Peterborough United fans react to Darren Ferguson’s resignation: ‘The right thing for all involved, gone but won’t be forgotten’

Ferguson walked away on Sunday (February 20) after a damaging defeat at Derby County. He left the club sitting in 23rd place, five points adrift of safety.

Posh are now searching for a new manager.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Ferguson applauds the Posh fans.

Wow.. Don’t see the point of Fergie going as he is a very good League One manager and as much as we might not like it Posh are a League One team.

@adam75fairbroth

Another mess to add into the saga of this season, too late for anyone to come in to make a difference with that squad I feel, would have been happy with him to start fresh come August personally.

@Sweeney95Alex

Former Posh manager Darren Ferguson and Ivan Toney.

Honourable thing to do imo. Thank you for all the great times, but his time at the club had run its course. He will always have legendary status at the club.

@ANDYCHAPMAN67

Not suprised, but he is not solely to blame for the situation Posh are in. Won’t be suprised if Grant McCann is back even if it’s just to the end of season.

@razorblue

Too late, but the right thing. Great L1 manager but has always failed in Championship. Time now for 3 managers in quick succession before he returns again!

@Tommochats

The right thing for all involved. Gone but won’t be forgotten.

@daryl_aka_pilko

Not really surprised. He sounded done in on Saturday. Shame, but it has become clear that he has run out of ideas and patience with the players and maybe with the club.

@CHAMM24

A moment of reflection. Next will be a revolving door of managers. None will match Darren’s alignment with Posh culture. We were ready for the drop WITH Darren. Big picture, this was a learning experience for Darren and team, alas many too impatient to see the long view.

@trustchairman

As with last time he stayed too long when it was obvious whatever he tried was not working, great promotion years, but found wanting at this level, not to know your best team at this stage of season says it all.

@Deedz42

Good luck to whoever takes that job on, though hopefully if the club accepts they will be Div 1 next season someone can go in and start rebuilding.

@AndyBro90257825

This will have Man City panicking about a new manager bounce.

@lufcjoberridge

Time for a complete change, surely the director of football has to take some responsibility as well.

@Deedz42

Fergie is our king. Sad day.

@amwright40

This could be a massive step backwards for the club, the new manager will need time and full backing of the board and fans. I still think Fergie was the right man to get us back up and will remain a club manager legend.