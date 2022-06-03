Here they are criticising the club’s failure to try and sign goalkeeper Steven Benda from Swansea and on abandoning the search for new defenders for the 2022-23 campaign, although others are in agreement with the Posh transfer policy for the summer.
Some fans believe they have inside knowledge on how much certain players are earning!
All comments to @PTAlanSwann...
On refusing to make a bid for Steven Benda...
So we want a fee for a keeper (Christy Pym) but, won’t pay a fee for a keeper?
@JG16_
Doesn't sound like they want to spend much to win promotion for the upcoming season.
@14obrien141
They won't spend money on a keeper they can't sell for millions and they are few and far between. Its all about sell on values.
@DibblyDoubly
500k for Steven Benda is a steal. We definitely have 500k so why are they so reluctant to sign him? I understand they’re trying to do stuff off the pitch as well as on it, but surely at some point they need to invest in a decent goalkeeper we haven’t had one in years. We have beevers on like £6-7 grand a week so once we sell him surely we can afford Benda then?
@KieranUTP
We got a million just for toney staying up. Makes no sense why we aren’t going after him. Can play this level and the one above.
@lukejuanpywell
Benda is on £4,600 a week. It is a lot for a ‘keeper, but still should be affordable.
@FPosh15
On rejecting a reported £2 million bid for Ronnie Edwards...
Two million? You can’t buy a decent goalkeeper for that!
@DibblyDoubly
Another Premiership club wanting a player on the cheap.
@GerryAshley6
Think they are hoping to sell Ronnie then loan him back?
@MrLIlWes
On not chasing any new defenders…
Defenders should be the first thing we are chasing. We leaked 87 goals last season. Massive mistake imo.
@SteveRodz
People forgetting how weak we were with Butler in the side and Burrows not a natural fullback.
@Iiampufc1996
We had the 4th best defensive record in League One in 2020-21. That is not defensively weak.
@romysdad
Posh don’t need defenders. The same defenders got Posh promoted two seasons ago. GK - yes as there isn’t one currently.
@PaulGC84
Need another RB. Thompson will be out injured at some stage. Mensah is untried and another with a poor injury record. Only really leaves Ward who can play WBm but not RB. I expect McCann to play most games with a flat back 4 . Leaves us at risk. If Beevers and Edwards go.
@Chestney7
After conceding so many goals last season I would have thought that a couple of good defenders and a goalkeeper would have been a priority.
@seavixen893
As it stands with Ronnie still at the club we have 4 CBs, 4 that can play RB and 3 that can play LB. I'd say we are fine unless someone is sold.
@PaddySkinhead