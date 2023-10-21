Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The match finished 2-2 and Posh fans weren’t over-impressed with what they saw.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X

Was Fergie correct to say Posh were lucky to get a draw against Wycombe?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Knight celebrates the first Posh goal against Wycombe. Photo: David Lowndes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fergie was right, which in a way is a bit more reassuring. Posh were lucky – @MattyAllan96

Pretty much, but it was his own doing. MOM the crowd for watching that dire game – @08obrien08

I think Fergie has it about right. Certainly rode our luck defensively at times. MOM Knight – @martyntiney

I suspect they will be very disappointed with a draw, though we were lucky to get a point – @NeilSummers62

Ronnie Edwards in action for Posh against Wycombe. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

General match points…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitutions cost us our rhythm. And our goalkeeper almost cost us the game. Several times. MOM Kioso or Knight – @eamonnduff

Summer transfers look poorer by the week. Second half very poor. MOM Knight – @aderandall

Players too static and build up play too slow at times. Goalkeeper not filling me with confidence. Overall a good point against a well drilled Wycombe team. MOM Edwards – @1_ferguson.

Hector Kyprianou of Peterborough United outjumps Jasper Pattenden of Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Got more than we deserved. Lethargic performance lacking energy and quality. The goalkeeper’s performance was very worrying. Hoping Talley gets his chance at Vale Park on Tuesday. MOM: Knight who has been very consistent since forcing his way into the team – @derren_cooper

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disappointing way to concede an equalizer. On the whole good point. MOM Knight – @StevenAdams2

Wycombe had a more intelligent game plan then Posh – @MIchaelRutkows4

Decent enough point against tricky opposition. MOM Josh Knight – @paul_gauntlett

Wycombe more happy with draw than the Posh I suspect. Big team, mixing up tactics to beat us, good performance from our boys. MOM Josh Knight – @trustchairman