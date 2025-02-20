Posh fans. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United have frozen season ticket prices for the 2025-26 season.

This will be the third season in a row when prices have remained unchanged, despite chairman Darragh MacAnthony hinting on a recent edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast they would increase next season because of the effect of rising inflation.

MacAnthony has now rowed back on that suggestion because of the ‘magnificent’ support his team has received throughout a difficult season for the club. Posh will not now pass on the 40% increase in matchday, salary, supplier and energy costs on to supporters. This year employer’s national insurance contributions will also increase by 9% from April.

Executive Suite season tickets will increase for next season and matchday admission prices will rise for the first time since the 2021-22 season. Seniors will be charged £2 more for a matchday ticket price.

MacAnthony said: “As recognition of both the current financial climate and the magnificent efforts our fans have shown this season supporting the team we have taken the decision to freeze season ticket prices for the 2025-26 season.

“Our supporters have travelled the length and breadth of the country in magnificent numbers this season despite some challenging results on the pitch, and while the economic situation is still unstable, and we thank them for that.

“We have seen an unprecedented increase in costs for the football club over the past few years but it’s imperative we continue to make football affordable for our supporters and continue to support our various initiatives to create the fans of the future.”

The Covid price freeze has now ended so all supporters will now purchase tickets at the early bird or standard season ticket price rate. This is an effective price rise.

For the 2025/26 season, there will be a matchday price increase of £1 on adult, U24 and U18 ticket prices and a £2 increase for seniors. The additional increase for the senior price is based on an extensive comparison with all EFL clubs. Seniors currently pay between £16 and £25 for matchday admission depending on membership status, time of purchase and the area of the stadium.

If supporters choose to become a Forever Posh/Junior Posh member for £20 or utilise the early bird pricing window, matchday prices will start from £22 for adults, £13 for U24s, £9 for U18, £18 for seniors. It will be free for under 14s. The club will continue to offer free season tickets to all under 14 Junior Posh members.

Season tickets will go on sale from 10am on Monday, February 24 at www.theposhtickets.com or by visiting the Ticket Office at the Weston Homes Stadium. Early bird prices are available until March 31.