Peterborough United fans reminded to save money by buying FA Cup first round tickets in advance

Peterborough United have reminded fans there is an extra discount for FA Cup first round tickets if purchased in advance.

By Alan Swann
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
The FA Cup trophy (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images).
Normal matchday admission prices have been reduced anyway for Saturday’s tie against Salford City at the Weston Homes Stadium (3pm).

Season ticket holder seats are reserved until 4pm on Friday.

Prices: Season Ticket Holders (purchased in advance): Adults: £15, Seniors: (65+) £10, U24s: £10, U18s: £5, U12s: £1

In Advance (non-season ticket holders): Adults: £17, Seniors (65+): £12, U24s: £12, U18s: £6, U12s: £2

Match Day prices: Adults: £20, Seniors (65+): £15, U24s: £15, U18s: £7, U12s: £3.

Executive Suite (Season Ticket Holders) – includes half-time pie + hot drink: Adults: £25, Seniors (65+): £20, U24s: £20, U18s: £15

Executive Suite (Non Season Ticket Holders) – includes half-time pie + hot drink: Adults: £30, Seniors (65+): £25, U24s: £25, U18s: £20.

