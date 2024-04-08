Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following on from Sunday’s victory in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy final at Wembley, Posh fans have been given the chance to have their picture taken with the trophy lifted by Harrison Burrows.

The Posh captain was the hero as he scored twice in the closing stages to bring the trophy back to Posh for the second time, a decade on from the last triumph in 2014 against Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club has now opened up a limited number of slots prior to kick-off of Wednesday’s match against Port Vale.

You can get your picture taken with the EFL Trophy.

Booking is now open for the following slots:

9am to 10am – Limited to 50 bookings11am to 12pm – Limited to 50 bookings1pm to 2pm – Limited to 50 bookings3pm to 4pm – Limited to 50 bookings

Tickets cost £10 and include an exclusive commemorative print which will be available on the day. Each ticket allows up to 8 people to be in the picture and supporters will have a short period to take pictures on their own devices.

Additional prints are available:

2 prints - £183 prints - £244 prints - £285 prints - £30