Peterborough United fans have been in fine form: 'he thinks he's Virgil van Dijk, but he's more like Dick van Dyke,' 'he threw his toys out of the pram at every opportunity' and 'it's horrible trying to copy Plymouth'
A new green Posh shirt has been described as ‘outstanding’ and ‘awful.’
The transfer of Malik Mothersille to League One rivals Stockport County for around £1 million has been described as ‘the most random transfer in Posh history.’
The transfer of Emmanuel Fernandez to Rangers for a reported fee of £3.5 million was mostly greeted with utter shock ‘give his agent a statue’), but also with a little acclaim (‘fantastic move for him’).
MALIK MOTHERSILLE
The transfer seems underwhelming because he’s made a move to Stockport. Posh have got far more for him than I’d have expected though – @J_P_Wilson
Has be the most random transfer in Posh history. Stockport have had one good season in the last 20 – @FarrowCarl
We could have sold him for half of that. Still, he's young and in fairness has a lot of potential. His attitude and inconsistencies are his only issues – @SthNorfolkPosh
We need a good season or our policy of paying low wages, but developing into stars may fall away. Losing Malik to Stockport doesn't reflect well on the club. It means he didn't believe we'd compete for promotion or develop him enough – @matt_pufc
Supporters moan when we let players run contracts down and moan when we sell them. One thing, he won't be winning the ballon do’or there! – @gary_chapm9618
Not a loss. We battled with relegation to League Two for the first time in many years for a reason. How many of his goals were penalties? How many goals per chance? How many sitters missed? With a proper striker we can be up fighting for promotion again – @poshaholic13
Average player who padded his stats with pens and threw his toys out the pram at any given chance. Fans tried and tried with, him but at the end of the day if he doesn’t want to commit to us then move on – @RippleXRPREP
No disrespect intended to Stockport, but surely this is quite a lateral move? Thought he bigged himself up more than that? – @JJlutjpl
Decent enough on his day. Nowhere near as good as he thinks he is – @Stomoe_1
AWAY SHIRT
Absolutely outstanding. The kits this season have been exceptional – @forzapufc
That kit is a masterpiece! great work! – @Knighty28
I love it. It’s one of the best we’ve had in recent seasons. I’m sure other fans will be green with envy – @cooper_derren
I’ll take 10, that is gorgeous – @TweetingPosh
It's awful – @pboromikky
I love it – @Sweeney95Alex
Will be interesting to see the sales on it. A lot of people saying they don't like, it but would they normally buy a shirt? I love it, but then I never buy shirts – @Peter_POSH
it’s horrible trying to copy Plymouth – @George_pufc1
it may look better in the flesh but right now I'm not a fan – @Lewis_170354
It'll have to grow on me. Maybe I need to see the colour in person – @PTBenJones
EMMANUEL FERNANDES
it April 1st? I am speechless – @CHAMM24
They must've only watched the EFL Trophy final last year, his best game by miles – @amwright40
Thinks he's Virgil van Dijk when actually he's Dick van Dyke. Great business by Posh again – @posh1niner1
Rangers going for raw potential with Fernandez – League One's best aerial duel success rate at 73% last season. Peterborough to Scottish Prem is a big step, but those positioning stats suggest he's ready. Smart business at current market rates – @OddsDanny
If that’s even remotely true, that is the best deal we have done since selling Connor Washington! In fact the best deal ever in the history of this club! – @Knighty28
To be fair to the lad, if he played more regularly like he did at Wembley we’d be sad as a fanbase. But he didn’t so we ain’t. Should be okay up there though – @adi_mowles
Needed to move away and I hope they enjoy him at Ibrox. An absolute beast on his day, but was affected by fans giving him a hard time. Nice lad as well. Thanks for your efforts Manny – @PontificalPosh
His agent must be a hypnotist. He was nowhere near first choice at Posh – @turpinmodernist
Whoever his agent is deserves a statue – @jjoshoo
Didn’t know the chief scout at rangers is Stevie Wonder. Jokes aside fair play Posh for doing this deal. I do think there is a decent player in Manny and hopefully he finds his level – @Bartzs
Fantastic move for Manny that - I wish him well – @romysdad
A truly incredible move for him. Can’t say I’m gutted, but pleased for him - what an opportunity. If he can sort his concentration out, he could be a very solid defender – @_digsie
