Peterborough United fans react to Middlesbrough mauling: ‘Outclassed, the fat lady is singing loudly and sign up the kid who did the skip challenge’

Peterborough United fans reacted to a 4-0 mauling at the hands of Middlesbrough at the Weston Homes Stadium with weary fury and a little humour

By Alan Swann
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 11:44 am
Jeando Fuchs of Peterborough United in action against Middlesbrough. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Relegation has now pretty much been accepted with seven matches still to play.

We gave the fans six words to comment on the match and also asked them to nominate a man-of-the-match with most opting for dynamic midfielder Jeando Fuchs, but others choosing a youngster who impressed during the half-time skip challenge!

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Jack Marriott of Peterborough United battles with Jonathan Howson of Middlesbrough. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Lightweight. No aggression. Still look unfit. MOM Fuchs/Marriott.

@paul_gauntlett

Go back to flat back 4. MOM the kid who put the ball in the skip.

@clarkbatfan

Emmanuel Fernandez of Peterborough United during the pre-match warm-up ahead of his debut against Middlesbrough. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Not playing as a team today. MOM - the kid who did the skip challenge at half time.

@emmaverde9

Outclassed, players aren’t this level. MOM Kent.

@The_real_Bats

Going down, but we’ve got a tent. MOTM Fuchs.

@Masterson_Josh1

Division One team in the Championship. MOM Fuchs.

@RayEllis17

Taylor and Sammie disappointing again. Deflating. MOM - Super Jack Marriott - he played his heart out.

@PeterboroughJoe

Another nail in the coffin. MOM The Drummer.

@carl_golder

That’s why we are probably relegated. MOTM Fuchs.

@Soapy77

Not good enough for the Championship. MOM Marriott.

@SportingTC

New GK, LB & RB please.

MOTM Fuchs.

@PaulGC84

What do they do in training? MOM Kent, but would be tempted to give it Edwards as I know he would have given it a go.

@amwright40

Can’t pass, totally outclassed. MOM Fuchs.

@BrianSwann1

Looks like Fergie is still here! MOM Kent.

@Askan37

Let’s pretend that today never happened. MOM Fuchs.

@Kyle_Irving18

Going down, but Middlesbrough were superb. MOM Fuchs- no idea what the sponsors were drinking giving man of match to Marriott.

@Alexnelson2004

Fuchs MOM - The Fat Lady is now singing.

@craigbucks

Not renewing season tickets after this. MOM Fuchs.

@g_skltn

It’s the hope that kills you. MOM Brown I know he was on bench all game, but still.

@phil_82

Couldn’t pass the ball 10 yards MOTM Fuchs.

@theperkins

Glad I went on holiday today.

@StevenAdams2

Outclassed. I think we missed Norburn. MOM Fuchs.

@andyjimmyfisher

The fat lady is singing loudly. MOM. Kent.

@eamonnduff

Tough beating twelve men - useless officials. MOM: Fuchs who never gave up.

@CoullJim

Middlesbrough