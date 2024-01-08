News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United fans mostly accepted defeat against classy Leeds United and lots of love for Ephron Mason-Clark

Peterborough United fans generally accepted defeat at the hands of a classy Leeds United side in the third round of the FA Cup at the Weston Homes Stadium.
By Alan Swann
Published 8th Jan 2024, 10:00 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 10:11 GMT
Ronnie Edwards of Peterborough United in action with Jaidon Anthony of Leeds United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Ronnie Edwards of Peterborough United in action with Jaidon Anthony of Leeds United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Ronnie Edwards of Peterborough United in action with Jaidon Anthony of Leeds United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Championship side won 3-0 and the result made many fans also wonder what life would be like should Posh win promotion from League One this season.

The PT asked Posh fans for an eight-word summary of the game plus a man of the match. There was a clear winner in our unofficial poll.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X...

Ephron Mason-Clark in action for Posh against Leeds. Photo: David Lowndes,Ephron Mason-Clark in action for Posh against Leeds. Photo: David Lowndes,
Ephron Mason-Clark in action for Posh against Leeds. Photo: David Lowndes,
Enjoyable. Showed how big the gap is. Huge! MOM Kyprianou – @DE180YPOSH

What we have learnt today, is IF we get promoted we will need a stronger squad to survive in the Championship – @TpdDunn

Competed well, but ultimately outclassed by a team likely to be playing Premier League football next season. MOM Edwards – @derren_cooper

Needed some luck, but didn’t go our way. MOM EMC – @MattCasey111

Leeds deserved it, but refereeing helped. MOM EMC – @TheKIttMatt

Huffed and puffed, but Leeds definitely worthy winners. MOM Kyprianou – @1_ferguson

Ball never fell for us in the box. MOM Burrows – @romysdad

Ref useless, didn’t go for it. MOM Edwards - @gearty1996

Outplayed, outclassed, outthought, goal shy. MOM not sure – @MichaelRutkows4

You've got to take chances at that level. MOM EMC - @SidDay1

Just like being in the Championship again. MOM Edwards – @aderandall

Lack of concentration and wonder goal. MOM EMC as Leeds were petrified of him – @Dines_11

Leeds had that extra class, Posh simply average. MOM Josh Knight @eddiedixon461

No urgency and defence non-existent, not good enough. EMC MOM – @MichaelRealReed

Class told. A lot to do to match. MOM EMC – @CHAMM24

Leeds well organised, Posh lacked creativity. Good game. MOM Josh Knight – @IanJBryant

Need a goal scoring centre forward very quick. MOM EMC - @Ryan19Stephens

Lost to the better team. Ronnie Edwards class above – @DazMoody

Don’t go up. Can’t be bothered with that every week – @Charlie_Fowler7

Won’t define our season, focus on the league. MOM EMC – @Kyle_Irving 20

Competed well, but class came through when required. MOM Mason-Clark – @BainoBainer8

Top 4 - Posh L1, Leeds Championship, difference showed. MOM Josh Knight – @TobyWoody

We did well and will learn from it. MOM Edwards – @buckrodgersposh

