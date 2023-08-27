Peterborough United fans mostly react positively to Derby County defeat after a superb advert for League One football
We could have actually turned the game into a classic had we converted second-half chances – @eamonnduff
The ref was top notch. Just a pity about the Posh defending and finishing. It was a very entertaining game and a great advert for L1. Derby were clinical that’s the difference – @ChestneyS
Fours and fives way too generous. Absolutely pathetic from the whole team today – @mark_gear
We'll play worse and win! Need leadership on the pitch in terms of a captain that is vocal. Knight was our best player – @davidwh1971
JCH MOM. Very good first half and got a goal. Still looks like our only real leader on the pitch too – @TheKittMatt
The two teams weren’t that far apart. We played good football at times. It was experience, mistakes in defence, and their clinical finishing that showed us up – @jimhicksuk
Decent performance, but for 15 minutes of ineptitude – @martyntiney
I thought Mendez Laing played well, but JCH was a close second. Fergie let the side down again – @MichaelRutkows4
Their chances went in, ours didn't – @keliemarie92
Very open game, complete contrast to the others this season, but lost our way for 15 mins and punished. Regardless of new rules, how can the manager expect the team to maintain discipline when he can’t? MOM Knight who looked good when coming on – @Deedz42
A bad 20 minutes. Rest of the game pretty even – @romysdad
Can't believe we lost. I thought we played well, just all the luck went against us – @buckrodgersposh
Result didn't reflect performance. A few dodgy mistakes. MOM JCH.Best half of football I've seen from him - @DE180YPOSH
Marshmallow once again - sweet, pretty, soft-centred. MOM Edwards – @TobyWoody
Looked unplayable for 10 minutes and like strangers for 80! I'm still baffled as to how JCH is transfer listed as he doesn't fit with how DF wants to play yet has started every game! Positives: creating chances. Negatives: missing midfield today – @IanJBryant
At least Posh won the 2nd half. 2 cleared off the line and one off the bar half so it could have finished 5-4. Other teams have watched our first few games and know how to counter our threats. Need a plan B. Hopefully things will settle after transfer window closes – @PoshBoyAlan
Started well. but once they worked out Burrows and our centre-backs the game was gone. 4/10 performance – @Morton110A
Seen us play a lot, lot worse & win. Bad day at the office – @MarkJoyce114
Will be plenty more days like this through the course of the season, but at the same time there will be some great days. Young side, consistency is going to be what we struggle with this season. Stick with them – @markito_1989_