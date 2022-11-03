Peterborough United fans reminded to save money by buying FA Cup first round tickets in advance
Peterborough United have reminded fans there is an extra discount for FA Cup first round tickets if purchased in advance.
Normal matchday admission prices have been reduced anyway for Saturday’s tie against Salford City at the Weston Homes Stadium (3pm).
Season ticket holder seats are reserved until 4pm on Friday.
Prices: Season Ticket Holders (purchased in advance): Adults: £15, Seniors: (65+) £10, U24s: £10, U18s: £5, U12s: £1
In Advance (non-season ticket holders): Adults: £17, Seniors (65+): £12, U24s: £12, U18s: £6, U12s: £2
Most Popular
-
1
Peterborough United chairman fires back at Cambridge United manager's 'unnecessary' pre-derby potshots
-
2
The three Peterborough United players rated as being amongst the 20 best performing players this season and the Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Exeter City and Bristol Rovers players who join them - in pictures
Match Day prices: Adults: £20, Seniors (65+): £15, U24s: £15, U18s: £7, U12s: £3.
Executive Suite (Season Ticket Holders) – includes half-time pie + hot drink: Adults: £25, Seniors (65+): £20, U24s: £20, U18s: £15
Executive Suite (Non Season Ticket Holders) – includes half-time pie + hot drink: Adults: £30, Seniors (65+): £25, U24s: £25, U18s: £20.