Peterborough United fans react to fabulous win: ‘Josh Knight is a legend in the making, Jeando Fuchs is always man-of-the-match, and looking forward to next season’
There was a lot of praise for Peterborough United defender Josh Knight from the club’s fans after yesterday’s 2-1 Championship win over Blackburn Rovers at the Weston Homes Stadium.
One fan even called Knight ‘a legend in the making.’ It was a very positive response from the club’s supporters who in turn were praised by Posh manager Grant McCann and his players for the atmosphere they generated.
Posh support today was absolutely fantastic!
@Markjoyce114
Jonno as captain masterstroke, led by example. MOM Knight.
@CoundonIan
Great battling, encouraging for next season. MOM Frankie Kent.
@1_ferguson
Made very hard work of it. MOM: Edwards/Fuchs.
@PaulGC84
Marshmallow shooting first half. Second better. MOM Knight
@TobyWoody
Something positive ready for next season! MOM Knight.
@f_jo30
We concede before we started playing. MOM Knight.
@theposhfan
Reading need to lose four games. MOM Josh Knight.
@maffu77
What a bloody win Posh deserved. MOM Szmodics.
@gruffalo76
I’m actually looking forward to 2023. MoM Knight.
@dalerout
Nice to win a game. MOM Kent.
@Liampufc1996
Good hard fought win today. MOM Josh Knight.
@MNurrish
Josh Knight legend in the making.
@frankie198311
MoM Knight. Good to see a barnstorming finish. Still no real creativity in the middle. Jones out of his depth.
@navaloccasions
Never say die, battling, determined performance! MOM- several nominees, I’m going for Knight.
@PaulHow19538679
Frustrating, determination, goals, win, great support. MOM Each player played their part to get the win.
@CarolRo26469848
How can Blackburn be chasing playoffs? MOM Szmodics.
@MichaelRutkows4
Looking forward to winning next season. Fuchs always MOM.
@WalesRyan1
Knight MOM. Grant instilling belief, fans deserved that.
@DOC_Ray