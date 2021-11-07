Peterborough United fans love Oliver Norburn, pride in a fine yet pointless performance, a need to be more clinical, a wish to convert glorious failure into magnificent wins

Oliver Norburn of Peterborough United in action with Harrison Reed of Fulham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The entire Posh team played pretty well despite losing 1-0 at home to Fulham yesterday (November 6), but Norburn dominated our weekly man-of-the-match poll.

We asked for a brief summary of the game and a man-of-the-match nomination.

All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sammie Szmodics of Peterborough United in action with Tim Ream of Fulham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Afterwards a bitter-sweet sense of frustration and pride lingers. MOM Norburn.

@PeterboroughJoe

Lads gave everything. I am proud to be Posh supporter. MOM Norburn.

@milanvanco

If football’s a results game, why is Ferguson still manager? MOM Cornell.

@MichaelRutkows4

Desperately unlucky. Fergie’s tactics were spot on. Norburn superb in a great team performance.

@AndrewS01534147

We must convert glorious failures into magnificent wins. MOM Dembele

@buckrodgersposh

You have to take your chances against teams like Fulham. Despite that Jonno MOM.

@FrustratedJourn

Chances not taken, punished for one lapse in concentration. MOM Norburn.

@Liampufc1996

Created more chances than them, need to put them away. MOM Norburn.

@BrianSwann1

Mitrović one chance, one goal. That’s what you pay for. MOM Norburn.

@TonyWoody

Unlucky. Szmodics (the Duracell bunny) ran endlessly, but Norburn MOM.

@GerryNich54

Unsurprising defeat, Could’ve won it. Posh wasteful, very enjoyable game.

Szmodics MOM.

@5hort5tuff

Well organised and disciplined performance. Missed chances cost us dearly. MOM Norburn.

@Mark-Nick_UK

Didn’t deserve that. Sadly switch off once and get punished. MOM the team again.

@buckets95

Can’t fault most of it, but ultimately pointless. Ward MOM.

@CrispLevi

Players out of position, play for a draw and lose. MOM Norburn.

@pufcfanno1

MOM Norburn. Good performance, but we aren’t clinical in front of goal.

@theperkins

We can compete. But must concentrate more. Deserved more. MOM Norburn who should be made captain straight away!

@craigDLyons

Average game. Held their own. Deserved a Point. Norburn MOM.

@StephenThomasCo

Good performance, but showed Fulham too much respect. Norburn MOM.

@ricktwelves

Better on the ball, but not enough of the ball.

@poshtime

Credit Posh effort. Needed Grant in second half for Szmodics for more control. MOM Cornell.

@Faugeres

Good performance, need to finish at this level. MOM Norburn.

@DOC_RAY

Play like that we stay up comfortably. Rodak quality. Norburn MOM.

@DazMoody

We were superb, annoying we can’t play like that away. MOM Norburn.

@Alexnelson2004

Played well against top three, just got one point though.

@maffu77

Great performance, but wasted chance. Need to be more clinical. Norburn MOM.