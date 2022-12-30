News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United fans pleased to see an improved performance, albeit against 'very poor opponents' and several nominations for man of the match

There was one fairly unanimous reaction from Peterborough United fans after Thursday’s 2-0 League One win over MK Dons.

By Alan Swann
4 minutes ago - 2 min read
Kell Watts of Peterborough United challenges for the ball against Milton Keynes Dons. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
And that was the visitors to the Weston Homes Stadium were very poor!

That said a few Posh individuals earned praise after an improved performance, one that propelled Grant McCann’s men back into a play-off place, probably for 24 hours as Cambridge United would need to pull off a major shock at Derby County on Friday to stop the Rams climbing back into the top six.

Posh fans were asked to deliver a 6-word summary of last night’s match and to nominate a man of the match.

Kwame Poku of Peterborough United closes down Zak Jules of Milton Keynes Dons. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Club co-owner Dr Jason Neale was quick off the mark to sing the praises of the club’s younger players.

All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter…

Lovely to see 4 of our academy/development squad start – @JasonDavidNeale

Slow Start. Excellent finish. Brilliant performance MOM RJJ – @mancboy_2001

Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United scores the second goal against Milton Keynes Dons. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Better. Still slow. Energise midfield please. MOM Poku – @Faugeres34

A welcome 3pts, but tonight’s opposition were very, very poor. MOM: Taylor – @derren_cooper

Clean sheet. 2 goals. 3 points. MOM Taylor – @poshboy_alan

Just pleased to win a match. MOM RJJ – @MattCasey111

Better against very poor opponents. MOM Jones – @paul_gauntlett

Comfortable win against very poor opponents. MOM Jones _ @jacobcr27518800

A win is a win. Poku MOM – @adi_mowles

POOR. Very, very, very very poor! – @Hamptonposh

Three points is the way forward. MOM Fuchs – @PUFCChris

Much better against toothless opposition. MOM Watts – @BrianSwann1

Comfortable win against very poor opposition. MOM Poku – @Poshlawts

Taylor MOM. Some good moments after awful start – @peterboroughjoe

Excellent 2nd half performance from POSH. MOM RJJ. @romysdad

Still poor. Poku MOM – @DOC_RAY

Painful to watch including JCH penalty! – @MichaelRutkows4

Second gear enough for the win. MOM Taylor who looked like he had a cigar on for most of the match – @JamesGWesley

Three points. Still need to improve. MOM Fuchs by a mile – @pufcfanno1