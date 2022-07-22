Sammie Szmodics after scoring for Posh in a 4-1 win at Ipswich Town in February, 2020. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The PT revealed on Thursday Posh had rejected three million-pound plus bids from Championship side Blackburn Rovers as they see Szmodics as a vital member of a squad determined to win promotion from League One. He scored 15 League One goals in the Posh promotion season of 2020-21 before struggling – like the rest of the squad – at Championship level.

It’s clear Szmodics remains popular with the Posh fan base, but many believe a profit on the near-million pound it cost the club to sign him from Bristol City in August 2020 as too good to turn down.

Our poll asked whether Szmodics should be sold if the Blackburn bid reached £2 million and 72.8% said yes and 27.2% said no.

Sammie Szmodics in action for Posh against Luton Town in Tuesday's friendly. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Here are a selection of comments on the situation, all to @PTAlanSwann...

With hindsight is their any need for local press to have a poll about whether we should sell a player or not, regardless of price. Sammie is a class player. If he gets a shot at championship he deserves it and he should grab it, and the money with two hands. Always gives it 100%.

@Poshforever2

It’s just about sparking debate. I’m sure that the fans voting to sell are saying that in the player’s best interest. Clearly the finances are in the hands of the owners. He’s proven he can get us out of L1 once and we need that again this season. And we have young talent too.

@Mattsmalley88

Wouldn’t sell Sammie personally as his energy and application really helps us out even if he can be a bit hot and cold in-front of goal. Also, he’s a serious talent at L1 level. If Blackburn bid silly money however, we might have no choice.

@kelansarson

If we sell we won’t reinvest so no we should keep him. The club has shown this window it’s lack of spending power and reluctance to go for players we really need. So if he goes we lose one of our star players.

@Morton110A

Love Szmodics’ work rate & how he conducts himself away from the pitch. However, he’s not irreplaceable. I’d take £2m for him. Both Poku and Burrows can play there.

@PaulGc84

It is only fair to let him chat with them. Love the ol' boy to death, but it has to be said he's not really been consistent enough to have the impact we all know he has the talent to give us.

@adi_mowles

100% sell. Decent profit on a player who has had more average games than good. Better, younger, hungrier players in the squad already who will shine in League 1.

@IanJBryant

I like Sammie. Gives a lot of energy and pressing we really miss without him. Squad definitely better with him IMO.

@clarkbatfan

Torn! Positives: Always committed, team bonding leader, club man, and solid L1 player. Negatives: inconsistent form. Ive just talked myself into keeping him!

@SidDay1

Keep at all costs.

@Alexnelson2004

Sell!! He’s not very good. Burrows is better as a No 10.

@andyjimmyfisher

Rather lose Edwards any day of the week than players like Szmodics and JCH

@lowestoftposh

With JCH up front, we need players who are going to put the ball into the box for him. With Marriott or RJJ up front, we need players who will play the ball in behind or to feet. Szmodics does neither, Burrows does both.

@pufcfanno1

Take the money and run.

@Rutlandspinner

Defo sell. He wasn't good enough in the Championship and we have a million wingers to play 433 as it is.

@CrispLevi

This is going to be an unpopular opinion, but I wouldn't be that averse to Sammie going if the right offer comes in. Obviously in an ideal world we keep him - he's very good in L1 - but I think anything over £1.5m should be seriously listened to.

@John Verrall

Accept if the money is right. Replaceable.

@ciangilmore

Keep, but if we sold, and would then be able to get Benda in, I would probably take that with Poku or even Burrows being able to step up.