Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United celebrates his goal against Milton Keynes Dons. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Jones scored his Football League goal for 17 months and set-up the first Posh goal of Kwame Poku’s career during a man-of-the-match performance.

Most, but not quite all, Posh fans were delighted with a performance that ended a run of 4 straight away defeats in League One.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

Ben Thompson of Peterborough United battles for the ball against Milton Keynes Dons. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

For 89 minutes we delivered the complete performance. If we can maintain this level consistently then the promotion charge is well and truly back on track. MoM: Jones, who was unplayable. @derren_cooper.

Played well. Unnecessary 2 minute scare at the end. MoM RJJ proving the doubters wrong. @eamonnduff.

Comfortable in 2nd gear until 90th minute. MOM: RJJ. @william5001

Just because we can make 5 subs doesn't mean we should. RJJ MoM. @ChrisHurst2

Complacency led to over confidence. @jimhicksuk

Almost a collapse in the same direction as the Tory government. RJJ is a player transformed. @MichaelRutkows4

RJJ was man of the match. Constant threat. Massive change in his game recently. @AJM67250925

When we play to our potential no one will stop us. Too many subs may have cost us.MOM RJJ. @CHAMM24

Ben Thompson MOM for me, but we need to shut games down and not let ourselves let others to have a glimpse of anything. @dazposhie

Awesome performance until the madness ensued. Got worse with the subs. Going to be a good October. @Sweeney95Alex.

A good team would have won that 0-6. It was better, but still not a performance worthy of a promotion chasing team. RJJ or Ben Thompson MOM for me. @jinksy6

Great performance until the last few minutes. RJJ MOM. @paul_gauntlett

Fantastic team performance for 90 minutes MOM RJJ. @clipson_cox

Bar minute of madness it was extremely encouraging. RJJ MOM. @CrispLevi

Grant made too many changes towards the end. He never learns, but luckily we held on! @woodles2012.

Need to shed this habit of conceding goals in quick succession. Otherwise brilliant display. Jones was our best player. @DavidWh1971

Too many subs almost spoilt a dominant performance. Ben Thompson MoM over RJJ because he’s industrious. @PUFCChris