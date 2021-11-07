Peterborough United fans love Oliver Norburn, pride in a fine yet pointless performance, a need to be more clinical, a wish to convert glorious failure into magnificent wins
Peterborough United fans have really taken to summer signing Oliver Norburn.
The entire Posh team played pretty well despite losing 1-0 at home to Fulham yesterday (November 6), but Norburn dominated our weekly man-of-the-match poll.
We asked for a brief summary of the game and a man-of-the-match nomination.
All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.
Afterwards a bitter-sweet sense of frustration and pride lingers. MOM Norburn.
@PeterboroughJoe
Lads gave everything. I am proud to be Posh supporter. MOM Norburn.
@milanvanco
If football’s a results game, why is Ferguson still manager? MOM Cornell.
@MichaelRutkows4
Desperately unlucky. Fergie’s tactics were spot on. Norburn superb in a great team performance.
@AndrewS01534147
We must convert glorious failures into magnificent wins. MOM Dembele
@buckrodgersposh
You have to take your chances against teams like Fulham. Despite that Jonno MOM.
@FrustratedJourn
Chances not taken, punished for one lapse in concentration. MOM Norburn.
@Liampufc1996
Created more chances than them, need to put them away. MOM Norburn.
@BrianSwann1
Mitrović one chance, one goal. That’s what you pay for. MOM Norburn.
@TonyWoody
Unlucky. Szmodics (the Duracell bunny) ran endlessly, but Norburn MOM.
@GerryNich54
Unsurprising defeat, Could’ve won it. Posh wasteful, very enjoyable game.
Szmodics MOM.
@5hort5tuff
Well organised and disciplined performance. Missed chances cost us dearly. MOM Norburn.
@Mark-Nick_UK
Didn’t deserve that. Sadly switch off once and get punished. MOM the team again.
@buckets95
Can’t fault most of it, but ultimately pointless. Ward MOM.
@CrispLevi
Players out of position, play for a draw and lose. MOM Norburn.
@pufcfanno1
MOM Norburn. Good performance, but we aren’t clinical in front of goal.
@theperkins
We can compete. But must concentrate more. Deserved more. MOM Norburn who should be made captain straight away!
@craigDLyons
Average game. Held their own. Deserved a Point. Norburn MOM.
@StephenThomasCo
Good performance, but showed Fulham too much respect. Norburn MOM.
@ricktwelves
Better on the ball, but not enough of the ball.
@poshtime
Credit Posh effort. Needed Grant in second half for Szmodics for more control. MOM Cornell.
@Faugeres
Good performance, need to finish at this level. MOM Norburn.
@DOC_RAY
Play like that we stay up comfortably. Rodak quality. Norburn MOM.
@DazMoody
We were superb, annoying we can’t play like that away. MOM Norburn.
@Alexnelson2004
Played well against top three, just got one point though.
@maffu77
Great performance, but wasted chance. Need to be more clinical. Norburn MOM.
@clarkbatfan