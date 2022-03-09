Peterborough United fans on Bournemouth draw: ‘Tactically great, it might not yet be all over and lots of love for Joe Ward’
Peterborough United fans enjoyed their team’s performance in a 1-1 draw at Championship promotion fancies Bournemouth last night (March 8).
THe Posh supporters praised the commitment and desire of the players, while also lauding the tactical nous of manager Grant McCann.
All comments to PTAlanSwann on Twitter.
Tactically great, a season that could have been. MOM Joe Ward.
@OllyOllyPosh
Determined, positive, proud, hope, goal, supporters,
Man of the match Joe Ward.
@carolRo26469848
MOM Burrows. Clearly lack quality at this level.
@wilson_jem
Played with confidence, belief and determination. MOM Ward.
@James_Mayley
Refreshing. Taylor added balance to midfield.
@SidDay1
Committed, hard working, tactically better side. Ward MOM.
@shooter1981
Excellent team performance, draw was fair. MOM Ward (Edwards not far behind).
@talkSPORTDrive
Looked like a team again, delighted with that performance.
@kevwilson58kev
Posh made the Cherries look ordinary. MOM Ward.
@MichaelRukows4
Most committed & solid performance of season. Ward MOM.
@LeadTestInclude
It may not be over yet. MOM Ward.
@KyleOSullivan13
Great result, Could be a vital point come May.
@JoshMakkie12
Tactically our best performance of season. MOM Ward.
@craigbucks
Resolute defending and better going forward! MOM Edwards/Ward.
@jacobcr27518800
Defended really well, no end product. MOM Edwards/Ward.
@BainoBainer8
Brilliant performance, deserved the win really. MOM Edwards.
@Alexnelson2004
Posh performance yields well earned point. Ward outstanding and showing his class against his Championship peers.
@trustchairman
Ward was a revelation, but thought Kent, Edwards and Knight were absolutely immense. Who said Edwards can’t defend? Great point irrespective of how the season ends.
@Rutlandspinner
Great to see some pride and passion at last!
@TOPCAT8787
Lots of positives from tonight’s game. MOM Joe Ward.
@MNurrish