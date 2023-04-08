Frankie Kent and Jack Taylor of Peterborough United celebrate the victory at Shrewsbury. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh are sixth – the final play-off place – with Bolton Wanderers in fifth and Derby County in seventh. Bolton have seven games to play, one more than Posh and the Rams.

We asked fans how many more points Posh need to make sure they finish the season in the play-offs. And we asked them to nominate a man of the match from the 3-0 win at Shrewsbury on Good Friday.

All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter…

Oliver Norburn of Peterborough United reacts after committing a foul against Shrewsbury Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

13 points for sure, probably 12, possibly 10. Then semi final at Hillsborough and final at Wembley. Old school FA Cup styley! – @andyfairch

12. We've grown a backbone called Norburn who was MOM – @faugeres34

We need to get to 80 points. MOM Norburn – @SidDay1

14 possibly. MOM Norburn – @paul_gauntlett

Ephron Mason-Clark is about to score for Posh at Shrewsbury. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

EMC was a huge threat, but the whole team was very good though. Everyone played their part in a brilliant performance. I still think we need 12 more points to guarantee the play-offs though. MOM Norburn – @The_real_Bats

I think 13-15pts will be needed. We are more than capable of claiming them though on current form. M)M Norburn who was clearly up for it today and he just takes it from Taylor who was also immense – @derren_cooper

Excellent game and my MOM was Frankiey Kent who was excellent all-round – @RayJohn63032595

Just keep on winning the next game! – @Capper_Mike

Games against Ipswich and Barnsley might be too much. Have to win the other four – @CHAMM24

15 minimum. MOM Norburn again – @Rutlandspinner

Ollie Norburn and Jack Taylor completely dominated the midfield in a very confident and well deserved win – @eddiedixon461

Routine untroubled win. I am going for 85 points needed to counter the overt negative reporting (highlighting missed chances not possession created. MOM EMC – @nige_cornwell58

Win 4 of the last 6 and it should do it. When Posh go to Barnsley on the final day, Derby are at Sheff Wednesday – @gmac193

18 points – @woodpad1

15 points MOM Norburn – @Gregsta73

Who cares? Just have to do our bit. MOM pretty much all of them. Poku the only one who wasn’t 100% – @PufcSimmo

16 MOM Norburn – @Freddie_PUFC

13 should do it. MOM Norburn – @CrispLevi

12 out of 18. MoM: Ogbeta had it by half-time – @Nige1Chapman