Here they are criticising the club’s failure to try and sign goalkeeper Steven Benda from Swansea and on abandoning the search for new defenders for the 2022-23 campaign, although others are in agreement with the Posh transfer policy for the summer.

Some fans believe they have inside knowledge on how much certain players are earning!

On refusing to make a bid for Steven Benda...

So we want a fee for a keeper (Christy Pym) but, won’t pay a fee for a keeper?

@JG16_

Doesn't sound like they want to spend much to win promotion for the upcoming season.

@14obrien141

They won't spend money on a keeper they can't sell for millions and they are few and far between. Its all about sell on values.

@DibblyDoubly

500k for Steven Benda is a steal. We definitely have 500k so why are they so reluctant to sign him? I understand they’re trying to do stuff off the pitch as well as on it, but surely at some point they need to invest in a decent goalkeeper we haven’t had one in years. We have beevers on like £6-7 grand a week so once we sell him surely we can afford Benda then?

@KieranUTP

We got a million just for toney staying up. Makes no sense why we aren’t going after him. Can play this level and the one above.

@lukejuanpywell

Benda is on £4,600 a week. It is a lot for a ‘keeper, but still should be affordable.

@FPosh15

On rejecting a reported £2 million bid for Ronnie Edwards...

Two million? You can’t buy a decent goalkeeper for that!

@DibblyDoubly

Another Premiership club wanting a player on the cheap.

@GerryAshley6

Think they are hoping to sell Ronnie then loan him back?

@MrLIlWes

On not chasing any new defenders…

Defenders should be the first thing we are chasing. We leaked 87 goals last season. Massive mistake imo.

@SteveRodz

People forgetting how weak we were with Butler in the side and Burrows not a natural fullback.

@Iiampufc1996

We had the 4th best defensive record in League One in 2020-21. That is not defensively weak.

@romysdad

Posh don’t need defenders. The same defenders got Posh promoted two seasons ago. GK - yes as there isn’t one currently.

@PaulGC84

Need another RB. Thompson will be out injured at some stage. Mensah is untried and another with a poor injury record. Only really leaves Ward who can play WBm but not RB. I expect McCann to play most games with a flat back 4 . Leaves us at risk. If Beevers and Edwards go.

@Chestney7

After conceding so many goals last season I would have thought that a couple of good defenders and a goalkeeper would have been a priority.

@seavixen893

As it stands with Ronnie still at the club we have 4 CBs, 4 that can play RB and 3 that can play LB. I'd say we are fine unless someone is sold.