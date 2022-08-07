Posh celebrate the first goal against Morecambe, from the left Ben Thompson, scorer Joe Ward and Jack Taylor. Photo: Paul Marriott.

The PT asked fans to sum up Saturday’s 3-0 win over Morecambe at the Weston Homes Stadium in six words and nominate a man-of-the-match.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.

Comfortable win, more to follow hopefully. MOM: Ben Thompson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrison Burrows in action for Posh against Morecambe. Photo: David Lowndes.

@ChrisPUFC

Never got out of first gear. MOM Ben Thompson.

@Lowestoftposh

Promising start, but tougher tests forthcoming. MOM Hector the Protector.

@derren_cooper

As expected, all round good performance. MOM [email protected]

Solid defence, silky midfield, spicy attack. MOM, will go for Ben Thompson, but I think Knight, JCH, Bergstrom all played extremely well also.

@TheKitMatt

Boss League One - need Championship muscle. Ben Thompson MOM.

@Jonno1711

Positive, aggressive, resilient, super Posh win. MoM Hector.

@kezzaweave

A sign of things to come. MOM Hector.

@MattCasey111

Comfortable - have a few gears yet - MOM. Ben Thompson.

@Alexnelson2004

Tougher challenges ahead, classy three points. MOM Hector.

@RealJohnEvo

Slick periodically, need a stiffer test. MOM Ben Thompson.

@SidDay1

Won with ease, league title beckons. MOM Ben Thompson.

@CrispLevi

Comfortable, foot off the gas. MOM Thompson.

@Rutlandspinner

Didn't get out of second gear. MOM Ben Thompson, a brilliant signing, different class.