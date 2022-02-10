Peterborough United fans react to drubbing at Cardiff City: ‘Disorganised, relegated before the season started, players aren’t playing for the manager, the dressing room is lost, going down with a whimper was right, how on earth will we compete with Manchester City?’

Posh striker Jack Marriott is downcast after his substitution at Cardiff City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The position of manager Darren Ferguson was called into question by many...

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.

This was all about disorganisation. That’s why the players looked so bad. Far too much chopping and changing and fiddling around. Not surprised the players didn’t know what to do. They are better than the management at the moment although that can change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bali Mumba of Peterborough United is consoled by Jordan Hugill of Cardiff City at full-time. Both are Norwich City players currently out on loan. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

@Faugeres34

They were relegated before the season started with the squad they assembled and the poor performances at the end of last season. It was obvious the club wasn’t and isn’t Championship ready.

@steverodz

Lots of people calling for Fergie’s head, but who would you replace him with?

Jeando Fuchs of Peterborough United battles with Joe Ralls of Cardiff City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

I see some names mentioned and can’t help but laugh as they have little experience managing in the Championship. What I do agree with is he’s lost that dressing room. Well and truly.

@PaulGC84

Grant McCann is an obvious choice if he wants to come back.

@CrispLevi

I’m not calling for him (Fergie) to go. After all a replacement won’t save us now and let’s face it managerial appointments are as hit and miss and as over-hyped as players.

@janemor50334582

I don’t know what else people expect. This is Posh. We’re a decent League One side and a small team in a REALLY tough Championship. We’re about were we should be with the resources invested. If we go down, we go down. That’s ok, it’s football.

@borisboboba

They don’t want to play for him. Plain and simple. Dressing room is bored and so are the fans. Changes need to happen.

@PoshBully1934

Players who can’t last 90 minutes when we are in February is not acceptable. Fitness and concentration levels haven’t been there all season. The number of goals conceded after 75 minutes is testament to that.

@IanJBryant

The only ones who deserve a rating are the Posh fans who made the long trip to Cardiff. 10 out of 10.

@MichaelRealReed

Survival based on two teams being deducted points, doesn’t look such a great plan now. Supporters need an honest assessment from the owners of what they really want from the club.

@matthewjlsmith

How on earth will we compete against Manchester City?

@CHAMM24

At this rate, Guardiola, his coaching staff, the receptionist and cook could play us and we’d still get smashed!

@srestaino

Aimless, clueless, pointless.

@TobyWoody

What was that piece you wrote which the owner criticised you about earlier in the season? Going down with a whimper…never been more accurate.

@Kyle_Irving18

Wow that was bad. If\when we go down I at least expect to see a bit of fight and effort. We are barely mustering a whimper. We look so disjointed and our loan signings have not improved us at all in fact we have got worse.

@razorblue

69% possession and 1 shot on target. Fergie has to go.