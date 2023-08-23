Peterborough United fans nominate their favoured replacements should Jonson Clarke-Harris leave London Road
Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and defenders Josh Knight and Joe Tomlinson are the fit transfer-listed players still at London Road.
And Posh are willing to sell young centre-back Ronnie Edwards if they receive a good enough offer, believed to be in the region of £10 million.
MacAnthony was due to attend a recrutiment meeting at the Posh training ground today (Thursday) before heading off to the United Arab Emirates on business.
Posh have been linked with a move for Arsenal youngster Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, a 20 year-old forward who failed to score in 12 appearances on loan at Accrington Stanley last season.
The PT asked fans to nominate forwards they would like to be signed by Posh should Clarke-Harris depart.
Here are their suggestions...
LIAM CULLEN
Age/club: 24/Swansea.
Goals/apps: 18/94
Valuation: £750k
Vedict: Will stay in the Championship.
SAMSON TOVIDE
Age/club: 19/Colchester.
Goals/apps: 2/43.
Valuation: £250k.
Verdict: Far too inexperienced.
JAY STANSFIELD
Age/club: 20/Fulham
Goals/apps: 9/47
Valuation: £500k
Verdict: Go get him
MACAULEY LANGSTAFF
Age/club: 26/Notts County
Goals/apps: 91/173.
Valuation: £500k
Verdict: Too old.
DAN N’LUNDULU
Age/club: 24/Bolton.
Goals/apps: 10/89
Valuation: £300k
Verdict: A far inferior player to JCH.
STEPHEN HUMPHRYS
Age/club: 25/Wigan
Goals/apps: 46/202
Valuation: £350k
Verdict: Not what Posh need.
BEN HOUSE
Age/club: 24/Lincoln
Goals/apps: 29/135
Valuation: £250k
Verdict: Not technically good enough.
ALI AL-HAMADI
Age/club: 21/Wimbledon.
Goals/apps: 14/48.
Valuation: £300k
Verdict: Don’t rule it out.
SONNY PERKINS
Age/club: 19/Leeds.
Goals/apps: 2/8.
Valuation: £400k
Verdict: Very highly-rated, but Leeds might only let him leave on loan.
SAM NOMBE
Age/club: 24/Exeter.
Goals/apps: 42/159.
Valuation: £1 million
Verdict: Strong player, but apparently heading for Barnsley.
AARON COLLINS
Age/club: 26/Bristol R
Apps/goals: 66/282
Valuation: £750k.
Verdict: Could be a one-season wonder at League One level.