We could have actually turned the game into a classic had we converted second-half chances – @eamonnduff

The ref was top notch. Just a pity about the Posh defending and finishing. It was a very entertaining game and a great advert for L1. Derby were clinical that’s the difference – @ChestneyS

Fours and fives way too generous. Absolutely pathetic from the whole team today – @mark_gear

Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United scores the opening goal of the game against Derby County. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

We'll play worse and win! Need leadership on the pitch in terms of a captain that is vocal. Knight was our best player – @davidwh1971

JCH MOM. Very good first half and got a goal. Still looks like our only real leader on the pitch too – @TheKittMatt

The two teams weren’t that far apart. We played good football at times. It was experience, mistakes in defence, and their clinical finishing that showed us up – @jimhicksuk

Decent performance, but for 15 minutes of ineptitude – @martyntiney

Hector Kyprianou of Peterborough United battles with Korey Smith of Derby County. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

I thought Mendez Laing played well, but JCH was a close second. Fergie let the side down again – @MichaelRutkows4

Their chances went in, ours didn't – @keliemarie92

Very open game, complete contrast to the others this season, but lost our way for 15 mins and punished. Regardless of new rules, how can the manager expect the team to maintain discipline when he can’t? MOM Knight who looked good when coming on – @Deedz42

A bad 20 minutes. Rest of the game pretty even – @romysdad

Peter Kioso of Peterborough United battles with Eiran Cashin of Derby County. Photo:Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Can't believe we lost. I thought we played well, just all the luck went against us – @buckrodgersposh

Result didn't reflect performance. A few dodgy mistakes. MOM JCH.Best half of football I've seen from him - @DE180YPOSH

Marshmallow once again - sweet, pretty, soft-centred. MOM Edwards – @TobyWoody

Looked unplayable for 10 minutes and like strangers for 80! I'm still baffled as to how JCH is transfer listed as he doesn't fit with how DF wants to play yet has started every game! Positives: creating chances. Negatives: missing midfield today – @IanJBryant

At least Posh won the 2nd half. 2 cleared off the line and one off the bar half so it could have finished 5-4. Other teams have watched our first few games and know how to counter our threats. Need a plan B. Hopefully things will settle after transfer window closes – @PoshBoyAlan

Started well. but once they worked out Burrows and our centre-backs the game was gone. 4/10 performance – @Morton110A

Seen us play a lot, lot worse & win. Bad day at the office – @MarkJoyce114