Didn’t play with our usual cohesion in possession so it was pleasing to see us dig in, show some resilience and take the points. When you assess the table and the teams we’ve already played we are in a promising position. MMM. Knight just edges Collins – @derren_cooper.

Held on to the lead and looked dangerous at times. MOM Kyprianou – @08obrien08

Top quality performance, MOM Knight – @JoshMakkie12

Nice to see a clean sheet bounce back, comfortable win, nothing special, nothing bad. Notable mention for RJJ running at players. MOM Knight – @PUFCChris

RJJ MOM. Proper goal from Collins, great play from Jadel Katonga. First time I have seen him properly contribute – @theurbanpenguin

Squad management sound. A difficult Rovers to play against. Three games in eight days suggests lots of rotation. JCH worked his socks off. RJJ getting better each game. MOM Well interesting as Ajiboye tried hard during his birthday week. EMC! – @MichaelRutkows4

Game management much better today. Midfield battled well and RJJ and Ajiboye both impressive. MOM: Knight and Kyprianou – @IanJBryant

It was a solid team effort so hard to single out a MOM. It was one of RJJ’s best performances however so I’m gonna go with him – @TheKitMatt

Committed, brave and a positive display, MOM Collins or Katongo – @RandallFanClub

Resilience and good fortune saw us home. No. 10 role is a big problem. MOM: Kyprianou – @navaloccasion

That was a gritty despite being pressed. We stood up to be counted. Some good performances notably Katongo, Knight, Burrows, Edwards, RJJ, Ajiboye and perhaps Collins’ best show in a Posh shirt. I would give MON to Edwards, but some very close as well. Any Joey Barton team makes it difficult – @ChestneyS

Fairly solid at the back. Looked comfortable without excelling. Surely Katongo keeps his place at the back on Tuesday?? Rovers right back couldn’t cope with RJJ pace. Joint MOM between RJJ and Katongo – @1_ferguson.

MOM Katongo for me. I thought he offered more defensive protection than Kioso, although not as good as him going forward. Really impressed with Ajiboye and RJJ on each wing, a very encouraging performance on the whole – @JamesGWesley

We were excellent against a good side, should have been 5-3, great entertainment and RJJ assist for 2nd goal wow! 6 games undefeated for a young side and still some moan. Fergie’s rant paid off. MOM Katango – @buckrodgersposh

Clean sheet. Created plenty of chances and probably should have scored a few more/ MOM Ajiboye. Very direct and took his man on when he could. Find Poku down the right can be very predictable at times – @juppy95.

Played forward with tempo, not too much backwards or sideways passing. RJJ was our MOM. He was quick, troubled their defence, oh and he’s one of our own! – @gruffalo76

More resilient than I expected - we never completely dominated but nevertheless won comfortably. RJJ still flatters to deceive. Knight and Edwards comfortable again – @TobyWoody

Very calm and composed win against a strong looking side who needed JCH up front. Now there’s a thought. MOM Ajiboye – @CHAMM24

We pressed high up the pitch and won a lot of 50/50 tackles + best game RJJ has played this season. MOM Knight – @jwm6