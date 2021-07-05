Peterborough United fans to be allowed back in to the Weston Homes Stadium as all restrictions are lifted
Peterborough United can welcome fans back into the Weston Homes Stadium from the start of the Championship season.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a press briefing today that ‘sports stadiums and events are set to have no capacity cap from July 19 as restrictions ease.’
Posh played in front of their own fans at London Road just twice last season, a Papa John’s Trophy tie with West Ham United and a League One match with Rochdale because of restrictions caused by the Covid pandemic.
Posh have no home friendlies this summer as pitch improvements are taking place. Their first home game is scheduled to be a Carabao Cup tie at home to Plymouth on Tuesday, August 10.
There will be no limit on crowd capacity from July 19.