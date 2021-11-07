Peterborough United fans love Oliver Norburn, pride in a fine yet pointless performance, a need to be more clinical, a wish to convert glorious failure into magnificent wins

Peterborough United fans have really taken to summer signing Oliver Norburn.

By Alan Swann
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 12:30 pm
Oliver Norburn of Peterborough United in action with Harrison Reed of Fulham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The entire Posh team played pretty well despite losing 1-0 at home to Fulham yesterday (November 6), but Norburn dominated our weekly man-of-the-match poll.

We asked for a brief summary of the game and a man-of-the-match nomination.

Sammie Szmodics of Peterborough United in action with Tim Ream of Fulham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Afterwards a bitter-sweet sense of frustration and pride lingers. MOM Norburn.

@PeterboroughJoe

Lads gave everything. I am proud to be Posh supporter. MOM Norburn.

@milanvanco

If football’s a results game, why is Ferguson still manager? MOM Cornell.

@MichaelRutkows4

Desperately unlucky. Fergie’s tactics were spot on. Norburn superb in a great team performance.

@AndrewS01534147

We must convert glorious failures into magnificent wins. MOM Dembele

@buckrodgersposh

You have to take your chances against teams like Fulham. Despite that Jonno MOM.

@FrustratedJourn

Chances not taken, punished for one lapse in concentration. MOM Norburn.

@Liampufc1996

Created more chances than them, need to put them away. MOM Norburn.

@BrianSwann1

Mitrović one chance, one goal. That’s what you pay for. MOM Norburn.

@TonyWoody

Unlucky. Szmodics (the Duracell bunny) ran endlessly, but Norburn MOM.

@GerryNich54

Unsurprising defeat, Could’ve won it. Posh wasteful, very enjoyable game.

Szmodics MOM.

@5hort5tuff

Well organised and disciplined performance. Missed chances cost us dearly. MOM Norburn.

@Mark-Nick_UK

Didn’t deserve that. Sadly switch off once and get punished. MOM the team again.

@buckets95

Can’t fault most of it, but ultimately pointless. Ward MOM.

@CrispLevi

Players out of position, play for a draw and lose. MOM Norburn.

@pufcfanno1

MOM Norburn. Good performance, but we aren’t clinical in front of goal.

@theperkins

We can compete. But must concentrate more. Deserved more. MOM Norburn who should be made captain straight away!

@craigDLyons

Average game. Held their own. Deserved a Point. Norburn MOM.

@StephenThomasCo

Good performance, but showed Fulham too much respect. Norburn MOM.

@ricktwelves

Better on the ball, but not enough of the ball.

@poshtime

Credit Posh effort. Needed Grant in second half for Szmodics for more control. MOM Cornell.

@Faugeres

Good performance, need to finish at this level. MOM Norburn.

@DOC_RAY

Play like that we stay up comfortably. Rodak quality. Norburn MOM.

@DazMoody

We were superb, annoying we can’t play like that away. MOM Norburn.

@Alexnelson2004

Played well against top three, just got one point though.

@maffu77

Great performance, but wasted chance. Need to be more clinical. Norburn MOM.

@clarkbatfan

