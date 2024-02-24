Posh players celebrate their goal at Cambridge. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

They followed up a 3-0 win at Blackpool that booked a place in the EFL Trophy Final Wembley with a 1-0 Derby Day win at Cambridge United.

It was the first Football League win at the Abbey Stadium for 36 years and one that was thoroughly deserved according to the visiting supporters who almost all nominated the same Posh man-of-the-match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh fans were less thrilled with the apparent strongarm tactics employed by Cambridge.

Ephron Mason-Clark in action for Posh against Cambridge. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

Football won the day against kicking lumps out of the opposition. MOM Collins – @martyntiney

MOM Archie Collins - great vision, fantastic running all match – @villaposh

Easy win against a poor side. Collins MOM – @FarrowCarl

Posh substitute Ricky-Jade Jones in action with Liam Bennett of Cambridge United. Photo Joe Dent.theposh.com.

Getting to Wembley and deservedly collecting three points from the home of your biggest rivals. Weeks don’t get much better than that. Hopefully the season is back on track. MOM Collins who seemed to be everywhere – @derren_cooper

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will take any win in a derby, but they’re lucky it wasn’t 5-0 again. MOM Collins – @MattCasey111

Great result. Adequate performance. MOM Collins. Likely to be my player of the season – @navaloccasions

Feeling very good nothing better than a derby win! MOM Harrison Burrows – @sarahmiles75

Deserved win, but scrappy with poor finishing and decision-making at times. MOM Collins with thumbs up to Jed Steer as well – @paul_gauntlett

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deserved win. Wasteful again, but 3 points is all that matters. Collins MOM. His best showing in a Posh shirt. Outstanding – @clarkbatfan

Lovely to feel great on a Saturday afternoon … before 3 o’clock - @TobyWoody

Made hard work of that with the amount of missed chances – @razorblue

Cambridge gritty, tough to breakdown. Collins outstanding, Randall unplayable again. Our play wasn’t the best, but kudos to Cambridge for not allowing Posh to settle – @Trustchairman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not a bad week at the office. Semi final and derby day wins. Posh are back. MOM Collins – @DazMoody

It was a walk in the park that, towards the end, felt more uphill than it needed to be. MOM Burrows – @eamonnduff

Cambridge hacked and slashed, but had no quality. We played pretty, but were wasteful, although did enough to win. Collins exceptional. Should have been 3-0 but 3 points is all that matters – @Mattmecham

Collins phenomenal performance, carried on from Tuesday and let's hope we have an unbeaten March – @Deedz42

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been a fantastic week for Posh. Without trying to sound negative I’m still slightly concerned on how wasteful we are in front of goal mind you. Our possession is unbelievable, it’s a shame about the finishing – @ChrisCook007