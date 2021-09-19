Peterborough United fans react to a brilliant win and compare it to some great Championship performances of the past: ‘Thompson was a beast, Ronnie ‘Sergio Ramos’ Edwards was different class and made Deeney look like a League Two player, but everyone was superb’

Siriki Dembele of Peterborough United skips past Tahith Chong of Birmingham City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It prompted the Peterborough Telegraph to ask fans to name the best Championship display they’ve ever seen from a Posh team.

And we asked for a man-of-the-match from yesterday’s match.

All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

Nathan Thompson Peterborough United battles with Jeremie Bela of Birmingham City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Beating Leicester 3/0 in our first season at this level was a great performance, especially after we had given their fans half the ground.

@romysdad

The 5-1 win away at Millwall was the best we have ever played at Championship level. That night we could have had 8 or 9. Boyd was unplayable. Yesterday was up there though. Thompson MOM for me, but Norburn and Butler both close behind.

@JeffriesTom

Very good today from Cornell. a very chilled keeper takes time who doesn’t rush and a couple of fine saves, great effort.

@1martin11

Edwards was different class. Great team performance and well deserved win.

@mark2wells

Reading 3-1, when we mullered a brilliant side, MOM Nathan Thompson.

@bukrodgersposh

Forest away 1-0 win, George Boyd winner.

@phil_b82

That performance today is as good as we’ve had in many years. Every player was superb.

@DazMoody

3-0 at Wolves and 2-1 away at Cardiff after they had won 10 on the bounce at home! Tommo different class yesterday.

@chrisabbott33

Ipswich 7-1, but that was magnificent yesterday! MOM, so many candidates, Thompson, Edwards, Kent & Butler, were all brilliant, has to be Dembele though.

@steve9200

Thompson was in complete beast mode today ……lots of candidates, but he just pips Norburn and Edwards for me. To be fair anyone of the 11 wouldn’t be unjust.

@BigCrawf

Edwards MOM for me, looked like he had played centre-back in the Championship for years. Made Deeney and the other big lad look like they belonged in League Two.

@jinksy6

MOM Ronnie Edwards closely followed by Nathan Thompson - not sure we’ve ever had a better performance in the Championship.

@TobyWoody

Can’t have been too many more complete Posh performances than that at any level.

@MarkPlummer81

Ronnie Edwards was outstanding. He is our very own Sergio Ramos.

@DomMarkham99

Posh 7-1 Ipswich. Same calibre of opposition, but we were far more ruthless going forward. Remember thinking Paul Taylor and Lee Tomlin that day would have made the likes of Maldini and Nesta look silly.

@Jinksy6

Brilliant performance, some slick passing all game. Ronnie, Butler, Thomo, Dembs, Norburn and Grant the standouts. I’d give MOM to Ronnie.

@Pearsy4

Give Nathan Thompson freedom of the city, what a player. MOM Thompson.

@Alexnelson2004

MOM Jack Taylor. Best player at the football club.

@GDangerfield

The 5-1 victory at Millwall a few years back was bloody superb. Brilliant yesterday. MOM Jack Taylor. We’ve missed him. Hope he stays fit.

@AndrewS01534147

Ipswich game was a superb team effort and yesterday we clicked all over the pitch. Grant, Thompson, Edwards all brilliant and JCH ruffled a few feathers and bullied them.