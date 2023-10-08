News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United fans share the love around after comfortable win over Lincoln City leads to seven different man of the match nominees

Peterborough United fans shared their love around after a 2-0 League One win over Lincoln City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 8th Oct 2023, 11:00 BST- 2 min read
Seven different Posh players were nominated for man of the match honours and there was also a sentimental vote for manager Darren Ferguson after his difficult week.

Home fans were almost unanimous in declaring Posh were worthy winner.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X.

Joel Randall (centre) has just scored for Posh v Lincoln. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Joel Randall (centre) has just scored for Posh v Lincoln. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Joel Randall (centre) has just scored for Posh v Lincoln. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Super win against an old nasty rival. MOM Randall – @POSHLOVERS

Always in control, six unbeaten, enjoy the break. MOM Kioso - @IanJBryant

Terrific opener. Touching Ferguson family tribute. Fulfilling Saturday. MoM Ajiboye – @eamonnduff

Team starting to simmer. MOM Randall – @ChestneyS

David Ajiboye has just scored for Posh v Lincoln City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comDavid Ajiboye has just scored for Posh v Lincoln City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
David Ajiboye has just scored for Posh v Lincoln City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

I fear for the rest of League One when we finally discover that ruthlessness. MOM: Ajiboye who provided the end product that Poku so consistently doesn’t – @derren_cooper.

Lacklustre performance again. But glad for Fergie. MOM Ajiboye – @Morton110A

Final ball much better in the second half. MOM Collins – @paul_gauntlett

Balanced, quick dangerous, clever. Best performance of the season. MOM Randall – @Faugeres34

Ephron Mason-Clark in action for Posh v Lincoln. Photo: David Lowndes.Ephron Mason-Clark in action for Posh v Lincoln. Photo: David Lowndes.
Ephron Mason-Clark in action for Posh v Lincoln. Photo: David Lowndes.

Don't shoot from there, wow what a goal. MOM Fergie – @buckrodgersposh

Lethargic first half, much much better second half. MOM Randall – @1_ferguson

Some superb football. Solid in defence, and should have scored a couple more. MOM Randall – @martyntiney

We got better as the game went on. MOM Ajiboye _ @DE180YPOSH

First half unadventurous. Second half more lively and positive. MOM Joel Randall – @tobywoody

Good second half performance, deserved win. MOM Ajiboye – @TheKIttMatt

Second half much more enjoyable. Better performance! Ajiboye MOM – @clarkbatfan

Absolutely brilliant second half. Outplayed and definitely outclassed. MOM Kyprianou – @josh_masseyPufc

Well timed goal for Cathy celebration, great performance. MOM Collins – @Michael49119705

Largely dominant. Randall must keep starting in 10. MOM Collins who picked up everything – @imtomhutch

Ground out a result without ever really impressing. MOM One half Ajiboye. Overall Randall – @MichaelRutkows4

Very promising performance and three thoroughly deserved points. MOM Mason-Clark – @CHAMM24

Did it for Fergie family and great tribute. MOM Randall – @MichaelRealReed

Well deserved win with an important clean sheet. MOM Randall – @andyfairch

No nonsense ref’ made it a better game. MOM Randall – @Fig428

Second half better than first. Professional performance. MOM Collins – @StevenAdams2

Went up a gear second half. MOM Classy Edwards – @amwright40

