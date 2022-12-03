Peterborough United fans on why the season has taken a turn for the worse
Peterborough United fans are never slow to air their feelings after a defeat.
And a third League One loss in a row – 2-1 at home to Barnsley on Friday night – led many to broadcast their reasons as to why an and up down season is threatening to come off the rails again.
The PT asked for six-word comments and a man-of-the-match nomination.
All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter….
No pride. No passion. No teamwork. MOM Taylor
@TOPCAT8787
Wish I had stayed at home. MOM - The fans.
@emmaverde9
Looked like a team of strangers. MOM: Taylor
@IanJBryant
Disappointing in all areas. MOM guy who chipped in on the skip challenge.
@Deedz42
Bring back Darren Ferguson promotion genius!
@JimmyCross87
Ditch the 4-3-3 immediately. It doesn’t work. MoM: Taylor just about the best of a bad bunch.
@derren_cooper
t least we shouldn't get relegated. MOM Taylor.
@GlennHackney11
M C a n n t
@MichealRutkows4
January cannot come soon enough.
@PlasticPosh
Abysmal not one player played well.
@Alexnelson2004
Worrying fourth straight defeat. MOTM Taylor.
@TheKitMatt
No leadership, massive clearout needed. MOM Taylor.
@Poshlawts
Season over. Long hard winter ahead. No MOM we lost.
@CHAMM24
MOM Taylor. This formation is obviously not working.
@paul_gauntlett
Wake up, now playing better sides.
@SidDay1
Squad ain’t good enough for promotion.
@Kyle_Irving18
Taylor MOM. Shape doesn't work with this squad.
@Rutlandspinner
Negative football brings negative results.
@boro_boy_17