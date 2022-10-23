Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United battles with Elliott Moore of Oxford United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

They were also almost unanimous in their choice of the most indispensable Posh player!

The PT asked for a brief summary of the game at the Kassam Stadium and a man of the match nomination. We also asked which outfield player could injury-hit Posh least afford to lose for any length of time?

All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

Tempers flare between Oxford United and Peterborough United players with Matty Taylor of Oxford United being sent off for violet conduct. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

THE MATCH

Great win, brilliant clinical first half, poor second half couldn't get control of the game - got away with it. Mason-Clark was very good, Burrows MOM.

@Sweeney95Alex

We’ve lost enough games this season when we have actually played well, so it’s about time that we’ve reversed that. The performance will be a worry for McCann, but not the players’ determination to dig in for the win.

@JamesGWesley

Posh fans right up there in the moaning league! And pretty rubbish chants.

@JonMorley18

Much needed win regardless of performance. MOM: Mason-Clark

Kyle_Irving18

Don’t care how we grind three away points out, good to win ugly at times, all set for next Saturday now.

@ChrisPUFC

Play poorly and win. That’s how you win promotion.

@romysdad

Awful, but laff at Robinson. MoM EMC first half. Kent second.

@adi_mowles

Win still won’t please negative fans! MOM Edwards.

@waynebarber77

A good win, under the circumstances. MOM Poku.

@craigbucks

THE MOST IMPORTANT PLAYER

Dan Butler, he's had an amazing impact since coming back.

@Dude_grover

JCH, very easy that one.

@Craigbucks

Bergstrom and JCH as if we lose either we may as well just write the season off.

@LukeAskan

JCH. Then Taylor.

@Paul_gauntlett

JCH. Pivotal, most goals especially at home. He provides the hold up play which others can’t and crucial for defending set plays.

@AJM67250925

Clarke Harris. There is no debate here. He is irreplaceable as we have nobody like him in the squad that can come in and play the same role.

@JeffriesTom

JCH is the only correct answer to this question.

@RMWC82

JCH is the obvious answer because of his goals and physicality, but we really missed Fuchs today. Let’s hope his injury isn’t too serious.

@derren_cooper

Harrison Burrows. About time the shackles were released.

@DE180YPOSH

Obviously JCH would be a huge loss as no-one else has stamped any authority on any other position.

@mickyboy909

Jack Taylor because he can command the mid-field with his height and passing range also he has a goal in him in big games.

@eddiedixon461

Joe Ward