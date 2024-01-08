Peterborough United fans mostly accepted defeat against classy Leeds United and lots of love for Ephron Mason-Clark
The Championship side won 3-0 and the result made many fans also wonder what life would be like should Posh win promotion from League One this season.
The PT asked Posh fans for an eight-word summary of the game plus a man of the match. There was a clear winner in our unofficial poll.
All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X...
Enjoyable. Showed how big the gap is. Huge! MOM Kyprianou – @DE180YPOSH
What we have learnt today, is IF we get promoted we will need a stronger squad to survive in the Championship – @TpdDunn
Competed well, but ultimately outclassed by a team likely to be playing Premier League football next season. MOM Edwards – @derren_cooper
Needed some luck, but didn’t go our way. MOM EMC – @MattCasey111
Leeds deserved it, but refereeing helped. MOM EMC – @TheKIttMatt
Huffed and puffed, but Leeds definitely worthy winners. MOM Kyprianou – @1_ferguson
Ball never fell for us in the box. MOM Burrows – @romysdad
Ref useless, didn’t go for it. MOM Edwards - @gearty1996
Outplayed, outclassed, outthought, goal shy. MOM not sure – @MichaelRutkows4
You've got to take chances at that level. MOM EMC - @SidDay1
Just like being in the Championship again. MOM Edwards – @aderandall
Lack of concentration and wonder goal. MOM EMC as Leeds were petrified of him – @Dines_11
Leeds had that extra class, Posh simply average. MOM Josh Knight – @eddiedixon461
No urgency and defence non-existent, not good enough. EMC MOM – @MichaelRealReed
Class told. A lot to do to match. MOM EMC – @CHAMM24
Leeds well organised, Posh lacked creativity. Good game. MOM Josh Knight – @IanJBryant
Need a goal scoring centre forward very quick. MOM EMC - @Ryan19Stephens
Lost to the better team. Ronnie Edwards class above – @DazMoody
Don’t go up. Can’t be bothered with that every week – @Charlie_Fowler7
Won’t define our season, focus on the league. MOM EMC – @Kyle_Irving 20
Competed well, but class came through when required. MOM Mason-Clark – @BainoBainer8
Top 4 - Posh L1, Leeds Championship, difference showed. MOM Josh Knight – @TobyWoody
We did well and will learn from it. MOM Edwards – @buckrodgersposh