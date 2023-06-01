Peterborough United fans who attend every League One match in the 2023-24 season will cover around 5,585 miles.

That’s a drop of almost 400 miles compared to last season when the travelling distance was 5,954 miles based on AA Route Planner figures from stadium to stadium

The departures of Plymouth Argyle and Morecambe and the arrivals of Northampton Town and Stevenage have helped cut down the miles.

Numbers

Total miles (both ways): 5,578

Longest trip: Exeter City 241.4 miles

Shortest trip: Cambridge United 43.3 miles

Under 100 miles: 9 (Burton, Cambridge, Charlton, Derby, Orient, Lincoln, Northampton, Oxford, Stevenage)

Over 150 miles: 8 (Blackpool, Bolton, Bristol Rovers, Carlisle, Exeter, Fleetwood, Portsmouth, Wigan).

Here are the distances to each League One stadium next season, plus the Posh playing record in Football League games at the various venues used by next season’s opponents and some interesting facts...

BARNSLEY FC Oakwell Stadium. Capacity: 23,287: Distance: 100.3 miles. Posh record: P19 W8 D3 L8 F25 A23. Posh have won 2-0 on their last two visits to Oakwell. The stadium was opened in 1888.

BLACKPOOL FC Bloomfield Road. Capacity: 17,338: Distance: 190.7 miles. Posh record: P22 W6 D5 L11 F28 A42. Posh have conceded 10 goals on their last three visits to Bloomfield Road, all of which were lost. There are stands at Blackpool named after their three most famous players, Jimmy Armfield, Stan Mortenson and Sir Stanley Matthews Stands.

BOLTON WANDERERS FC University of Bolton Stadium. Capacity: 28,723. Distance: 157.8 miles. Posh record: P6 W0 D1 L5 F2 A10. Posh haven't scored a goal or picked up a point in three trips to the current Bolton ground which was opened in 1997.

BRISTOL ROVERS FC Memorial Stadium. Capacity: 12,300. Distance: 155.7. Posh record: P21 W6 D7 L8 F29 A34. Until last season's 1-0 defeat, Posh had been unbeaten in their seven previous trip to Rovers. The Memorial Stadium was the original home of Bristol Rugby Club. They know play at Bristol City FC.