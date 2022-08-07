The PT asked fans to sum up Saturday’s 3-0 win over Morecambe at the Weston Homes Stadium in six words and nominate a man-of-the-match.
Comfortable win, more to follow hopefully. MOM: Ben Thompson.
@ChrisPUFC
Never got out of first gear. MOM Ben Thompson.
@Lowestoftposh
Promising start, but tougher tests forthcoming. MOM Hector the Protector.
@derren_cooper
As expected, all round good performance. MOM [email protected]
Solid defence, silky midfield, spicy attack. MOM, will go for Ben Thompson, but I think Knight, JCH, Bergstrom all played extremely well also.
@TheKitMatt
Boss League One - need Championship muscle. Ben Thompson MOM.
@Jonno1711
Positive, aggressive, resilient, super Posh win. MoM Hector.
@kezzaweave
A sign of things to come. MOM Hector.
@MattCasey111
Comfortable - have a few gears yet - MOM. Ben Thompson.
@Alexnelson2004
Tougher challenges ahead, classy three points. MOM Hector.
@RealJohnEvo
Slick periodically, need a stiffer test. MOM Ben Thompson.
@SidDay1
Won with ease, league title beckons. MOM Ben Thompson.
@CrispLevi
Comfortable, foot off the gas. MOM Thompson.
@Rutlandspinner
Didn't get out of second gear. MOM Ben Thompson, a brilliant signing, different class.
@wes_pufc