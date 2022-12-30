Kell Watts of Peterborough United challenges for the ball against Milton Keynes Dons. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

And that was the visitors to the Weston Homes Stadium were very poor!

That said a few Posh individuals earned praise after an improved performance, one that propelled Grant McCann’s men back into a play-off place, probably for 24 hours as Cambridge United would need to pull off a major shock at Derby County on Friday to stop the Rams climbing back into the top six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh fans were asked to deliver a 6-word summary of last night’s match and to nominate a man of the match.

Kwame Poku of Peterborough United closes down Zak Jules of Milton Keynes Dons. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Club co-owner Dr Jason Neale was quick off the mark to sing the praises of the club’s younger players.

All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lovely to see 4 of our academy/development squad start – @JasonDavidNeale

Slow Start. Excellent finish. Brilliant performance MOM RJJ – @mancboy_2001

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United scores the second goal against Milton Keynes Dons. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Better. Still slow. Energise midfield please. MOM Poku – @Faugeres34

Advertisement Hide Ad

A welcome 3pts, but tonight’s opposition were very, very poor. MOM: Taylor – @derren_cooper

Clean sheet. 2 goals. 3 points. MOM Taylor – @poshboy_alan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just pleased to win a match. MOM RJJ – @MattCasey111

Better against very poor opponents. MOM Jones – @paul_gauntlett

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comfortable win against very poor opponents. MOM Jones _ @jacobcr27518800

A win is a win. Poku MOM – @adi_mowles

Advertisement Hide Ad

POOR. Very, very, very very poor! – @Hamptonposh

Three points is the way forward. MOM Fuchs – @PUFCChris

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much better against toothless opposition. MOM Watts – @BrianSwann1

Comfortable win against very poor opposition. MOM Poku – @Poshlawts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor MOM. Some good moments after awful start – @peterboroughjoe

Excellent 2nd half performance from POSH. MOM RJJ. @romysdad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still poor. Poku MOM – @DOC_RAY

Painful to watch including JCH penalty! – @MichaelRutkows4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second gear enough for the win. MOM Taylor who looked like he had a cigar on for most of the match – @JamesGWesley