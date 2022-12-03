News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Peterborough United fans on why the season has taken a turn for the worse

Peterborough United fans are never slow to air their feelings after a defeat.

By Alan Swann
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Peterborough United manager Grant McCann and his assistant Cliff Byrfne on the touchline against Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Peterborough United manager Grant McCann and his assistant Cliff Byrfne on the touchline against Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

And a third League One loss in a row – 2-1 at home to Barnsley on Friday night – led many to broadcast their reasons as to why an and up down season is threatening to come off the rails again.

The PT asked for six-word comments and a man-of-the-match nomination.

Hide Ad

All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter….

Jack Taylor (second left) of Peterborough United celebrates his goal against Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Most Popular

No pride. No passion. No teamwork. MOM Taylor

@TOPCAT8787

Hide Ad

Wish I had stayed at home. MOM - The fans.

@emmaverde9

Hide Ad

Looked like a team of strangers. MOM: Taylor

@IanJBryant

Hide Ad

Disappointing in all areas. MOM guy who chipped in on the skip challenge.

@Deedz42

Hide Ad

Bring back Darren Ferguson promotion genius!

@JimmyCross87

Hide Ad

Ditch the 4-3-3 immediately. It doesn’t work. MoM: Taylor just about the best of a bad bunch.

@derren_cooper

Hide Ad

t least we shouldn't get relegated. MOM Taylor.

@GlennHackney11

Hide Ad

M C a n n t

@MichealRutkows4

Hide Ad

January cannot come soon enough.

@PlasticPosh

Hide Ad

Abysmal not one player played well.

@Alexnelson2004

Hide Ad

Worrying fourth straight defeat. MOTM Taylor.

@TheKitMatt

Hide Ad

No leadership, massive clearout needed. MOM Taylor.

@Poshlawts

Hide Ad

Season over. Long hard winter ahead. No MOM we lost.

@CHAMM24

Hide Ad

MOM Taylor. This formation is obviously not working.

@paul_gauntlett

Hide Ad

Wake up, now playing better sides.

@SidDay1

Hide Ad

Squad ain’t good enough for promotion.

@Kyle_Irving18

Hide Ad

Taylor MOM. Shape doesn't work with this squad.

@Rutlandspinner

Hide Ad

Negative football brings negative results.

@boro_boy_17

League OneBarnsleyTwitterDarren Ferguson