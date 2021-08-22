Peterborough United fans on the season so far: ‘One point a game will keep us up, can we play every game at home? Issues from set-pieces are all Fergie’s fault, start playing on the front foot, but no need to panic’

Sammie Szmodics of Peterborough United battles with Andrew Hughes of Preston North End. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh went down 1-0 after conceding to yet another set piece to drop to 17th in the table after four games. All four Posh points have come from home games.

If our team didn’t start the season half crocked we’d have made a great start, as it is it’s been average. Certainly no need to panic.

@Craigbucks

Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United in action with Ryan Ledson of Preston North End. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly, The Posh.

@TobyWoody

Set pieces are going to be a major issue.

@Mikeyjono04

I think 1 point a game will keep us up this season. On track. I think we have done ok. We will get better at defending set pieces, fitness levels will improve and players will be back from injury. Enjoying being in the championship again.

@scarboroughsss

Get Marriott and JCH fit and we will be fine. We do need another big defender. Dembele business needs sorting this week. Will cause unsettled feeling in squad not knowing. Fans need to remain positive and not be all doom and gloom like some. See after 10 games.

@Rutlandspinner

Besides 10 minutes against Derby and 70 minutes against Cardiff, it hasn’t been great. However, its a huge step up from League 1, so a slow start was to be expected.

@NickJacksonPosh

Decent start. Much to improve on and squad needs adding to.

@DazMoody

Lessons to learn. The standard of football is not all that thus far, but the physicality most certainly is.

@adi_mowles

Home games are clearly going to be crucial. I think we need to set up slightly differently away from home and get the ball into JCH early. Then at home let Dembs, Szmodics and Burrows run wild. Every team is going to bomb the ball into our box so defending those must be our priority.

@The_real_Bats

Unfit strikers, poor at set pieces, needed proper Championship players.

@davidwapples

Lacking physical presence up top. Still conceding from set pieces. Nevertheless, it’s still a promising start in the Championship considering JCH and Marriott are not fully match fit. Confident there is much more to come.

@PaulGC84

I mean the issue from set pieces is no one’s fault but Fergie’s right? He said Posh would sign a dominant GK & didn’t. It was obvious Posh needed to sign a big ol’ CB & didn’t get 1. He’s done a brilliant job, but Norburn aside, he’s not addressed the glaring weaknesses this summer.

@ReportPosh

Home form is going to be key for us to stay in the Championship, but we need to go for games away from home especially against teams down the bottom. We have to play with no fear and we need another striker to add to JCH, Marriott and Dembele.

@Dan7Barry

It’s been what I expected. Should have six points from four matches. Need to be 100% switched on for 95 mins, but it’s great to be looking forward to playing these teams.

@RoyHouldershaw

7/10 so far. Home games are the key to us staying up,

@goalmachine1934

Need to do better at set pieces as that’s our main weakness. If we don’t West Brom will have a field day next week. A result was on a plate today if we had more aggression and height at the back.

@AdammortonJ

We don’t defend well. Fergie does not set up a team to defend the goal. All the players we sign are strikers or attacking midfielders, because that’s where the money is and the two policies - make money on players and stay in championship - are a total conflict. Tighten up = stay up.

@steverodz

We can match most teams technically and tactically, but we need to be able to defend balls in the box.

@imtomhutch

Home games quality, away games awful. We need to learn to defend set pieces otherwise teams like WBA will batter us.

@Alexnelson2004

Play on the front foot as we have nothing to be afraid of. We play backwards way too much.

@lukejuanpywell

Gone well: home games. Gone bad: away games.

@Kyle_Irving1

We do look as if we can create chances. If we finish where we are now I will be happy. But the defending of crosses will continue to haunt us I fear.

@paul_gauntlett

Can we play every game at home?