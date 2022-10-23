News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United fans name the team's most indispensable player, but some supporters criticised for their negativity after an important away win

Peterborough United fans were happy to see their side grind out a 2-1 win at Oxford United.

By Alan Swann
4 minutes ago - 2 min read
Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United battles with Elliott Moore of Oxford United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
They were also almost unanimous in their choice of the most indispensable Posh player!

The PT asked for a brief summary of the game at the Kassam Stadium and a man of the match nomination. We also asked which outfield player could injury-hit Posh least afford to lose for any length of time?

All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

Tempers flare between Oxford United and Peterborough United players with Matty Taylor of Oxford United being sent off for violet conduct. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

THE MATCH

Great win, brilliant clinical first half, poor second half couldn't get control of the game - got away with it. Mason-Clark was very good, Burrows MOM.

@Sweeney95Alex

We’ve lost enough games this season when we have actually played well, so it’s about time that we’ve reversed that. The performance will be a worry for McCann, but not the players’ determination to dig in for the win.

@JamesGWesley

Posh fans right up there in the moaning league! And pretty rubbish chants.

@JonMorley18

Much needed win regardless of performance. MOM: Mason-Clark

Kyle_Irving18

Don’t care how we grind three away points out, good to win ugly at times, all set for next Saturday now.

@ChrisPUFC

Play poorly and win. That’s how you win promotion.

@romysdad

Awful, but laff at Robinson. MoM EMC first half. Kent second.

@adi_mowles

Win still won’t please negative fans! MOM Edwards.

@waynebarber77

A good win, under the circumstances. MOM Poku.

@craigbucks

THE MOST IMPORTANT PLAYER

Dan Butler, he's had an amazing impact since coming back.

@Dude_grover

JCH, very easy that one.

@Craigbucks

Bergstrom and JCH as if we lose either we may as well just write the season off.

@LukeAskan

JCH. Then Taylor.

@Paul_gauntlett

JCH. Pivotal, most goals especially at home. He provides the hold up play which others can’t and crucial for defending set plays.

@AJM67250925

Clarke Harris. There is no debate here. He is irreplaceable as we have nobody like him in the squad that can come in and play the same role.

@JeffriesTom

JCH is the only correct answer to this question.

@RMWC82

JCH is the obvious answer because of his goals and physicality, but we really missed Fuchs today. Let’s hope his injury isn’t too serious.

@derren_cooper

Harrison Burrows. About time the shackles were released.

@DE180YPOSH

Obviously JCH would be a huge loss as no-one else has stamped any authority on any other position.

@mickyboy909

Jack Taylor because he can command the mid-field with his height and passing range also he has a goal in him in big games.

@eddiedixon461

Joe Ward

@GerryAshley6

Oxford UnitedDan Butler