Peterborough United fans rave about Ricky, but not everyone was happy with the performance at MK Dons
Peterborough United fans raved about teenage striker Ricky-Jade Jones after the 3-2 win at MK Dons on Saturday.
Jones scored his Football League goal for 17 months and set-up the first Posh goal of Kwame Poku’s career during a man-of-the-match performance.
Most, but not quite all, Posh fans were delighted with a performance that ended a run of 4 straight away defeats in League One.
All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...
Most Popular
For 89 minutes we delivered the complete performance. If we can maintain this level consistently then the promotion charge is well and truly back on track. MoM: Jones, who was unplayable. @derren_cooper.
Played well. Unnecessary 2 minute scare at the end. MoM RJJ proving the doubters wrong. @eamonnduff.
Comfortable in 2nd gear until 90th minute. MOM: RJJ. @william5001
Just because we can make 5 subs doesn't mean we should. RJJ MoM. @ChrisHurst2
Complacency led to over confidence. @jimhicksuk
Almost a collapse in the same direction as the Tory government. RJJ is a player transformed. @MichaelRutkows4
RJJ was man of the match. Constant threat. Massive change in his game recently. @AJM67250925
When we play to our potential no one will stop us. Too many subs may have cost us.MOM RJJ. @CHAMM24
Ben Thompson MOM for me, but we need to shut games down and not let ourselves let others to have a glimpse of anything. @dazposhie
Awesome performance until the madness ensued. Got worse with the subs. Going to be a good October. @Sweeney95Alex.
A good team would have won that 0-6. It was better, but still not a performance worthy of a promotion chasing team. RJJ or Ben Thompson MOM for me. @jinksy6
Great performance until the last few minutes. RJJ MOM. @paul_gauntlett
Fantastic team performance for 90 minutes MOM RJJ. @clipson_cox
Bar minute of madness it was extremely encouraging. RJJ MOM. @CrispLevi
Grant made too many changes towards the end. He never learns, but luckily we held on! @woodles2012.
Need to shed this habit of conceding goals in quick succession. Otherwise brilliant display. Jones was our best player. @DavidWh1971
Too many subs almost spoilt a dominant performance. Ben Thompson MoM over RJJ because he’s industrious. @PUFCChris
So easy bar the last 5! MoM Taylor. @dalerout