Jack Taylor of Peterborough United rues a missed chance to score against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

We asked Posh for one positive and one negative from a frustrating 0-0 draw with Bristol Rovers as well as a man-of-the-match nomination.

All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter…

Positive we take it to the last day! Negative the players are too weak when push comes to shove! Rovers did their homework and as usual we couldn't find a way. Taylor was our best player – @davidwh1971

Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United heads the ball goalwards against Bristol Rovers, Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The positive is we’ve taken the season to the last game which didn’t look likely on New Year’s Day. The negative is that we appear to have run out of steam over these last four games so it’s unlikely to extend any further. MOM: Edwards – @derren_cooper

Positive- good game to miss – @BrianSwann1

One positive we looked great defensively. One negative, terrible going forward as JCH looked out of it and in midfield we’re terrible and got outdone. MOM Norris/Edwards – @willpufc

Positive: The agony is almost over. Negative: The agony isn't over yet. MOM Taylor – @navaloccasions

Oliver Norburn of Peterborough United in action against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Positive, can't believe we're still in a shout of playoffs. Negatives, blown our chance when it matters – @mark9697

Positive - lap of honour, players appearing to give babies/small children to supporters. Nice touch. Negative - no killer instinct – @TobyWoody

Positive - defence looked solid. Negative - we don’t have enough creativity to break down teams that sit deep. MOM Edwards – @Matcasey111

Negative: Another utterly woeful performance. Positive: We won on possession! MOM: The steward who opened the gate to let us out – @ChrisHurst2

Still in it, but not enough quality. MOM Taylor – @AndrewS01534147.

Positive - we've taken it to the last game of the season. Negative - had it in our hands today and blew it. MOM EMC – @Romysdad

Positive was the performance by Ronnie Edwards (and there were other positive performances out there). Negative was the indecisive distribution from Will Norris which prevented the direct football we needed in the second half – @HarryAnders272

Positive is we didn’t lose. Negative was the performance and that they never tried. MOM Taylor – @CraigIsted

Positive is that I decided not to go despite very generous 30% discount offer with Ipswich sold out 4 weeks ago – @StephenThomasco

