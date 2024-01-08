Peterborough United fans generally accepted defeat at the hands of a classy Leeds United side in the third round of the FA Cup at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Ronnie Edwards of Peterborough United in action with Jaidon Anthony of Leeds United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Championship side won 3-0 and the result made many fans also wonder what life would be like should Posh win promotion from League One this season.

The PT asked Posh fans for an eight-word summary of the game plus a man of the match. There was a clear winner in our unofficial poll.

Ephron Mason-Clark in action for Posh against Leeds. Photo: David Lowndes,

Enjoyable. Showed how big the gap is. Huge! MOM Kyprianou – @DE180YPOSH

What we have learnt today, is IF we get promoted we will need a stronger squad to survive in the Championship – @TpdDunn

Competed well, but ultimately outclassed by a team likely to be playing Premier League football next season. MOM Edwards – @derren_cooper

Needed some luck, but didn’t go our way. MOM EMC – @MattCasey111

Leeds deserved it, but refereeing helped. MOM EMC – @TheKIttMatt

Huffed and puffed, but Leeds definitely worthy winners. MOM Kyprianou – @1_ferguson

Ball never fell for us in the box. MOM Burrows – @romysdad

Ref useless, didn’t go for it. MOM Edwards - @gearty1996

Outplayed, outclassed, outthought, goal shy. MOM not sure – @MichaelRutkows4

You've got to take chances at that level. MOM EMC - @SidDay1

Just like being in the Championship again. MOM Edwards – @aderandall

Lack of concentration and wonder goal. MOM EMC as Leeds were petrified of him – @Dines_11

Leeds had that extra class, Posh simply average. MOM Josh Knight – @eddiedixon461

No urgency and defence non-existent, not good enough. EMC MOM – @MichaelRealReed

Class told. A lot to do to match. MOM EMC – @CHAMM24

Leeds well organised, Posh lacked creativity. Good game. MOM Josh Knight – @IanJBryant

Need a goal scoring centre forward very quick. MOM EMC - @Ryan19Stephens

Lost to the better team. Ronnie Edwards class above – @DazMoody

Don’t go up. Can’t be bothered with that every week – @Charlie_Fowler7

Won’t define our season, focus on the league. MOM EMC – @Kyle_Irving 20

Competed well, but class came through when required. MOM Mason-Clark – @BainoBainer8

Top 4 - Posh L1, Leeds Championship, difference showed. MOM Josh Knight – @TobyWoody