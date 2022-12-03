Peterborough United manager Grant McCann and his assistant Cliff Byrfne on the touchline against Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

And a third League One loss in a row – 2-1 at home to Barnsley on Friday night – led many to broadcast their reasons as to why an and up down season is threatening to come off the rails again.

The PT asked for six-word comments and a man-of-the-match nomination.

All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter….

Jack Taylor (second left) of Peterborough United celebrates his goal against Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

No pride. No passion. No teamwork. MOM Taylor

@TOPCAT8787

Wish I had stayed at home. MOM - The fans.

@emmaverde9

Looked like a team of strangers. MOM: Taylor

@IanJBryant

Disappointing in all areas. MOM guy who chipped in on the skip challenge.

@Deedz42

Bring back Darren Ferguson promotion genius!

@JimmyCross87

Ditch the 4-3-3 immediately. It doesn’t work. MoM: Taylor just about the best of a bad bunch.

@derren_cooper

t least we shouldn't get relegated. MOM Taylor.

@GlennHackney11

M C a n n t

@MichealRutkows4

January cannot come soon enough.

@PlasticPosh

Abysmal not one player played well.

@Alexnelson2004

Worrying fourth straight defeat. MOTM Taylor.

@TheKitMatt

No leadership, massive clearout needed. MOM Taylor.

@Poshlawts

Season over. Long hard winter ahead. No MOM we lost.

@CHAMM24

MOM Taylor. This formation is obviously not working.

@paul_gauntlett

Wake up, now playing better sides.

@SidDay1

Squad ain’t good enough for promotion.

@Kyle_Irving18

Taylor MOM. Shape doesn't work with this squad.

@Rutlandspinner

Negative football brings negative results.