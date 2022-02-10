Peterborough United fans react to drubbing at Cardiff City: ‘Disorganised, relegated before the season started, players aren’t playing for the manager, the dressing room is lost, going down with a whimper was right, how on earth will we compete with Manchester City?’
Peterborough United fans were quick to share their displeasure with last night’s 4-0 Championship defeat at Cardiff City (February 9).
The position of manager Darren Ferguson was called into question by many...
This was all about disorganisation. That’s why the players looked so bad. Far too much chopping and changing and fiddling around. Not surprised the players didn’t know what to do. They are better than the management at the moment although that can change.
@Faugeres34
They were relegated before the season started with the squad they assembled and the poor performances at the end of last season. It was obvious the club wasn’t and isn’t Championship ready.
@steverodz
Lots of people calling for Fergie’s head, but who would you replace him with?
I see some names mentioned and can’t help but laugh as they have little experience managing in the Championship. What I do agree with is he’s lost that dressing room. Well and truly.
@PaulGC84
Grant McCann is an obvious choice if he wants to come back.
@CrispLevi
I’m not calling for him (Fergie) to go. After all a replacement won’t save us now and let’s face it managerial appointments are as hit and miss and as over-hyped as players.
@janemor50334582
I don’t know what else people expect. This is Posh. We’re a decent League One side and a small team in a REALLY tough Championship. We’re about were we should be with the resources invested. If we go down, we go down. That’s ok, it’s football.
@borisboboba
They don’t want to play for him. Plain and simple. Dressing room is bored and so are the fans. Changes need to happen.
@PoshBully1934
Players who can’t last 90 minutes when we are in February is not acceptable. Fitness and concentration levels haven’t been there all season. The number of goals conceded after 75 minutes is testament to that.
@IanJBryant
The only ones who deserve a rating are the Posh fans who made the long trip to Cardiff. 10 out of 10.
@MichaelRealReed
Survival based on two teams being deducted points, doesn’t look such a great plan now. Supporters need an honest assessment from the owners of what they really want from the club.
@matthewjlsmith
How on earth will we compete against Manchester City?
@CHAMM24
At this rate, Guardiola, his coaching staff, the receptionist and cook could play us and we’d still get smashed!
@srestaino
Aimless, clueless, pointless.
@TobyWoody
What was that piece you wrote which the owner criticised you about earlier in the season? Going down with a whimper…never been more accurate.
@Kyle_Irving18
Wow that was bad. If\when we go down I at least expect to see a bit of fight and effort. We are barely mustering a whimper. We look so disjointed and our loan signings have not improved us at all in fact we have got worse.
@razorblue
69% possession and 1 shot on target. Fergie has to go.
@EasterlyView