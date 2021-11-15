Peterborough United fans have their say on the club’s poor away form: ‘Stop the passing around at the back rubbish, employ a sports psychologist, tell the players it’s okay to attack, leave Dembele on the bench, or just score more goals than the other team!’

Joel Randall could return to the Posh squad at Stoke on Saturday.

Posh have two tricky road trips to navigate at fifth-placed Stoke City (November 20) and seventh-placed Blackburn Rovers (November 23) before returning to the comforts of home in a huge game against next-to-bottom Barnsley on November 27.

Barnsley are the only Championship team without an away win this season. They have matched Posh’s three points from eight away matches with three draws and have a superior goal difference to leave Darren Ferguson’s side rooted to the bottom of the second tier away form table.

Championship points away from home 2021-22: 20 Bournemouth, 19 Fulham, 14 Nottingham Forest, 12 Blackpool, Bristol City, 11 Birmingham City, West Brom, QPR, Stoke City, 10 Millwall, 9 Luton, Blackburn, Huddersfield, Middlesbrough, Sheff Utd, Reading, 8 Cardiff, Coventry, Swansea, 7 Derby, Hull, 6 Preston, 3 Barnsley, POSH.

Posh defender Nathan Thompson is available for the trip to Stoke.

We asked Posh fans how they would go about changing things around away from home (even the sole win at struggling Hull owed much to good fortune) and what team they would pick.

Experienced defender Nathan Thompson is available again this weekend after serving a one-match ban and young forwards Joel Randall and Ricky-Jade Jones could return from injury.

Here are your thoughts as told to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.

Just be difficult to beat first of all. Crowd the midfield, stop supply into forwards and stop silly passing game in our own half. We look unfit and weak away from home at times so prep, travel and training probably needs looking at as well.

@Jinksy6

Score more goals than the other team!

@Tomo40posh

Has to be 4-2-3-1. Get Ward forward on the right and Burrows forward on the left and get the crosses in to JCH. I’d give Szmodics an hour to run around, then when the defenders are getting tired I’d put Dembele on to scare the hell out of them.

@pufcfanno1

If Posh go a goal down don’t immediately chase the game and take more risks. try to stay in it. 4-2-3-1 is the way to go selection wise. Posh look a lot more solid in their 4-4-2 out of possession shape than the 5-2-3. Especially as Thompson provides a natural right back option.

@James_Mayley

Set up behind the ball and hit teams on the counter. When we have possession expand play. This is what most Championship teams do.

@Liampufc

Team: Cornell, Thompson, Edwards, Beevers, Burrows, Taylor, Norburn, Grant, Ward, JCH, Dembele. Subs: Blackmore, Szmodics, Kent, Poku, Randall, Coventry, RJJ.

@AdammortonJ

Ignore the formations, tactics and players..could it be the build up? Travel, hotel etc as it’s the same team of players at home, but a different build up pre-match.

@Pjcashman

I’d go: Cornell, Thompson, Beevers, Kent,

Burrows, Taylor, Norburn, Ward, Szmodics, Dembele, JCH.

@Alexnelson2004

Play with more confidence and attack teams more. Randall back soon and he will be a good option to bring on. Probably go back to wing backs, Thompson, Kent, Beevers as the 3 CBs, back to the five that played pretty much all last season in defence.

@Kyle_Irving1

Employ a sports psychologist for the players (If they don’t have one already!).

@joeldowland

Let the players know it’s okay to attack! I’d rather see us lose 3-2 then 1-0 because we didn’t try and take the game to them. We are good enough to be here.

@therealyallup

Pick the right squad and stop this playing out from the back rubbish!