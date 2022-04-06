Peterborough United fans say their team looks much more resilient under Grant McCann, 4-3-3 is the way to go, thanks offered to Luton Town boss for his negativity, but Posh should have won

Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United closes down Kal Naismith of Luton Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Manager Grant McCann’s impact was praised as were the efforts of Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jeando Fuchs and Josh Knight in particular.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

So much spirit showed by the whole team, despite having to battle Luton’s dubious tactics. They never gave up and it made for an exciting match. On the whole looking much more resilient under McCann. MOM Fuchs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United reacts after missing a good chance to score against Luton Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

@kezzaweave

Referee pandered to Luton’s time wasting and cheating all match! Man of the match was Clarke Harris.

@davidwh1971

Liked the fight we showed. Harrison Burrows was off the pace, knocked off the ball and poor delivery. Was very surprised Mumba didn’t come on, but did Kent’s yellow card force McCann’s hand perhaps? MOM. Knight was excellent again and brings the ball forward more.

Jack Marriott of Peterborough United rues a missed chance to score. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

@StevieSee1975

At last, a Posh backbone discovered only a mile from Flag Fen! MOM Ronnie Edwards (calm under pressure).

@TobyWoody

Luton the better side. Posh had the better chances. MOM JCH.

@paul_gauntlett

Much better when we went with a back 4. JCH and 2 quick forwards either side in a 433 is the way to go. Knight MOM.

@DazMoody

Very unlucky not to win, Luton pathetic, including their fans who sat all game. MOM JCH.

@Alexnelson2004

Good game. Poorly refereed. Luton were on top until they took Hylton off, but Posh had better the chances. Fantastic effort & equaliser from JCH who has to be MOTM.

@mattonmusic

Better first half and showed a bit of creativity. Second half was same as Saturday until the last 10 minutes. Thanks go to Nathan Jones who went defensive too early when we were creating nothing. Luton lost their shape and we should have punished them. MOM Fuchs.

@IanJBryant

So, another decent showing, but we haven’t been able to take these ‘marginal opportunities’ all season. It’s not bad luck, it’s simply lacking that bit of real quality when it’s needed, at both ends. We need more players who can keep the ball next season. Poku MOM.

@Soapy77

Great desire to get back into the game. MOM JCH.

@Askan37

Luton are a btec Wycombe. Proves tactics are everything as Luton have little threat whatsoever. MOM JCH.

@AdammortonJ

Some fight, but far too late in the season. MOM Knight.

@MattCasey111

Worst official I’ve seen this season.

@w4wilcox

I’ve always preferred a back 4. you could see last season how we instantly looked better when switching. The idea of Randall, Poku, Ward and RJJ playing either side of JCH next season in a 433 is an exciting prospect. We definitely need to strengthen in full back areas.

@PaddySkinhead

Josh Knight solid in defence won most High balls, poor refereeing at times especially the high boot on Poku which was a sending off affence. We deserved to snatch all three points and everyone put in 90 minutes.

@RayJohn63032595

How we didn’t take 3 points I don’t know. Football in the first half played at 100 mph. We were physically outfought but stuck in there. MOM a few contenders, but I’m giving it to Knight.

@ChestneyS

Looked so much more dangerous when we made the substitutes and switched formation to 433. Maybe time to ditch the wing back system as we got caught out again for the Luton goal.

@1_ferguson

Lads battled really well, deserved 3 pts based on missing some great chances. Kept Luton’s chances to a minimum considering they’re 4th in table. Some superb crossing and overall lots of promise from younger players like Edwards, Poku, Jones.MOM Kent.