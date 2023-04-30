Peterborough United fans on Bristol Rovers draw: 'It's great we still have a chance, but have we run out of steam?'
Peterborough United fans are pleased there is still a chance of promotion, but they don’t see the season extending beyond next weekend
We asked Posh for one positive and one negative from a frustrating 0-0 draw with Bristol Rovers as well as a man-of-the-match nomination.
All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter…
Positive we take it to the last day! Negative the players are too weak when push comes to shove! Rovers did their homework and as usual we couldn't find a way. Taylor was our best player – @davidwh1971
The positive is we’ve taken the season to the last game which didn’t look likely on New Year’s Day. The negative is that we appear to have run out of steam over these last four games so it’s unlikely to extend any further. MOM: Edwards – @derren_cooper
Positive- good game to miss – @BrianSwann1
One positive we looked great defensively. One negative, terrible going forward as JCH looked out of it and in midfield we’re terrible and got outdone. MOM Norris/Edwards – @willpufc
Positive: The agony is almost over. Negative: The agony isn't over yet. MOM Taylor – @navaloccasions
Positive, can't believe we're still in a shout of playoffs. Negatives, blown our chance when it matters – @mark9697
Positive - lap of honour, players appearing to give babies/small children to supporters. Nice touch. Negative - no killer instinct – @TobyWoody
Positive - defence looked solid. Negative - we don’t have enough creativity to break down teams that sit deep. MOM Edwards – @Matcasey111
Negative: Another utterly woeful performance. Positive: We won on possession! MOM: The steward who opened the gate to let us out – @ChrisHurst2
Still in it, but not enough quality. MOM Taylor – @AndrewS01534147.
Positive - we've taken it to the last game of the season. Negative - had it in our hands today and blew it. MOM EMC – @Romysdad
Positive was the performance by Ronnie Edwards (and there were other positive performances out there). Negative was the indecisive distribution from Will Norris which prevented the direct football we needed in the second half – @HarryAnders272
Positive is we didn’t lose. Negative was the performance and that they never tried. MOM Taylor – @CraigIsted
Positive is that I decided not to go despite very generous 30% discount offer with Ipswich sold out 4 weeks ago – @StephenThomasco
Positive - £5 ticket. Negative - creativity. MOM Kent/Knight – @GregStan83