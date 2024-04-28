Ephron Mason-Clark in action for Posh against Bolton. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

A 3-3 draw for Posh against Bolton Wanderers in the final match of the regular season at the Weston Homes Stadium meant a fourth-place finish and a play-off semi-final to come against Oxford United.

We asked Posh fans to give a mark out of 10 for the season as a whole and another mark out of 10 for the chances of beating Oxford United and reaching Wembley for the second time this season.

Posh fans were not entirely confident that would happen, probably as it wasn’t so long ago Oxford beat Darren Ferguson’s side 5-0 at the Kassam Stadium.

Joel Randall in action for Posh against Bolton. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

All replies to @PTAlanSwann on X….

For a young side with little expectations at start of the season it’s got to be 10/10, but can we really expect automatic promotion? Winning a trophy is the icing on the cake. 7/10 for our play-off semi-final chances as we have home advantage 2nd leg, but we must do better than we did at their ground last time – @BaldeyAl

Season 9/10 with such a young squad. Beating Oxford 9/10 and Posh to march through to Wembley – @TpdDunn

For me 9/10 as I fully expected a struggle. To get to the play-offs and win a trophy is a huge success. Win the play-offs and season becomes a 10/10. As for beating Oxford 6/10 – @CHAMM24

9/10. A fantastic season. Exciting, entertaining football that has far exceeded anybody’s expectations. Already one victory at Wembley and I’m confident of another on May 18. Chance of beating Oxford? 10/10. The players will have a point to prove after the recent no show at their place – @derren_cooper

Season 8/10 outperformed my expectations. Chances in play-offs 7/10. Hopefully Bobby Madley is nowhere near our games – @StevenAdams2

9.9/10 season. 6/10 to beat Oxford. But hopefully make up for the 5-0 – @bradainsworth

8/10 so far, but I'm not confident of it getting better unfortunately. Last season still too painful – @romysdad

8/10 for the season. Just a couple of stupid games that cost us automatics – @Ryan19Stephens

9/10 for the season given what most of us were predicting back in August. Oxford a tricky one although since beating Posh in the league a few weeks ago they have stuttered so 7/10 chance to beat them – @PoshboyAlan

Considering pre-season expectations, 8/10 for the season. As always with the play offs, 50/50 – @Rutlandspinner

7/10 for the season. As for the play-offs it depends which team turns up. First half team from yesterday and the season is over. Second half team turns up and it will be fun – @FarrowCarl

Oxford only beat us because we had three games in six days. And one day spent celebrating. They are over confident. so 9/10 chance of beating them and 8/10 for the season. Barnsley will beat Bolton too, they were shot second half – @LyonsTruths

Season 9/10. Chance of beating Oxford 5/10 – @dalerout

8/10 for the season. 8/10 to beat Oxford. We owe them one and they are nothing special – @IanJBryant

8/10 for the season, a few lows, but a lot more highs. 7/10 to beat Oxford. Players will have a point to prove after our 5-0 drubbing there – @1_ferguson

Brilliant season 10 out of 10. Beating Oxford 8 out of 10 – @jacsar

9/10 for the season and for the chances of beating Oxford – @paullyon

9/10. If you’d offered us a play-off spot and cup win at the start of season we’d have bitten your hand off! I personally think we’ll get to Wembley then it’s a 50/50. I’ll go 9/10 on the Oxford game – @jolleytv

7.5 for the season 2.5 for chances of beating Oxford – @08obrien08

9/10. Brilliant season. So much better than we all expected. Some of the football has been outstanding. To beat Oxford 7/10 – @AndrewS01534147

Season 9.5 but may yet be 10 out of 10 and 50% chance beating Oxford as always reckon all 4 teams have equal chance in play offs – @buckrodgersposh

Odd season as entertaining as it was frustrating. Loved it regardless. Yet so much room for improvement so 7/10. Unfortunately I don’t see us getting past Oxford – @janemor30836184

9/10 for the season. Fully expected a mid-table finish and this young squad completely silenced me. Completely confident in beating Oxford over 2 legs so 10/10. And we’ve never lost at Wembley. No matter what happens it’s been a brilliant season – @josh_massyPufc.