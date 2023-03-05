Peterborough United fans react to Hillsborough defeat: 'Not enough quality and no attacking presence,' but there were still some optimistic points predictions!
Peterborough United fans delivered their verdicts on a trio of points after the 1-0 defeat at League One leaders Sheffield Wednesday.
The PT asked for three-word summaries of the match, how many points Posh will get form their next four matces and a man-of-the match nomination from Hillsborough.
All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...
THREE WORD SUMMARIES...
Exactly like Championship – @Fig428
Own goal nightmare – @14obrien141
Huffed and puffed – @sarahmiles75
Only 3 shots – @jacobcr27518800
Not enough quality – @paul_gauntlett
No attacking presence – @Squeeze73
Wednesday different gravy – @gruffalo76
A nearly team – @eddiedixon461
LIKELY POINTS TALLY FROM NEXT 4 GAMES...
12 as all of those games are 100% winnable, gotta beat Shrewsbury as they around us, won’t be easy however, Cheltenham and Burton no question 6 points is a must, Lincoln not lost at home all season, but lots of draws, take 10 points, but need 12 – @LowestoftPosh
12 – @AndySwann92
7 – @DOC_RAY
7 We will beat Cheltenham and Burton most likely. But lose to Shrewsbury and draw at Lincoln – @PoshFan001
8 Draws v Shrewsbury and Lincoln. Wins v Cheltenham and Burton – @william5001
3 – @140brien141
12 - @poshfoerever2
6 or 7 – @paul_gauntlett
5 with luck – @DavePufc
5 – @pufchfanno1
9 – @TpdDdunn
GENERAL POINTS...
With the play-offs gone and we seem safe from going down, now might be the time to give a few of the youngsters a run of games and leave out those we know aren't staying – @Rutlandspinner
Burrows Taylor and Norburn brilliant in first-half. Burrows carried that on second half till subbed so my MOM. Back line played well until that one lapse – @ChestneyS
First time I'm struggling for a MOM. But Mason-Clark simply as he wanted to push forward – @Gregsta73