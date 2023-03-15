Peterborough United fans have buckled themselves in for an exciting end to a roller-coaster of a season
Peterborough United fans are as confused as the manager and the media by the inconsistent form of their team.
But they appear to have buckled themselves in for the rest of a roller-coaster League One season.
Here are a selection of opinions from fans about the rest of the campaign.
All comments to @PTAlanSwann and @PTBenJones on Twitter…
The rest of the season is a free hit for me as not expecting play-offs with our consistent inconsistency. Hope we can have something to play for in to the last few games. UTP! – @davidrbull2010
Performance fluctuating wildly from game to game. Need to win Saturday to restore fan confidence – @Rutlandspinner
Too inconsistent to make play-offs, but if we did then we are a danger given our attacking threat (need to throw caution to the wind & embrace that as that’s where our quality is) – @NeilJHubbard
Away form has certainly improved under Darren Ferguson with 4 wins out of 6 and 12 goals scored, only 4 conceded. Cheltenham did their homework on Posh, not so sure Burton did. 10 games to go, but Posh will need Bolton and Wycombe to drop a fair few points to pip them for 6th spot – @PoshBoyAlan
It’s the hope that kills you. Not good enough defensively to break into top six. Expecting more of the really good mixed in with the not so good – @ paul_gauntlett.
I'm shocked by how close we are to the play-offs considering our record against the top 6, but last night was the Posh we all know and love including the questionable defending. Entertaining nonetheless! – @PaddySkinhead
Season is over, but we have to play with that attacking intent till the end of the season. If we make it to the play-offs on the back of that happy days! – @JeffriesTom
Been down this road too many times now to even remotely consider it nor have any hopes about it – @Kyle_Irving19
Wouldn't it be ironic if we pip the team that thrashed us 5-0 at London Road a few weeks back for 6th spot – @PoshBoyAlan
Bring on Wembley – @JoshMakkie12
I’m staying level headed because as we know Posh are the most inconsistent team in this division. We beat high flying Shrews last week and then got thrashed by a bottom club. This club needs to be more consistent if you want to dare for play-offs – @PoshFan001