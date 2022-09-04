Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris in action with Marlon Pack of Portsmouth. Joe Dent/theposh.com

For the third game running (including an EFL Trophy match) Posh lost after taking the lead.

Grant McCann’s men are still sixth in League One, although that isn’t good enough to stop Posh fans saying some players need to be dropped and one needs to be sent home!

Lots of topics were covered and all comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter…

Posh striker Jack Marriott in action with Tom Lowery of Portsmouth, Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We deserved to lose. Had spells of good play but didn’t trouble the keeper.Frequent wrong decisions. Kent isn’t a LCB and Burrows is a winger not a wing back.

Ditch wingers, get a full back and have someone to quarterback the play. They let our back three have it and pump it forward.

@DOC_RAY

I'm worried McCann has no faith in the bench judging by his lack of subs and change in gameplan today when Pompey were on top. Not sure anything drastically needs to change yet, maybe just change out Burrows for a while as he struggles when teams find him out.

Ben Thompson of Posh battles with Ronan Curtis of Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

@Jinksy6

I'm not overly worried about away form as we've had some tough games. What we should have done is signed a back up striker and a left-back instead of stockpiling wingers. Just send him (Harvey Cartwright) back. Posh’s very obvious goalkeeping strategy this season was sign 2 cheap ones and hope one was okay. It appears that’s the case so Blackmore can sit on the bench.

@CrispLevi

Send him (Cartwright) back. Too late to get a reliable replacement, but that seems to be us all over. Recruitment hasn’t been spot on for a while.

@CraigIsted

We need a stronger defence as we just concede late in games. We need to be able to hold the ball longer to give teams less time to test a defence that doesn’t see able to see a game out. We can’t just depend on hour home form. Top teams get points on the road.

@DavidRoyalMail

Good first half, but needed to covert some of those chances. Lost our way second half even before they scored. Needed to be braver, close game that could have gone either way. All will be okay in the end.

@Sweeney95Alex

We did deserve to lose. Marlon Pack will never have so much time on the ball again in a game if he played till he was 50.

@DMACCA11

Our away performances apart from Plymouth have been okay, our results say otherwise unfortunately.

@Mark9697

First half was a fair reflection as both sides had good spells. Second half looked like no back-up option especially going behind. Took til added time to see a real difference.

@spencer_leary

10 shots 3 on target. That isn’t bad against a team of this calibre. We just need more accuracy and sharpness.

@jimhicksuk

Thought game could've gone either way. Poor defensive play for Posh goal & I was very impressed by Peterborough's press that gave Pompey no time on the ball. Good reaction from Pompey after conceding & stayed in game. Either teams had chances to win it & top 6 for both.

@peadubya66

Finishing wasn’t strong enough. Sort that out and we will be up there.

@Mazlotski

Strange game. We looked all set to dominate. They just seemed to melt away. Huge fan of Burrows, but I think he needs a rest, wasted some good crossing positions today. just look like they need a Norburn character to fire them up. It’s not quality, it’s desire. Fuchs MOM.

@The_Real_Bats

Draw would have been fair result. Very early still. If we are still top 6 after 10 games then will be happy.

@scarboroughsss

Didn’t really do enough to get a point. Sloppy in possession today, Burrows and Edwards especially. Left side doesn’t look good enough.

@paul_gauntlett

How McCann has not realised Burrows and Edwards need to be dropped is beyond me. In all our away games our left has been targeted and overloaded as Burrows isn’t defensive enough, and today Edwards, just like on a few other occasions, was caught ball watching instead of defending.

@AdammortonJ

Failure to recruit full backs means we cannot change tactics! No complaints!

@davidwh1971

Lack of quality to bring off the bench when chasing games will cost us.

@Kyle_Irving18

We're not good enough to beat teams with anything about them and we creak under pressure. We don't create enough and concede too many on the road. We'll beat FGR and Fleetwood at home and lose at Bolton.

@DazMoody

Sadly we don’t create enough bread and butter chances against good sides. Pompey got good balls in the box over and over.

@craigbucks

Lack of conversion in first halves is killing us as we should be out of sight. Also worth bearing in mind horrible refereeing decision has likely impacted two games. If Nathan Thompson stays on I reckon we beat Derby and we also have him available against Pompey which could have made a difference.

@ChrisHurst2

Six words. Easy. Killer instinct needed.

@TobyWoody

Being fantastic for one half doesn’t prevent you from deserving to lose. Portsmouth grew into it, capitalised, and deserved to win by the end.

@HarryAnders272

I’m not concerned about the away form yet as we haven’t deserved to lose either of the last two games. That said, it’s goals that win games and we need to be more clinical and composed in the final third.