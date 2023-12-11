Peterborough United fans are not just anticipating a promotion season, as many believe a first title since the 1973-74 campaign is in the offing.

Hector Kyprianou is congratulated by teammates after scoring against Oxford at the weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​​After Saturday’s impressive 3-0 win over Oxford we asked fans 1) Where Posh will finish this season, 2) Who will be promoted? 3) Who will be relegated, 4) Who is the Posh player of the season so far?

Over 100 fans responded and here are the results and a selection of fans’ comments to @PTAlanSwann on X...

POSH

Ronnie Edwards in action for Posh against Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

68% of fans who took part on our survey believe Posh will finish in an automatic promotion place in League One, with slightly more (42%-36%) predicting a second placed finish over top spot..

Not a single fan suggested Posh would finish below the play-off places (top six).

PROMOTION

Bolton Wanderers were the most tipped team to go up with 90% of fans expecting the Trotters to be in the Championship next season

Posh were next with 85% of fans tipping them to either finish in the top two or win the play-offs.

Only two other teams, Portsmouth and Derby County, received promotion votes with most favouring the Rams over Pompey to go up with Posh and Bolton.

Season-long high fliers Oxford United and Stevenage were friendless.

RELEGATION

As many as 11 teams received relegation nominations, although the single votes cast for Northampton Town, Wycombe Wanderers, Leyton Orient and Lincoln City might be more to do with rivalries rather than serious predictions.

The most nominated teams to be relegated were Fleetwood Town and Carlisle United who received 18 votes apiece, one more than Cheltenham Town with Reading filling the fourth relegation spot according to PT readers.

Other clubs to be nominated were Cambridge United, Exeter City and Burton Albion.

PLAYER OF YEAR

Classy defender Ronnie Edwards was a narrow winner with 25.9% of the votes cast, just ahead of power forward Ephron Mason-Clark (24%) and popular centre-back Josh Knight (22%).

Other players to receive votes were midfielders Hector Kyprianou and Archie Collins, plus left-back Harrison Burrows and exciting winger Kwame Poku.

Your comments

Posh finish: Champions.

Promoted: Posh, Bolton and Derby

Relegated: Cheltenham, Reading, Carlisle and Cambridge

Player of season: Josh Knight

@davidwh1971

Posh finish: Champions

Promoted: Posh, Bolton, Derby

Relegated: Fleetwood, Exeter, Cambridge, Reading.

Player-of-season: Knight, We've lost once since he came back in the squad.

@gmac193

Posh finish: Champions.

Promoted: Posh, Portsmouth, Bolton.

Relegated: Cambridge, Northampton, Lincoln, Wycombe.

Player of season: EMC (but my gosh it’s a strong squad, so that could be any of them).

@andyfairch

Posh finish: 3rd

Promoted: Bolton, Posh, Derby.

Relegated: Carlisle, Fleetwood, Cambridge, Exeter

Player of season: Knight, no one can convince me otherwise.

@3TeamTonyBez

Posh finish: 3rd

Promoted: Bolton, Derby, Posh

Relegated: Exeter, Burton, Reading, Cheltenham

Player of season: EMC

@MichaelRutkows4

Posh finish: 3rd.

Promoted: Portsmouth, Bolton, Posh.

Relegated: Cheltenham, Carlisle, Exeter and Fleetwood

Player of season: Poku.

@jacobcr27518800

Posh finish: Champions.

Promoted: Posh & Bolton with Derby through the play-offs.

Relegated: Reading, Cheltenham, Carlisle & Fleetwood

Player of season: Josh Knight.

@derren_cooper

Posh finish: 2nd.

Promoted: Posh, Pompey, Derby.

Relegated: Exeter, Cheltenham, Reading, Fleetwood

Player of season: Ronnie Edwards (needs to be loaned back to us until the end of the season if we sell him in January).

@1_ferguson

Posh finish: Champions

Promoted: Posh, Bolton, Derby.

Relegated: Cheltenham, Fleetwood, Carlisle, Exeter

Player of season: Ephron Mason-Clark.

@SidDay1

Posh finish: 2nd.

Promoted: Bolton, Posh, Derby.

Relegated: Cheltenham, Burton, Carlisle, Reading.

Player of season: Poku.

@clarkbatfan

Posh finish: 2nd.

Promoted: Portsmouth, Bolton, Posh.

Relegated: Cheltenham, Burton, Cambridge, Fleetwood.

Player of season: Hector Kyprianou.

@IanJBryant

Posh finish: 2nd.

Promoted: Bolton, Posh, Derby

Relegated: Cheltenham, Carlisle, Reading, Cambridge

Player of season: EMC just ahead of Poku.

@acoombes665

Posh finish: Top two.

Promoted: Posh, Bolton, Pompey.

Relegated: Cheltenham, Fleetwood, Cambridge, Reading,

Player of season: EMC.

@MichaelRealReed

Posh finish: 2nd.

Promoted: Posh, Bolton and Derby

Relegated: Cheltenham, Carlisle, Cambridge and Exeter

Player of season: I don't think there's a stand out but I'll say Kyprianou for exceeding all expectations and replacing a lot of what Taylor brought to the team.

@CrispLevi

Posh finish: 2nd.

Promoted: Bolton, Posh, Derby.

Relegated: Cheltenham, Carlisle, Exeter, Burton.

Player of season: EMC

@PUFC7

Posh finish: Champions.

Promoted: Posh, Derby, Bolton.

Relegated: Burton, Exeter, Carlisle, Cheltenham,

Player of season: Ronnie Edwards.

@AndySwann92

Posh finish: 5th.

Promoted: Bolton, Portsmouth, Derby.

Relegated: Cheltenham, Fleetwood, Exeter, Burton/

Player of season: Edwards/Poku.

@MrGlonk

Posh finish: 2nd

Promoted: Posh, Bolton, Derby

Relegated: Fleetwood, Cheltenham, Reading, Exeter

Player of season: Given Ronnie is playing 2 levels too low, not fair to give it to him, so Hector.

@Deedz42

Posh finish: 2nd.

Promoted: Bolton, Pompey, Posh.

Relegated: Reading, Cheltenham, Cambridge, Fleetwood.

Player of season: Ronnie.

@romysdad

Posh finish: Top two.

Promoted: Bolton, Pompey, Posh.

Relegated: Cheltenham, Burton, Reading, Carlisle,

Player of season: Collins.

@CShort2013

Posh finish: 2nd.

Promoted: Pompey, Bolton, Posh

Relegated: Reading, Fleetwood, Cheltenham, Exeter

Player of season: Collins (so underrated).

@Ollie2023UTP

Posh finish: Champions

Promoted: Posh, Bolton, Portsmouth

Relegated: Reading, Cheltenham, Fleetwood, Cambridge

Player of season: Knight.

@aaron_knighton.

Posh finish: 6th (lose in play-off final)

Promoted: Bolton, Pompey, Derby.

Relegated: Cheltenham, Reading, Carlisle, Orient.

Player of season: Burrows.

@turnerSteve1980

Posh finish: 4th

Promoted: Bolton, Derby, Posh.

Relegated: Cambridge, Cheltenham, Fleetwood & Burton

Player of season: Ronnie closely followed by Hector.

@DeepingPosh

Posh finish: 4th

Promoted: Bolton, Pompey, Derby

Relegated: Cheltenham, Carlisle, Fleetwood, Exeter

Player of season: Edwards

@Paul_gauntlett

Posh finish: 5th.

Promoted: Bolton, Portsmouth, Derby

Relegated: Burton, Fleetwood, Cheltenham, Carlisle

Player of season: Ronnie Edwards

@TobyWoody

Posh finish: 2nd.

Promoted: Posh, Bolton, Derby

Relegated: Exeter, Fleetwood, Carlisle, Burton

Player of season: Hector.