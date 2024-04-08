Peterborough United fans given the chance to have their photo taken with the Bristol Street Motors Trophy
Following on from Sunday’s victory in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy final at Wembley, Posh fans have been given the chance to have their picture taken with the trophy lifted by Harrison Burrows.
The Posh captain was the hero as he scored twice in the closing stages to bring the trophy back to Posh for the second time, a decade on from the last triumph in 2014 against Chesterfield.
The club has now opened up a limited number of slots prior to kick-off of Wednesday’s match against Port Vale.
Booking is now open for the following slots:
9am to 10am – Limited to 50 bookings11am to 12pm – Limited to 50 bookings1pm to 2pm – Limited to 50 bookings3pm to 4pm – Limited to 50 bookings
Tickets cost £10 and include an exclusive commemorative print which will be available on the day. Each ticket allows up to 8 people to be in the picture and supporters will have a short period to take pictures on their own devices.
Additional prints are available:
2 prints - £183 prints - £244 prints - £285 prints - £30
Any additional prints above this will be charged at £5 per print.