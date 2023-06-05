News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United fans have shown the new pink kit plenty of love but it is not to everyone's taste

Peterborough United’s new pink away kit appears to have gone down well with the majority of fans.
By Ben Jones
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:11 BST- 1 min read
Ephron Mason-Clark models the new Posh away kit for 2023/24. Photo: Joe Dent.Ephron Mason-Clark models the new Posh away kit for 2023/24. Photo: Joe Dent.
Ephron Mason-Clark models the new Posh away kit for 2023/24. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh announced a new ‘pearl pink' kit that will be worn in away matches on Monday.

Plenty of fans have already rushed down to the club shop to buy it but opinions on the new kit have ranged.

All opinions sent to @PTBenJones on Twitter.

The Good

Love it @JessicaaAC

Quite like that. @MaxCasper10001

Gimme. @Kieran_JN

I actually quite like it. Wouldn't wear it myself though because I'm a bloke and an adult @Peter_POSH

I actually quite like it not quite on par with the green kit last season though @nathanbrown_95

I like it but it looks like the same cheap badge which ruins it for me. Other clubs with puma don’t use those awful badges so why do we @Liampufc1996

Hate the sponsor, badge needs to be embroidered rather than stuck on but otherwise it's fantastic! @Jinksy6

The Bad

Looks like my money is saved for another year. Looks bland and insipid - hopefully not a comment on the football played next season! @Jonno1711

Most disgusting away shirt we’ve had. Thought puma were meant to be good. It’s the exact same as the black one last year just a different colour. @Posh007352910

That's £50 quid saved @14obrien141

Not a white kit that's been imprudently washed in a heavy load with a pair of newish red socks then? @Paul_Cyclops

Absolutely disgusting @beckyBoro

Price is a joke. Kit is ok @PufcSimmo

I don't like it, but then it's probably not aimed at 60 year old men @PTAlanSwann

