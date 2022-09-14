Josh Knight of Peterborough United battles with Joe Garner of Fleetwood Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh lost the League One fixture 1-0 and rarely looked like getting back into the game after conceding a goal midway through the first-half.

The PT asked fans what went wrong and they delivered many opinions!

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

Joe Ward of Peterborough United in action with Promise Omochere of Fleetwood Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood had 4 lampposts at the back so we just kept hitting high balls. We were slow and predictable. There are a number of teams like Fleetwood and we have no plan against them.

@pmsmithauthor

We never looked crisp or had any energy for the whole game. Tactically poor and the substitutions made no difference whatsoever. McCann said we would thrash someone soon. Must be Bolton on Saturday then.

@BrianSwann1

Posh midfielder Jack Taylor shoots v Fleetwood. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh never got started. Then the game slid into a predictable pattern tactically. Grant throws on a load of attacking players, but essentially the game plan is give it to Wardy and see if he can put one on JCH’s head. Players and fans just expected a walk over. Fair play Fleetwood.

@The_real_Bats

The first 3 short corners didn’t work….oh I know we will do another, No drive, too slow. Ref didn’t let the game flow. Shocking performance, but we move on.

@ShaunErrington

I understand the changes made to be more attacking at home. Was not bad in the 1st half. Miles off it in the 2nd. I’m not panicking, still long way to go. 6/10 for first 8 games.

@scarboroughsss

We have looked vulnerable at the back except for Lincoln and we are now being found out because we have one dimensional management. Mid table if we are lucky.

@nails90

Can barely remember playing as bad as that at home in the Championship last season and we were beaten by far better sides then.

@mickyboy909

If Marriott had scored that first half chance it would have been a different game, as Fleetwood would have to had come out. As it was, there was no need to, and Posh didn't pass the ball quickly or accurately enough to break them down. Ran out of ideas long before the end sadly.

@romysdad

Played well first half & should have scored at least once - second half was honking.

@wackerlegend

Had little faith in us coming back from a goal down and as our subs kept coming, any cohesion slipped further away. Tactically, awful tonight.

@eamonnduff

No plan B. Long floating ball after long floating ball with nobody to head them. Lost most first and second balls. Overloads non-existent. Persistent negative play when in possession. Not sure McCann has learned his lessons from the past.

@PaulGC84

Too many square pegs in round holes. Wardy would run riot as an out and out winger.

@1_ferguson

Poor recruitment, tactics, substitutions and application.

@DOC_RAY

Predictable and toothless in the final third. Looked like a mediocre League 1 side tonight.

@MattCasey111

No desire to win the game.

@sarahmiles75

Tactically out thought by Scott Brown.

@DazMoody

You can see why Fleetwood have only lost once so far this season. They defended their box superbly. I'm sure they'll frustrate many other teams near the top of the league. Posh need that Newcastle loanee up and running asap.

@PoshBoyAlan

Ward too deep, missed Fuchs in the middle, no plan B. Strange substitutions again. Look very short on confidence.

@IanJBryant

Failure to sign conventional full backs means we cannot change anything formation wise. Fleetwood looked pretty comfortable. If Clarke-Harris and Marriott aren't firing we don't have any back up.

@davidwh1971

Recruitment has been questionable at best! Who exactly is a replacement for Sammie? Why are we still buying players that are injured?

@Jonno1711

Never at any stage were we good enough anywhere on the pitch or off it

@adi_mowles

Showed nothing all game, deserved to lose, we are miles off squad depth wise from our rivals too.

@Alexnelson2004

Lacked application we thought it we just had to turn up to win. Missed Fuchs.

@StevenAdams2

I’m going to put as much effort into my reply as Posh did on the pitch.

@PUFCChris

We looked really crisp and full of energy in the first half. We faded, and a substitution omnishambles followed. MUST have a left back on the bench in case Burrows needs subbing going forward.