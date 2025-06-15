Peterborough United fans react to Ricky-Jade Jones move: 'He shouldn't feel bad about playing in the top level in Germany'

Ricky-Jade Jones celebrates a Posh goal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United fans have reacted to the move of Ricky-Jade Jones to the Bundesliga.

The Posh Academy graduate has joined St Pauli after his contract at the Weston Homes Stadium was allowed to expire.

The move will be a financial hit for Posh as the compensation the club will receive will be far lower than if he’d moved to one of the four Championship clubs he apparently spoke to which led to a frustrated social media response from Darragh MacAnthony which led to a reply from the player’s agent.

This is how the Posh fans reacted on social media site X…

Club’s own fault letting us get into this position. What happened to the rule of thumb that players in the final year of their contract were to be transfer listed? The transfer market is evolving, but we are not – @celticmac71

Why would Ricky let our financial situation impact upon his career path? Madness – @philobedo82

RJJ is doing what is best for his career. RJJ owes Posh nothing – @SNGMallard

Brilliant move for Ricky. Hopefully they will get the best out of him – @romysdad

Won’t be much of a loss, shame we haven’t got a fee for him, but it is what it is – @BR_22_

No league One football club can afford players to leave as a free agent. Should be renew contract with a year/18 months left or sell. No player owes it to a club to go somewhere for their ex-club to get a fee either – @PufcNathan

Happy for him. It’s a massive opportunity. Gutted for the club who nurtured him from an early age won’t see a penny from the move – @matt_pufc

Never good enough for the Championship, so those saying he rejected 4 clubs clearly don’t understand what makes a good footballer – @PontificalPosh

Average at best, gutted that he screwed us over, good luck to the sprinter, never a footballer – @Bartzs

Disappointing with RJJ not helping the club, wish him the best though. People moan when we sell our players, but look what happens when the club doesn’t. Knight, Kyprianou, RJJ. How can people moan at Darragh now? He always thinks club first. Especially as Poku looks like he'll stitch us up – @Darren Allport1

Frustrating that he’s come up through the youth teams, his contract has run down and we don’t get any money at all to re-invest in future talent – @footballtravs

It's extremely disappointing, but ultimately he had to make the best decision for him. We move on – @SthNorfolkPosh

Hugely proud of him and can’t wait to see him smash it and be the best English striker in the bundesliga – @HarrisonMann9

Good luck to him. Gutted for the club that we get naff all, but why would he care? If his new club plays to his one and only strength and improve on his shortfalls they could have a player - @adi_mowles

Never understood why we came away from a proven policy, last year of contract on transfer list until you commit. No one player is bigger than the club and its fans. Time to get ruthless again Darragh, no matter if Fergie wants to2 keep them. This may be the learning curve we needed – @frankie198311

RJJ will be playing in a top league next season in great stadiums with far better players. Why should he join a Championship club when he has that on offer? We couldn't agree a contract with him, they did – @small_timer

Fully understand the frustration as it comes after losing Hector Kyprianou for nothing, missing out on a £1 million promotion bonus after both Coventry and Sheffield United lost in the Championship play-offs. If Poku moves abroad or to Scotland it'll be another massive kick in the balls – @AndyCricket100

It’s pretty ruthless from his agent and the player especially how the chairman and Fergie stuck by him when many others doubted him. Although it is an incredible move for him, shame that he hasn’t really repaid the faith shown in him. It’s a brutal game at times – @meresideposh72

He has the right to pick whichever club and contract he wants, it’s his career. He shouldn’t be made to feel bad for choosing to play at the top level in Germany – @Riccles05

I would have been grateful if we got a tenner for him – @razorblue