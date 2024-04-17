Peterborough United fans have (almost) unanimously decided who they want to face in the League One play-off semi-final
Posh booked their place in the post-season action with a 4-1 Tuesday night win over Fleetwood Town at the Weston Homes Stadium so the PT asked the club’s supporters to state who they would to play in the semi-final.
Some Posh fans also commented on the game against Fleetwood.
All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...
Preferred play-off opponents
Firstly the young entertaining team achieving a play-off place with 3 games to go deserves special praise, and I suppose I can't have who I want in the play-offs as I want Sheffield Wednesday, but that can wait till it’s a Championship fixture next season – @buckrodgersposh
Given that we’re as capable of losing at home to Carlisle as we are of winning at Derby it doesn’t really matter who we get. If we’re at our best we can beat any of the likely opponents, but if pushed, current form would suggest Barnsley would be the preferred opposition – @derren_cooper.
Barnsley, fancy us over two legs. We haven’t lost there for a while! Final will be tough regardless and hard to call until I’ve seen Bolton last game – @JessicaaAC
We can beat Barnsley easily in the semi-final especially being at home second leg – @wackerlegend
Honestly don't care. All teams will reset for the play-offs – @DazMoody
Barnsley (big away end) – @martyntiney
Barnsley, in no form at all and manager unrest – @Alexnelson2004
Opponents? Not bothered as the Posh are going up – @ChefLeggett
Barnsley the most likely team in the semis and then anything can happen at Wembley, but would prefer third placed team than sixth – @EspieJaz
Barnsley in the semis as it will be 2 easy games and Derby in the final for us to beat them – @gruffalo76
Anyone, whoever we play we can cause them problems – @StevenAdams2
Barnsley. We’ve performed well there two seasons running. Fancy our chances bringing them back here – @eamonnduff
Barnsley as both Oxford and Lincoln are finishing strongly so either will come into the play-offs with momentum (and of course Oxford thumped us at the weekend) – @romysdad
Lincoln or Oxford for me. Barnsley we do fare well against, but they have a knack of edging it in play offs and rather not test it – @Posh089
Barnsley and then, hopefully Oxford would do for me. What better place than Wembley to revenge a 5-0 humping – @Rutlandspinner
And on the 4-1 win over Fleetwood...
That has to be some of the worst refereeing and linesmanship I have seen in 40+ years of supporting Posh – @gruffalo76
Steer MOM for me! 2 pen saves plus assist, plus other saves – @nigelcornw89750
From hell to heaven in 89 minutes and 45 seconds. Poor refereeing helped us win as it woke up the home support and turned a boring game into chaos – @mattmecham