Peterborough United fans gushing with praise after rout of Plymouth: 'Brilliant, fantastic, great and how on earth are we only ninth?'
A bold attacking display from Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium persuaded home fans to purr with delighte.
Posh beat a League One promotion contender for the first time since August as they despatched second placed Plymouth Argyle 5-2.
There were some great individual displays leading to several different man-of-the-match nominations.
The PT asked Posh fans for an eight-word summary of the match and a man-of-the-match pick.
All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...
Any of seven players could have been MOM. Mine was Edwards. Conceded one foul all game and very calm presence at the back – @matthewferro85
Great attacking display, comical defending at set pieces MOM EMC – @FrustratedJourn
How are we ninth? How are they second? MOM Harrison Burrows – @csking75
Ogbeta lifting spirits and driving the team forward! MOM Ogbeta – @Gregsta73
Quite like the old Fergie. Great match. MOM Poku – @navaloccasion
On the front foot from the start. MOM – EMC – @BrianSwann1
Hailing ice. Raining goals. On to Tuesday…maybe. MOM Burrows – @eamonnduff
Candle still burns as month of March approaches! MOM JCH – @MichaelRutkows4
Shows the capabilities of an under performing squad. MOM Jack Taylor – @IanJBryant
OMG Posh were on fire, MOM Jack Taylor – @sarahmiles75
Fantastic, back to Posh at their attacking best. MOM Jack Taylor – @TheKittMatt
Great performance. Means nothing if not backed up. MOM EMC – @philbeck1981
Standard Fergie MO, attack, attack and concede some. MOM EMC – @SidDay1
Brilliant attacking performance, but too late for promotion. MOM EMC – @paul_gauntlett
A typical Posh Fergie performance of old. MOM Burrows - @14obrien141
From start to finish Posh were outstanding. Up for it and Plymouth could not cope. All of them MOM – @CHAMM24
Teams will slip up so we just have to keep on winning to take advantage. Absolutely bamboozled by the result, great attacking display. MOM JCH – @EspieJaz