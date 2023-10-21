Peterborough United fans mostly agreed with Fergie...a point was more than Posh deserved
The match finished 2-2 and Posh fans weren’t over-impressed with what they saw.
Was Fergie correct to say Posh were lucky to get a draw against Wycombe?
Fergie was right, which in a way is a bit more reassuring. Posh were lucky – @MattyAllan96
Pretty much, but it was his own doing. MOM the crowd for watching that dire game – @08obrien08
I think Fergie has it about right. Certainly rode our luck defensively at times. MOM Knight – @martyntiney
I suspect they will be very disappointed with a draw, though we were lucky to get a point – @NeilSummers62
Substitutions cost us our rhythm. And our goalkeeper almost cost us the game. Several times. MOM Kioso or Knight – @eamonnduff
Summer transfers look poorer by the week. Second half very poor. MOM Knight – @aderandall
Players too static and build up play too slow at times. Goalkeeper not filling me with confidence. Overall a good point against a well drilled Wycombe team. MOM Edwards – @1_ferguson.
Got more than we deserved. Lethargic performance lacking energy and quality. The goalkeeper’s performance was very worrying. Hoping Talley gets his chance at Vale Park on Tuesday. MOM: Knight who has been very consistent since forcing his way into the team – @derren_cooper
Disappointing way to concede an equalizer. On the whole good point. MOM Knight – @StevenAdams2
Wycombe had a more intelligent game plan then Posh – @MIchaelRutkows4
Decent enough point against tricky opposition. MOM Josh Knight – @paul_gauntlett
Wycombe more happy with draw than the Posh I suspect. Big team, mixing up tactics to beat us, good performance from our boys. MOM Josh Knight – @trustchairman
Tough call to pick a man of the match, but the boys were a bit short on ideas today, so take the draw – @TpdDunn