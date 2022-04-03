Peterborough United fans react to Middlesbrough mauling: ‘Outclassed, the fat lady is singing loudly and sign up the kid who did the skip challenge’
Peterborough United fans reacted to a 4-0 mauling at the hands of Middlesbrough at the Weston Homes Stadium with weary fury and a little humour
Relegation has now pretty much been accepted with seven matches still to play.
We gave the fans six words to comment on the match and also asked them to nominate a man-of-the-match with most opting for dynamic midfielder Jeando Fuchs, but others choosing a youngster who impressed during the half-time skip challenge!
All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...
Lightweight. No aggression. Still look unfit. MOM Fuchs/Marriott.
@paul_gauntlett
Go back to flat back 4. MOM the kid who put the ball in the skip.
@clarkbatfan
Not playing as a team today. MOM - the kid who did the skip challenge at half time.
@emmaverde9
Outclassed, players aren’t this level. MOM Kent.
@The_real_Bats
Going down, but we’ve got a tent. MOTM Fuchs.
@Masterson_Josh1
Division One team in the Championship. MOM Fuchs.
@RayEllis17
Taylor and Sammie disappointing again. Deflating. MOM - Super Jack Marriott - he played his heart out.
@PeterboroughJoe
Another nail in the coffin. MOM The Drummer.
@carl_golder
That’s why we are probably relegated. MOTM Fuchs.
@Soapy77
Not good enough for the Championship. MOM Marriott.
@SportingTC
New GK, LB & RB please.
MOTM Fuchs.
@PaulGC84
What do they do in training? MOM Kent, but would be tempted to give it Edwards as I know he would have given it a go.
@amwright40
Can’t pass, totally outclassed. MOM Fuchs.
@BrianSwann1
Looks like Fergie is still here! MOM Kent.
@Askan37
Let’s pretend that today never happened. MOM Fuchs.
@Kyle_Irving18
Going down, but Middlesbrough were superb. MOM Fuchs- no idea what the sponsors were drinking giving man of match to Marriott.
@Alexnelson2004
Fuchs MOM - The Fat Lady is now singing.
@craigbucks
Not renewing season tickets after this. MOM Fuchs.
@g_skltn
It’s the hope that kills you. MOM Brown I know he was on bench all game, but still.
@phil_82
Couldn’t pass the ball 10 yards MOTM Fuchs.
@theperkins
Glad I went on holiday today.
@StevenAdams2
Outclassed. I think we missed Norburn. MOM Fuchs.
@andyjimmyfisher
The fat lady is singing loudly. MOM. Kent.
@eamonnduff
Tough beating twelve men - useless officials. MOM: Fuchs who never gave up.
@CoullJim