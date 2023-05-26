Oliver Norburn looks set to be one of many players leaving Peterborough United this summer. Photo: Joe Dent.

Following the news that most of Posh’s stars, including Jonson Clarke-Harris, Oliver Norburn, Josh Knight, Jeando Fuchs Frankie Kent, have been put up for sale, the PT asked Posh fans for their thoughts on the list.

Many fans were left fearing what is to come next season when Posh will pursue a model of younger players but not all are upset at the prospect of a fresh start.

I'll let you know once we've started recruiting as this could go either way. @DazMoody

It’s a huge gamble and an insight into the possible financial constraints the club has. We will either finish top 6 or bottom 6. It’s going to be a wild ride. @mattmecham

Looks worrying to me. Could well be a struggle next season. Finances / debt must be really grim. I’m surprised Fergie has decided to stay. @paul_gauntlett

Can’t believe we haven’t offered a new contract to JCH, a multiple golden-boot winner. And why are we keeping Randall? He’s barely played. If we manage keep Ward then I’ll eventually be happy about it…but for today that Hillsborough performance is still too raw. @TheKitMatt

Without the complementary presence of a Hyde, Keates, Westwood or a McCann on matchdays, I can't help but think that the younger players will be at a significant disadvantage over a season. 33 year-old Barry Bannan ran us ragged just a few days ago. @Paul_Cyclops

Think we need to see who comes in first. Ironic that some who were saying get rid of them all after Thursday are now saying wtf!!! @Rutlandspinner

Apart from Randall being on it, my only other concern with the retained list (assuming that Taylor and Edwards are sold) is the lack of leaders amongst them. That’s why I suspect JCH and Norburn were the two that asked to be listed. @derren_cooper

So many errors on this list. Main one is offering Ward a new 3 year deal, coupled with not having Randall on the transfer list. @Alexnelson2004

The Ward contract offer seems at odds with the player cycle comments. The rest I can get onboard with. Tough decisions have to be made and I think this is broadly correctly, for all that a huge influx of players is now needed. One step backwards to go two forwards? Let's hope so @NeilJHubbard

I think I’d have let Joe Ward go for a fresh start. Obviously no guarantees he will sign of course. Not surprised otherwise, JCH isn’t really a Fergie-type player, other than it’s not actually as ruthless as I expected. @Trev112

There will be an element of the fanbase who want JCH to go as they expect more than just goals from him, and I guess he doesn't fit the young and pacey mould. That being said, if he does go, someone will get a fantastic finisher if they play to his strengths. We will miss him. @romysdad