Peterborough United fans react to fabulous win: ‘Josh Knight is a legend in the making, Jeando Fuchs is always man-of-the-match, and looking forward to next season’

Jack Marriott in action for Posh against Blackburn. Photo: David Lowndes.

One fan even called Knight ‘a legend in the making.’ It was a very positive response from the club’s supporters who in turn were praised by Posh manager Grant McCann and his players for the atmosphere they generated.

All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

Posh support today was absolutely fantastic!

Jeando Fuchs in action for Posh against Blackburn. Photo: David Lowndes.

@Markjoyce114

Jonno as captain masterstroke, led by example. MOM Knight.

@CoundonIan

Great battling, encouraging for next season. MOM Frankie Kent.

@1_ferguson

Made very hard work of it. MOM: Edwards/Fuchs.

@PaulGC84

Marshmallow shooting first half. Second better. MOM Knight

@TobyWoody

Something positive ready for next season! MOM Knight.

@f_jo30

We concede before we started playing. MOM Knight.

@theposhfan

Reading need to lose four games. MOM Josh Knight.

@maffu77

What a bloody win Posh deserved. MOM Szmodics.

@gruffalo76

I’m actually looking forward to 2023. MoM Knight.

@dalerout

Nice to win a game. MOM Kent.

@Liampufc1996

Good hard fought win today. MOM Josh Knight.

@MNurrish

Josh Knight legend in the making.

@frankie198311

MoM Knight. Good to see a barnstorming finish. Still no real creativity in the middle. Jones out of his depth.

@navaloccasions

Never say die, battling, determined performance! MOM- several nominees, I’m going for Knight.

@PaulHow19538679

Frustrating, determination, goals, win, great support. MOM Each player played their part to get the win.

@CarolRo26469848

How can Blackburn be chasing playoffs? MOM Szmodics.

@MichaelRutkows4

Looking forward to winning next season. Fuchs always MOM.

@WalesRyan1

Knight MOM. Grant instilling belief, fans deserved that.