Peterborough United fans share the love around after comfortable win over Lincoln City leads to seven different man of the match nominees
Seven different Posh players were nominated for man of the match honours and there was also a sentimental vote for manager Darren Ferguson after his difficult week.
Home fans were almost unanimous in declaring Posh were worthy winner.
All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X.
Super win against an old nasty rival. MOM Randall – @POSHLOVERS
Always in control, six unbeaten, enjoy the break. MOM Kioso - @IanJBryant
Terrific opener. Touching Ferguson family tribute. Fulfilling Saturday. MoM Ajiboye – @eamonnduff
Team starting to simmer. MOM Randall – @ChestneyS
I fear for the rest of League One when we finally discover that ruthlessness. MOM: Ajiboye who provided the end product that Poku so consistently doesn’t – @derren_cooper.
Lacklustre performance again. But glad for Fergie. MOM Ajiboye – @Morton110A
Final ball much better in the second half. MOM Collins – @paul_gauntlett
Balanced, quick dangerous, clever. Best performance of the season. MOM Randall – @Faugeres34
Don't shoot from there, wow what a goal. MOM Fergie – @buckrodgersposh
Lethargic first half, much much better second half. MOM Randall – @1_ferguson
Some superb football. Solid in defence, and should have scored a couple more. MOM Randall – @martyntiney
We got better as the game went on. MOM Ajiboye _ @DE180YPOSH
First half unadventurous. Second half more lively and positive. MOM Joel Randall – @tobywoody
Good second half performance, deserved win. MOM Ajiboye – @TheKIttMatt
Second half much more enjoyable. Better performance! Ajiboye MOM – @clarkbatfan
Absolutely brilliant second half. Outplayed and definitely outclassed. MOM Kyprianou – @josh_masseyPufc
Well timed goal for Cathy celebration, great performance. MOM Collins – @Michael49119705
Largely dominant. Randall must keep starting in 10. MOM Collins who picked up everything – @imtomhutch
Ground out a result without ever really impressing. MOM One half Ajiboye. Overall Randall – @MichaelRutkows4
Very promising performance and three thoroughly deserved points. MOM Mason-Clark – @CHAMM24
Did it for Fergie family and great tribute. MOM Randall – @MichaelRealReed
Well deserved win with an important clean sheet. MOM Randall – @andyfairch
No nonsense ref’ made it a better game. MOM Randall – @Fig428
Second half better than first. Professional performance. MOM Collins – @StevenAdams2
Went up a gear second half. MOM Classy Edwards – @amwright40