Peterborough United fans pleased to see an improved performance, albeit against 'very poor opponents' and several nominations for man of the match
There was one fairly unanimous reaction from Peterborough United fans after Thursday’s 2-0 League One win over MK Dons.
And that was the visitors to the Weston Homes Stadium were very poor!
That said a few Posh individuals earned praise after an improved performance, one that propelled Grant McCann’s men back into a play-off place, probably for 24 hours as Cambridge United would need to pull off a major shock at Derby County on Friday to stop the Rams climbing back into the top six.
Posh fans were asked to deliver a 6-word summary of last night’s match and to nominate a man of the match.
Club co-owner Dr Jason Neale was quick off the mark to sing the praises of the club’s younger players.
Lovely to see 4 of our academy/development squad start – @JasonDavidNeale
Slow Start. Excellent finish. Brilliant performance MOM RJJ – @mancboy_2001
Better. Still slow. Energise midfield please. MOM Poku – @Faugeres34
A welcome 3pts, but tonight’s opposition were very, very poor. MOM: Taylor – @derren_cooper
Clean sheet. 2 goals. 3 points. MOM Taylor – @poshboy_alan
Just pleased to win a match. MOM RJJ – @MattCasey111
Better against very poor opponents. MOM Jones – @paul_gauntlett
Comfortable win against very poor opponents. MOM Jones _ @jacobcr27518800
A win is a win. Poku MOM – @adi_mowles
POOR. Very, very, very very poor! – @Hamptonposh
Three points is the way forward. MOM Fuchs – @PUFCChris
Much better against toothless opposition. MOM Watts – @BrianSwann1
Comfortable win against very poor opposition. MOM Poku – @Poshlawts
Taylor MOM. Some good moments after awful start – @peterboroughjoe
Excellent 2nd half performance from POSH. MOM RJJ. @romysdad
Still poor. Poku MOM – @DOC_RAY
Painful to watch including JCH penalty! – @MichaelRutkows4
Second gear enough for the win. MOM Taylor who looked like he had a cigar on for most of the match – @JamesGWesley
Three points. Still need to improve. MOM Fuchs by a mile – @pufcfanno1