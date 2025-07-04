Peterborough United fans have been in fine form: 'he thinks he's Virgil van Dijk, but he's more like Dick van Dyke,' 'he threw his toys out of the pram at every opportunity' and 'it's horrible trying to copy Plymouth'

Malik Mothersille. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United fans have had plenty to ponder this week with two major, and surprising sales, and the launch of a new away kit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new green Posh shirt has been described as ‘outstanding’ and ‘awful.’

The transfer of Malik Mothersille to League One rivals Stockport County for around £1 million has been described as ‘the most random transfer in Posh history.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The transfer of Emmanuel Fernandez to Rangers for a reported fee of £3.5 million was mostly greeted with utter shock ‘give his agent a statue’), but also with a little acclaim (‘fantastic move for him’).

The new Posh away shirt as modelled by the players. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Here’s what the supporters have been saying about the news on social media site X as seen by @PTAlanSwann….

MALIK MOTHERSILLE

The transfer seems underwhelming because he’s made a move to Stockport. Posh have got far more for him than I’d have expected though – @J_P_Wilson

Has be the most random transfer in Posh history. Stockport have had one good season in the last 20 – @FarrowCarl

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emmanuel Fernandez. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

We could have sold him for half of that. Still, he's young and in fairness has a lot of potential. His attitude and inconsistencies are his only issues – @SthNorfolkPosh

We need a good season or our policy of paying low wages, but developing into stars may fall away. Losing Malik to Stockport doesn't reflect well on the club. It means he didn't believe we'd compete for promotion or develop him enough – @matt_pufc

Supporters moan when we let players run contracts down and moan when we sell them. One thing, he won't be winning the ballon do’or there! – @gary_chapm9618

Not a loss. We battled with relegation to League Two for the first time in many years for a reason. How many of his goals were penalties? How many goals per chance? How many sitters missed? With a proper striker we can be up fighting for promotion again – @poshaholic13

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Average player who padded his stats with pens and threw his toys out the pram at any given chance. Fans tried and tried with, him but at the end of the day if he doesn’t want to commit to us then move on – @RippleXRPREP

No disrespect intended to Stockport, but surely this is quite a lateral move? Thought he bigged himself up more than that? – @JJlutjpl

Decent enough on his day. Nowhere near as good as he thinks he is – @Stomoe_1

AWAY SHIRT

Absolutely outstanding. The kits this season have been exceptional – @forzapufc

That kit is a masterpiece! great work! – @Knighty28

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I love it. It’s one of the best we’ve had in recent seasons. I’m sure other fans will be green with envy – @cooper_derren

I’ll take 10, that is gorgeous – @TweetingPosh

It's awful – @pboromikky

I love it – @Sweeney95Alex

Will be interesting to see the sales on it. A lot of people saying they don't like, it but would they normally buy a shirt? I love it, but then I never buy shirts – @Peter_POSH

it’s horrible trying to copy Plymouth – @George_pufc1

it may look better in the flesh but right now I'm not a fan – @Lewis_170354

It'll have to grow on me. Maybe I need to see the colour in person – @PTBenJones

EMMANUEL FERNANDES

it April 1st? I am speechless – @CHAMM24

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They must've only watched the EFL Trophy final last year, his best game by miles – @amwright40

Thinks he's Virgil van Dijk when actually he's Dick van Dyke. Great business by Posh again – @posh1niner1

Rangers going for raw potential with Fernandez – League One's best aerial duel success rate at 73% last season. Peterborough to Scottish Prem is a big step, but those positioning stats suggest he's ready. Smart business at current market rates – @OddsDanny

If that’s even remotely true, that is the best deal we have done since selling Connor Washington! In fact the best deal ever in the history of this club! – @Knighty28

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To be fair to the lad, if he played more regularly like he did at Wembley we’d be sad as a fanbase. But he didn’t so we ain’t. Should be okay up there though – @adi_mowles

Needed to move away and I hope they enjoy him at Ibrox. An absolute beast on his day, but was affected by fans giving him a hard time. Nice lad as well. Thanks for your efforts Manny – @PontificalPosh

His agent must be a hypnotist. He was nowhere near first choice at Posh – @turpinmodernist

Whoever his agent is deserves a statue – @jjoshoo

Didn’t know the chief scout at rangers is Stevie Wonder. Jokes aside fair play Posh for doing this deal. I do think there is a decent player in Manny and hopefully he finds his level – @Bartzs

Fantastic move for Manny that - I wish him well – @romysdad

A truly incredible move for him. Can’t say I’m gutted, but pleased for him - what an opportunity. If he can sort his concentration out, he could be a very solid defender – @_digsie