Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United is fouled by Aden Flint of Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The PT asked for three-word summaries of the match, how many points Posh will get form their next four matces and a man-of-the match nomination from Hillsborough.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

THREE WORD SUMMARIES...

Exactly like Championship – @Fig428

Own goal nightmare – @14obrien141

Huffed and puffed – @sarahmiles75

Only 3 shots – @jacobcr27518800

Not enough quality – @paul_gauntlett

No attacking presence – @Squeeze73

Wednesday different gravy – @gruffalo76

A nearly team – @eddiedixon461

LIKELY POINTS TALLY FROM NEXT 4 GAMES...

12 as all of those games are 100% winnable, gotta beat Shrewsbury as they around us, won’t be easy however, Cheltenham and Burton no question 6 points is a must, Lincoln not lost at home all season, but lots of draws, take 10 points, but need 12 – @LowestoftPosh

12 – @AndySwann92

7 – @DOC_RAY

7 We will beat Cheltenham and Burton most likely. But lose to Shrewsbury and draw at Lincoln – @PoshFan001

8 Draws v Shrewsbury and Lincoln. Wins v Cheltenham and Burton – @william5001

3 – @140brien141

12 - @poshfoerever2

6 or 7 – @paul_gauntlett

5 with luck – @DavePufc

5 – @pufchfanno1

9 – @TpdDdunn

GENERAL POINTS...

With the play-offs gone and we seem safe from going down, now might be the time to give a few of the youngsters a run of games and leave out those we know aren't staying – @Rutlandspinner

Burrows Taylor and Norburn brilliant in first-half. Burrows carried that on second half till subbed so my MOM. Back line played well until that one lapse – @ChestneyS

