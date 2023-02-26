Jack Taylor of Peterborough United celebrates his goal against Plymouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh beat a League One promotion contender for the first time since August as they despatched second placed Plymouth Argyle 5-2.

There were some great individual displays leading to several different man-of-the-match nominations.

The PT asked Posh fans for an eight-word summary of the match and a man-of-the-match pick.

Posh celebrate the second goal for Jonson Clarke-Harris (seated) against Plymouth. Photo: David Lowndes.

All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

Any of seven players could have been MOM. Mine was Edwards. Conceded one foul all game and very calm presence at the back – @matthewferro85

Great attacking display, comical defending at set pieces MOM EMC – @FrustratedJourn

How are we ninth? How are they second? MOM Harrison Burrows – @csking75

Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United shoots at goal against Plymouth Argyle. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ogbeta lifting spirits and driving the team forward! MOM Ogbeta – @Gregsta73

Quite like the old Fergie. Great match. MOM Poku – @navaloccasion

On the front foot from the start. MOM – EMC – @BrianSwann1

Hailing ice. Raining goals. On to Tuesday…maybe. MOM Burrows – @eamonnduff

Candle still burns as month of March approaches! MOM JCH – @MichaelRutkows4

Shows the capabilities of an under performing squad. MOM Jack Taylor – @IanJBryant

OMG Posh were on fire, MOM Jack Taylor – @sarahmiles75

Fantastic, back to Posh at their attacking best. MOM Jack Taylor – @TheKittMatt

Great performance. Means nothing if not backed up. MOM EMC – @philbeck1981

Standard Fergie MO, attack, attack and concede some. MOM EMC – @SidDay1

Brilliant attacking performance, but too late for promotion. MOM EMC – @paul_gauntlett

A typical Posh Fergie performance of old. MOM Burrows - @14obrien141

From start to finish Posh were outstanding. Up for it and Plymouth could not cope. All of them MOM – @CHAMM24

