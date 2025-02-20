Peterborough United fans have their say on season tickets: Fair play to Darragh, but for some the prices are still too high.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (left) with director of football Barry Fry. Photo David Lowndes.

​There was a mixed reaction from Posh fans after the club unveiled their season ticket and matchday admission prices for next season.

​Some were pleased to see no hike in their season ticket rate, but others believe the prices are still too high.

Supporters comments as seen by @PTAlanSwann on X...

As a season ticket holder for both myself and my 2 sons it's a relief they aren't going up. I'll be renewing.

@romysdad

Happy and will renew our three. The chairman is spot on and if they can sell executive areas many times over then it's too cheap. Make more money there to subsidise the fans.

@Sgilham

Fair play, credit where credit is due!

@davidwh1971

If it’s League Two football I will not paying those prices. i can’t have season ticket and i have always said when ticket prices get to a certain level I will pick and choose games so I will definitely not be going so often.

@razorblue

£2 increase for seniors is pathetic. The older generation are always the hardest hit.

@PontificalPosh

The fact we could go down and the amount of games at 3pm on a Saturday plays a big part. 100% they would gave gone up if we were mid- table.

@kevincook77

The club had to do it because of the threat of relegation.

@sirkeithstarver

Still too much for League 2.

@GaryOldgreg

It would have been crazy raising them after the season we are having as we are already one of the most expensive in league 1. We’d definitely be most expensive in league 2!

@lukerober6

Football atrocious. No investment in squad improvement. Relegation absolutely odds-on. Facilities get worse year-on-year with broken seats and try buying a burger at half-time in the Family Stand. Prices should be dropping.

@TheBadRedDevil

Well I didn't expect that. Hats off to you Darragh for recognising those who pay up front and those who travel the country to support the team. It's been a difficult season, but I hope this encourages season ticket holders to renew.

@SportingTC

As a season ticket holder, I think this is broadly good news. The reality is inflation and the last budget did increase costs dramatically for businesses so the club have done well to minimise increases.

@matt_pufc

Good news for Posh fans. Well done to all of those behind the scenes who have helped to make this happen. It can’t have been easy.

@TobyWoody

Mine was £439 (covid option price) last season and is £479 this season so it isn’t a price freeze for me. Clever marketing and spin, but I’m sure they’ll be plenty in the same boat. Not complaining, but it is more.

@meresideposh72