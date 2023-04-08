Peterborough United fans on how many points needed for a play-off finish and a near unanimous choice of man-of-the-match from the win at Shrewsbury
Peterborough United are one of three teams on 67 League One points.
Posh are sixth – the final play-off place – with Bolton Wanderers in fifth and Derby County in seventh. Bolton have seven games to play, one more than Posh and the Rams.
We asked fans how many more points Posh need to make sure they finish the season in the play-offs. And we asked them to nominate a man of the match from the 3-0 win at Shrewsbury on Good Friday.
All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter…
13 points for sure, probably 12, possibly 10. Then semi final at Hillsborough and final at Wembley. Old school FA Cup styley! – @andyfairch
12. We've grown a backbone called Norburn who was MOM – @faugeres34
We need to get to 80 points. MOM Norburn – @SidDay1
14 possibly. MOM Norburn – @paul_gauntlett
EMC was a huge threat, but the whole team was very good though. Everyone played their part in a brilliant performance. I still think we need 12 more points to guarantee the play-offs though. MOM Norburn – @The_real_Bats
I think 13-15pts will be needed. We are more than capable of claiming them though on current form. M)M Norburn who was clearly up for it today and he just takes it from Taylor who was also immense – @derren_cooper
Excellent game and my MOM was Frankiey Kent who was excellent all-round – @RayJohn63032595
Just keep on winning the next game! – @Capper_Mike
Games against Ipswich and Barnsley might be too much. Have to win the other four – @CHAMM24
15 minimum. MOM Norburn again – @Rutlandspinner
Ollie Norburn and Jack Taylor completely dominated the midfield in a very confident and well deserved win – @eddiedixon461
Routine untroubled win. I am going for 85 points needed to counter the overt negative reporting (highlighting missed chances not possession created. MOM EMC – @nige_cornwell58
Win 4 of the last 6 and it should do it. When Posh go to Barnsley on the final day, Derby are at Sheff Wednesday – @gmac193
18 points – @woodpad1
15 points MOM Norburn – @Gregsta73
Who cares? Just have to do our bit. MOM pretty much all of them. Poku the only one who wasn’t 100% – @PufcSimmo
16 MOM Norburn – @Freddie_PUFC
13 should do it. MOM Norburn – @CrispLevi
12 out of 18. MoM: Ogbeta had it by half-time – @Nige1Chapman
13 points. MOM EMC – @UtpAdam