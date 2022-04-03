Peterborough United fans react to Middlesbrough mauling: ‘Outclassed, the fat lady is singing loudly and sign up the kid who did the skip challenge’

Jeando Fuchs of Peterborough United in action against Middlesbrough. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Relegation has now pretty much been accepted with seven matches still to play.

We gave the fans six words to comment on the match and also asked them to nominate a man-of-the-match with most opting for dynamic midfielder Jeando Fuchs, but others choosing a youngster who impressed during the half-time skip challenge!

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

Jack Marriott of Peterborough United battles with Jonathan Howson of Middlesbrough. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Lightweight. No aggression. Still look unfit. MOM Fuchs/Marriott.

Go back to flat back 4. MOM the kid who put the ball in the skip.

Emmanuel Fernandez of Peterborough United during the pre-match warm-up ahead of his debut against Middlesbrough. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Not playing as a team today. MOM - the kid who did the skip challenge at half time.

Outclassed, players aren’t this level. MOM Kent.

Going down, but we’ve got a tent. MOTM Fuchs.

Division One team in the Championship. MOM Fuchs.

Taylor and Sammie disappointing again. Deflating. MOM - Super Jack Marriott - he played his heart out.

Another nail in the coffin. MOM The Drummer.

That’s why we are probably relegated. MOTM Fuchs.

Not good enough for the Championship. MOM Marriott.

New GK, LB & RB please.

MOTM Fuchs.

What do they do in training? MOM Kent, but would be tempted to give it Edwards as I know he would have given it a go.

Can’t pass, totally outclassed. MOM Fuchs.

Looks like Fergie is still here! MOM Kent.

Let’s pretend that today never happened. MOM Fuchs.

Going down, but Middlesbrough were superb. MOM Fuchs- no idea what the sponsors were drinking giving man of match to Marriott.

Fuchs MOM - The Fat Lady is now singing.

Not renewing season tickets after this. MOM Fuchs.

It’s the hope that kills you. MOM Brown I know he was on bench all game, but still.

Couldn’t pass the ball 10 yards MOTM Fuchs.

Glad I went on holiday today.

Outclassed. I think we missed Norburn. MOM Fuchs.

The fat lady is singing loudly. MOM. Kent.

Tough beating twelve men - useless officials. MOM: Fuchs who never gave up.