Mo Eisa celebrates a goal for Posh against Accrington in 2021

The home crowd has appeared quieter this season even though Posh have won five of their seven League One matches and scored 17 goals, the best record in the division alongside Sheffield Wednesday.

Some believe turning the London Road End terrace into a safe standing area has made a negative impact, but McCann accepts the need for his players to provoke the fans into song.

"The players have noticed it’s been a bit quieter this season,” McCann said. “Which is not meant to be a criticism of the fans.

Jonson Clarke-Harris completes his hat-trick for Posh against Accrington Stanley in 2021. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"We know the team has a part to play in creating the sort of atmosphere I used to experience when I was playing here. London Road would be rocking at night games and I’d love to get back to that.”

Posh host one of their favourite League One opponents Accrington Stanley on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Accrington have shipped 26 goals in their six Football League visits to London Road, and they kept a clean sheet in one them, a 1-0 success in 2018!

Posh won 8-2 in 2008 and 7-0 in their last clash in 2021 when current skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris struck a hat-trick.

Accrington are enjoying a solid season and have won two League One away games at Shrewsbury and Bristol Rovers.