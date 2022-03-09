Peterborough United fans on Bournemouth draw: ‘Tactically great, it might not yet be all over and lots of love for Joe Ward’

Peterborough United fans enjoyed their team’s performance in a 1-1 draw at Championship promotion fancies Bournemouth last night (March 8).

By Alan Swann
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 12:16 pm
Joe Ward assists the Posh goal at Bournemouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

THe Posh supporters praised the commitment and desire of the players, while also lauding the tactical nous of manager Grant McCann.

Tactically great, a season that could have been. MOM Joe Ward.

Oliver Norburn of Peterborough United in action with Todd Cantwell of Bournemouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

@OllyOllyPosh

Determined, positive, proud, hope, goal, supporters,

Man of the match Joe Ward.

@carolRo26469848

Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United in action with Lewis Cook of Bournemouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

MOM Burrows. Clearly lack quality at this level.

@wilson_jem

Played with confidence, belief and determination. MOM Ward.

@James_Mayley

Jeando Fuchs of Peterborough United in action with Dominic Solanke of Bournemouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Refreshing. Taylor added balance to midfield.

@SidDay1

Committed, hard working, tactically better side. Ward MOM.

@shooter1981

Excellent team performance, draw was fair. MOM Ward (Edwards not far behind).

@talkSPORTDrive

Looked like a team again, delighted with that performance.

@kevwilson58kev

Posh made the Cherries look ordinary. MOM Ward.

@MichaelRukows4

Most committed & solid performance of season. Ward MOM.

@LeadTestInclude

It may not be over yet. MOM Ward.

@KyleOSullivan13

Great result, Could be a vital point come May.

@JoshMakkie12

Tactically our best performance of season. MOM Ward.

@craigbucks

Resolute defending and better going forward! MOM Edwards/Ward.

@jacobcr27518800

Defended really well, no end product. MOM Edwards/Ward.

@BainoBainer8

Brilliant performance, deserved the win really. MOM Edwards.

@Alexnelson2004

Posh performance yields well earned point. Ward outstanding and showing his class against his Championship peers.

@trustchairman

Ward was a revelation, but thought Kent, Edwards and Knight were absolutely immense. Who said Edwards can’t defend? Great point irrespective of how the season ends.

@Rutlandspinner

Great to see some pride and passion at last!

@TOPCAT8787

Lots of positives from tonight’s game. MOM Joe Ward.

@MNurrish

