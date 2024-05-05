Peterborough United fans urged to roar Posh to Wembley by midfield star
Collins was disappointed with the Posh performance in the 1-0 defeat at Oxford United on Saturday in the first leg of a League One play-off semi-final.
But he’s confident Posh can fight back in Wednesday’s second leg at the Weston Homes Stadium and book a Wembley date for the second time this season.
"We know how good we can be, but we weren’t there tonight,” Collins said after the game at Oxford. “It’s a tough place to come. It was an even game, but small margins can make a big difference in a game of football and we lost to a set-piece.
"But we will dust ourselves down and we will go again on Wednesday when we will try an implement our gameplan right from the off in that game.
“We’ve spent all season trying to get to this far and we know one game can change everything. Madness can happen in the play-offs, but we will be confident on our own patch,
"We’ve appreciated our support all season. Home and away they’ve been brilliant and they were louder than the Oxford fans on their ground.
"We will need them on Wednesday, We need one more push and it’s the fans who could make the difference.”
Just short of 1500 fans were present in a sell out Oxford crowd of 11,125.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.