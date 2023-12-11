Peterborough United fans on Posh prospects this season, who's going up and down and a player-of-the season so far
After Saturday’s impressive 3-0 win over Oxford we asked fans 1) Where Posh will finish this season, 2) Who will be promoted? 3) Who will be relegated, 4) Who is the Posh player of the season so far?
Over 100 fans responded and here are the results and a selection of fans’ comments to @PTAlanSwann on X...
POSH
68% of fans who took part on our survey believe Posh will finish in an automatic promotion place in League One, with slightly more (42%-36%) predicting a second placed finish over top spot..
Not a single fan suggested Posh would finish below the play-off places (top six).
PROMOTION
Bolton Wanderers were the most tipped team to go up with 90% of fans expecting the Trotters to be in the Championship next season
Posh were next with 85% of fans tipping them to either finish in the top two or win the play-offs.
Only two other teams, Portsmouth and Derby County, received promotion votes with most favouring the Rams over Pompey to go up with Posh and Bolton.
Season-long high fliers Oxford United and Stevenage were friendless.
RELEGATION
As many as 11 teams received relegation nominations, although the single votes cast for Northampton Town, Wycombe Wanderers, Leyton Orient and Lincoln City might be more to do with rivalries rather than serious predictions.
The most nominated teams to be relegated were Fleetwood Town and Carlisle United who received 18 votes apiece, one more than Cheltenham Town with Reading filling the fourth relegation spot according to PT readers.
Other clubs to be nominated were Cambridge United, Exeter City and Burton Albion.
PLAYER OF YEAR
Classy defender Ronnie Edwards was a narrow winner with 25.9% of the votes cast, just ahead of power forward Ephron Mason-Clark (24%) and popular centre-back Josh Knight (22%).
Other players to receive votes were midfielders Hector Kyprianou and Archie Collins, plus left-back Harrison Burrows and exciting winger Kwame Poku.
Your comments
Posh finish: Champions.
Promoted: Posh, Bolton and Derby
Relegated: Cheltenham, Reading, Carlisle and Cambridge
Player of season: Josh Knight
@davidwh1971
Posh finish: Champions
Promoted: Posh, Bolton, Derby
Relegated: Fleetwood, Exeter, Cambridge, Reading.
Player-of-season: Knight, We've lost once since he came back in the squad.
@gmac193
Posh finish: Champions.
Promoted: Posh, Portsmouth, Bolton.
Relegated: Cambridge, Northampton, Lincoln, Wycombe.
Player of season: EMC (but my gosh it’s a strong squad, so that could be any of them).
@andyfairch
Posh finish: 3rd
Promoted: Bolton, Posh, Derby.
Relegated: Carlisle, Fleetwood, Cambridge, Exeter
Player of season: Knight, no one can convince me otherwise.
@3TeamTonyBez
Posh finish: 3rd
Promoted: Bolton, Derby, Posh
Relegated: Exeter, Burton, Reading, Cheltenham
Player of season: EMC
@MichaelRutkows4
Posh finish: 3rd.
Promoted: Portsmouth, Bolton, Posh.
Relegated: Cheltenham, Carlisle, Exeter and Fleetwood
Player of season: Poku.
@jacobcr27518800
Posh finish: Champions.
Promoted: Posh & Bolton with Derby through the play-offs.
Relegated: Reading, Cheltenham, Carlisle & Fleetwood
Player of season: Josh Knight.
@derren_cooper
Posh finish: 2nd.
Promoted: Posh, Pompey, Derby.
Relegated: Exeter, Cheltenham, Reading, Fleetwood
Player of season: Ronnie Edwards (needs to be loaned back to us until the end of the season if we sell him in January).
@1_ferguson
Posh finish: Champions
Promoted: Posh, Bolton, Derby.
Relegated: Cheltenham, Fleetwood, Carlisle, Exeter
Player of season: Ephron Mason-Clark.
@SidDay1
Posh finish: 2nd.
Promoted: Bolton, Posh, Derby.
Relegated: Cheltenham, Burton, Carlisle, Reading.
Player of season: Poku.
@clarkbatfan
Posh finish: 2nd.
Promoted: Portsmouth, Bolton, Posh.
Relegated: Cheltenham, Burton, Cambridge, Fleetwood.
Player of season: Hector Kyprianou.
@IanJBryant
Posh finish: 2nd.
Promoted: Bolton, Posh, Derby
Relegated: Cheltenham, Carlisle, Reading, Cambridge
Player of season: EMC just ahead of Poku.
@acoombes665
Posh finish: Top two.
Promoted: Posh, Bolton, Pompey.
Relegated: Cheltenham, Fleetwood, Cambridge, Reading,
Player of season: EMC.
@MichaelRealReed
Posh finish: 2nd.
Promoted: Posh, Bolton and Derby
Relegated: Cheltenham, Carlisle, Cambridge and Exeter
Player of season: I don't think there's a stand out but I'll say Kyprianou for exceeding all expectations and replacing a lot of what Taylor brought to the team.
@CrispLevi
Posh finish: 2nd.
Promoted: Bolton, Posh, Derby.
Relegated: Cheltenham, Carlisle, Exeter, Burton.
Player of season: EMC
@PUFC7
Posh finish: Champions.
Promoted: Posh, Derby, Bolton.
Relegated: Burton, Exeter, Carlisle, Cheltenham,
Player of season: Ronnie Edwards.
@AndySwann92
Posh finish: 5th.
Promoted: Bolton, Portsmouth, Derby.
Relegated: Cheltenham, Fleetwood, Exeter, Burton/
Player of season: Edwards/Poku.
@MrGlonk
Posh finish: 2nd
Promoted: Posh, Bolton, Derby
Relegated: Fleetwood, Cheltenham, Reading, Exeter
Player of season: Given Ronnie is playing 2 levels too low, not fair to give it to him, so Hector.
@Deedz42
Posh finish: 2nd.
Promoted: Bolton, Pompey, Posh.
Relegated: Reading, Cheltenham, Cambridge, Fleetwood.
Player of season: Ronnie.
@romysdad
Posh finish: Top two.
Promoted: Bolton, Pompey, Posh.
Relegated: Cheltenham, Burton, Reading, Carlisle,
Player of season: Collins.
@CShort2013
Posh finish: 2nd.
Promoted: Pompey, Bolton, Posh
Relegated: Reading, Fleetwood, Cheltenham, Exeter
Player of season: Collins (so underrated).
@Ollie2023UTP
Posh finish: Champions
Promoted: Posh, Bolton, Portsmouth
Relegated: Reading, Cheltenham, Fleetwood, Cambridge
Player of season: Knight.
@aaron_knighton.
Posh finish: 6th (lose in play-off final)
Promoted: Bolton, Pompey, Derby.
Relegated: Cheltenham, Reading, Carlisle, Orient.
Player of season: Burrows.
@turnerSteve1980
Posh finish: 4th
Promoted: Bolton, Derby, Posh.
Relegated: Cambridge, Cheltenham, Fleetwood & Burton
Player of season: Ronnie closely followed by Hector.
@DeepingPosh
Posh finish: 4th
Promoted: Bolton, Pompey, Derby
Relegated: Cheltenham, Carlisle, Fleetwood, Exeter
Player of season: Edwards
@Paul_gauntlett
Posh finish: 5th.
Promoted: Bolton, Portsmouth, Derby
Relegated: Burton, Fleetwood, Cheltenham, Carlisle
Player of season: Ronnie Edwards
@TobyWoody
Posh finish: 2nd.
Promoted: Posh, Bolton, Derby
Relegated: Exeter, Fleetwood, Carlisle, Burton
Player of season: Hector.
@imtomhutch