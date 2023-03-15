Posh centre-back Frankie Kent is thwarted by the Burton goalkeeper at the end of a terrific set-piece move. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But they appear to have buckled themselves in for the rest of a roller-coaster League One season.

Here are a selection of opinions from fans about the rest of the campaign.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann and @PTBenJones on Twitter…

Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United scores at Burton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The rest of the season is a free hit for me as not expecting play-offs with our consistent inconsistency. Hope we can have something to play for in to the last few games. UTP! – @davidrbull2010

Performance fluctuating wildly from game to game. Need to win Saturday to restore fan confidence – @Rutlandspinner

Too inconsistent to make play-offs, but if we did then we are a danger given our attacking threat (need to throw caution to the wind & embrace that as that’s where our quality is) – @NeilJHubbard

Away form has certainly improved under Darren Ferguson with 4 wins out of 6 and 12 goals scored, only 4 conceded. Cheltenham did their homework on Posh, not so sure Burton did. 10 games to go, but Posh will need Bolton and Wycombe to drop a fair few points to pip them for 6th spot – @PoshBoyAlan

It’s the hope that kills you. Not good enough defensively to break into top six. Expecting more of the really good mixed in with the not so good – @ paul_gauntlett.

I'm shocked by how close we are to the play-offs considering our record against the top 6, but last night was the Posh we all know and love including the questionable defending. Entertaining nonetheless! – @PaddySkinhead

Season is over, but we have to play with that attacking intent till the end of the season. If we make it to the play-offs on the back of that happy days! – @JeffriesTom

Been down this road too many times now to even remotely consider it nor have any hopes about it – @Kyle_Irving19

Wouldn't it be ironic if we pip the team that thrashed us 5-0 at London Road a few weeks back for 6th spot – @PoshBoyAlan

Bring on Wembley – @JoshMakkie12

