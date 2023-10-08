Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seven different Posh players were nominated for man of the match honours and there was also a sentimental vote for manager Darren Ferguson after his difficult week.

Home fans were almost unanimous in declaring Posh were worthy winner.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joel Randall (centre) has just scored for Posh v Lincoln. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Super win against an old nasty rival. MOM Randall – @POSHLOVERS

Always in control, six unbeaten, enjoy the break. MOM Kioso - @IanJBryant

Terrific opener. Touching Ferguson family tribute. Fulfilling Saturday. MoM Ajiboye – @eamonnduff

Team starting to simmer. MOM Randall – @ChestneyS

David Ajiboye has just scored for Posh v Lincoln City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

I fear for the rest of League One when we finally discover that ruthlessness. MOM: Ajiboye who provided the end product that Poku so consistently doesn’t – @derren_cooper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lacklustre performance again. But glad for Fergie. MOM Ajiboye – @Morton110A

Final ball much better in the second half. MOM Collins – @paul_gauntlett

Balanced, quick dangerous, clever. Best performance of the season. MOM Randall – @Faugeres34

Ephron Mason-Clark in action for Posh v Lincoln. Photo: David Lowndes.

Don't shoot from there, wow what a goal. MOM Fergie – @buckrodgersposh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lethargic first half, much much better second half. MOM Randall – @1_ferguson

Some superb football. Solid in defence, and should have scored a couple more. MOM Randall – @martyntiney

We got better as the game went on. MOM Ajiboye _ @DE180YPOSH

First half unadventurous. Second half more lively and positive. MOM Joel Randall – @tobywoody

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good second half performance, deserved win. MOM Ajiboye – @TheKIttMatt

Second half much more enjoyable. Better performance! Ajiboye MOM – @clarkbatfan

Absolutely brilliant second half. Outplayed and definitely outclassed. MOM Kyprianou – @josh_masseyPufc

Well timed goal for Cathy celebration, great performance. MOM Collins – @Michael49119705

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Largely dominant. Randall must keep starting in 10. MOM Collins who picked up everything – @imtomhutch

Ground out a result without ever really impressing. MOM One half Ajiboye. Overall Randall – @MichaelRutkows4

Very promising performance and three thoroughly deserved points. MOM Mason-Clark – @CHAMM24

Did it for Fergie family and great tribute. MOM Randall – @MichaelRealReed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well deserved win with an important clean sheet. MOM Randall – @andyfairch

No nonsense ref’ made it a better game. MOM Randall – @Fig428

Second half better than first. Professional performance. MOM Collins – @StevenAdams2