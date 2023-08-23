Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and defenders Josh Knight and Joe Tomlinson are the fit transfer-listed players still at London Road.

And Posh are willing to sell young centre-back Ronnie Edwards if they receive a good enough offer, believed to be in the region of £10 million.

MacAnthony was due to attend a recrutiment meeting at the Posh training ground today (Thursday) before heading off to the United Arab Emirates on business.

Aaron Collins celebrates a goal for Bristol Rovers. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Posh have been linked with a move for Arsenal youngster Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, a 20 year-old forward who failed to score in 12 appearances on loan at Accrington Stanley last season.

The PT asked fans to nominate forwards they would like to be signed by Posh should Clarke-Harris depart.

Here are their suggestions...

​LIAM CULLEN

Jay Stansfield in action for Fulham. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Age/club: 24/Swansea.

Goals/apps: 18/94

Valuation: £750k

Vedict: Will stay in the Championship.

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji in action for Arsenal Under 21s. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images).

​SAMSON TOVIDE

Age/club: 19/Colchester.

Goals/apps: 2/43.

Valuation: £250k.

​Verdict: Far too inexperienced.

JAY STANSFIELD

Age/club: 20/Fulham

Goals/apps: 9/47

Valuation: £500k

Verdict: Go get him

​MACAULEY LANGSTAFF

Age/club: 26/Notts County

Goals/apps: 91/173.

Valuation: £500k

​Verdict: Too old.

DAN N’LUNDULU

Age/club: 24/Bolton.

Goals/apps: 10/89

Valuation: £300k

Verdict: A far inferior player to JCH.

​STEPHEN HUMPHRYS

Age/club: 25/Wigan

Goals/apps: 46/202

Valuation: £350k

Verdict: Not what Posh need.​

BEN HOUSE

Age/club: 24/Lincoln

Goals/apps: 29/135

Valuation: £250k

Verdict: Not technically good enough.

ALI AL-HAMADI

Age/club: 21/Wimbledon.

Goals/apps: 14/48.

Valuation: £300k

Verdict: Don’t rule it out.​

SONNY PERKINS

Age/club: 19/Leeds.

Goals/apps: 2/8.

Valuation: £400k

Verdict: Very highly-rated, but Leeds might only let him leave on loan.​

SAM NOMBE

Age/club: 24/Exeter.

Goals/apps: 42/159.

Valuation: £1 million

Verdict: Strong player, but apparently heading for Barnsley.

​AARON COLLINS

Age/club: 26/Bristol R

Apps/goals: 66/282

Valuation: £750k.