Peterborough United fans thrilled with three points against 'hack and slash' Cambridge United and midfielder ran away with the man-of-the-match poll
They followed up a 3-0 win at Blackpool that booked a place in the EFL Trophy Final Wembley with a 1-0 Derby Day win at Cambridge United.
It was the first Football League win at the Abbey Stadium for 36 years and one that was thoroughly deserved according to the visiting supporters who almost all nominated the same Posh man-of-the-match.
Posh fans were less thrilled with the apparent strongarm tactics employed by Cambridge.
All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...
Football won the day against kicking lumps out of the opposition. MOM Collins – @martyntiney
MOM Archie Collins - great vision, fantastic running all match – @villaposh
Easy win against a poor side. Collins MOM – @FarrowCarl
Getting to Wembley and deservedly collecting three points from the home of your biggest rivals. Weeks don’t get much better than that. Hopefully the season is back on track. MOM Collins who seemed to be everywhere – @derren_cooper
Will take any win in a derby, but they’re lucky it wasn’t 5-0 again. MOM Collins – @MattCasey111
Great result. Adequate performance. MOM Collins. Likely to be my player of the season – @navaloccasions
Feeling very good nothing better than a derby win! MOM Harrison Burrows – @sarahmiles75
Deserved win, but scrappy with poor finishing and decision-making at times. MOM Collins with thumbs up to Jed Steer as well – @paul_gauntlett
Deserved win. Wasteful again, but 3 points is all that matters. Collins MOM. His best showing in a Posh shirt. Outstanding – @clarkbatfan
Lovely to feel great on a Saturday afternoon … before 3 o’clock - @TobyWoody
Made hard work of that with the amount of missed chances – @razorblue
Cambridge gritty, tough to breakdown. Collins outstanding, Randall unplayable again. Our play wasn’t the best, but kudos to Cambridge for not allowing Posh to settle – @Trustchairman
Not a bad week at the office. Semi final and derby day wins. Posh are back. MOM Collins – @DazMoody
It was a walk in the park that, towards the end, felt more uphill than it needed to be. MOM Burrows – @eamonnduff
Cambridge hacked and slashed, but had no quality. We played pretty, but were wasteful, although did enough to win. Collins exceptional. Should have been 3-0 but 3 points is all that matters – @Mattmecham
Collins phenomenal performance, carried on from Tuesday and let's hope we have an unbeaten March – @Deedz42
It’s been a fantastic week for Posh. Without trying to sound negative I’m still slightly concerned on how wasteful we are in front of goal mind you. Our possession is unbelievable, it’s a shame about the finishing – @ChrisCook007
Results went our way today. Feels like six points gained! MOM Archie Collins – @MichaelRutkows4