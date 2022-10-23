Peterborough United fans name the team's most indispensable player, but some supporters criticised for their negativity after an important away win
Peterborough United fans were happy to see their side grind out a 2-1 win at Oxford United.
They were also almost unanimous in their choice of the most indispensable Posh player!
The PT asked for a brief summary of the game at the Kassam Stadium and a man of the match nomination. We also asked which outfield player could injury-hit Posh least afford to lose for any length of time?
THE MATCH
Great win, brilliant clinical first half, poor second half couldn't get control of the game - got away with it. Mason-Clark was very good, Burrows MOM.
@Sweeney95Alex
We’ve lost enough games this season when we have actually played well, so it’s about time that we’ve reversed that. The performance will be a worry for McCann, but not the players’ determination to dig in for the win.
@JamesGWesley
Posh fans right up there in the moaning league! And pretty rubbish chants.
@JonMorley18
Much needed win regardless of performance. MOM: Mason-Clark
Kyle_Irving18
Don’t care how we grind three away points out, good to win ugly at times, all set for next Saturday now.
@ChrisPUFC
Play poorly and win. That’s how you win promotion.
@romysdad
Awful, but laff at Robinson. MoM EMC first half. Kent second.
@adi_mowles
Win still won’t please negative fans! MOM Edwards.
@waynebarber77
A good win, under the circumstances. MOM Poku.
@craigbucks
THE MOST IMPORTANT PLAYER
Dan Butler, he's had an amazing impact since coming back.
@Dude_grover
JCH, very easy that one.
@Craigbucks
Bergstrom and JCH as if we lose either we may as well just write the season off.
@LukeAskan
JCH. Then Taylor.
@Paul_gauntlett
JCH. Pivotal, most goals especially at home. He provides the hold up play which others can’t and crucial for defending set plays.
@AJM67250925
Clarke Harris. There is no debate here. He is irreplaceable as we have nobody like him in the squad that can come in and play the same role.
@JeffriesTom
JCH is the only correct answer to this question.
@RMWC82
JCH is the obvious answer because of his goals and physicality, but we really missed Fuchs today. Let’s hope his injury isn’t too serious.
@derren_cooper
Harrison Burrows. About time the shackles were released.
@DE180YPOSH
Obviously JCH would be a huge loss as no-one else has stamped any authority on any other position.
@mickyboy909
Jack Taylor because he can command the mid-field with his height and passing range also he has a goal in him in big games.
@eddiedixon461
Joe Ward
@GerryAshley6