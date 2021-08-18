Peterborough United fans full of confidence after excellent performance: ‘Only one team played football, they wouldn’t have scored if Mark Beevers had stayed on, I wouldn’t want to watch Cardiff every week, the biggest team I’ve ever seen’

Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United scores the opening goal of the game against Cardiff City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The supporters lauded a terrific team performance that was laced with outstanding individual displays.

All comments and man of the match nominations to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.

Solid full-team performance from a team that firmly belong in the Championship.Confidence is justifiably growing among the Posh players. MOTM Norburn.

Siriki Dembele scores for Posh against Cardiff. Photo: David Lowndes.

@thephilsmith

Good to get a point, lovely goals and strong performance. BUT no outlet after JCH and Dembele went off and Cardiff goals were inevitable. MoM Thompson.

@EasterleyView

Would have taken 2-2 at 7.45pm. MOM Nathan Thompson.

Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United in action against Cardiff City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

@TobyWoody

One Cardiff fan said he didn’t care what kind of football they play as long as get points. No way I’d be watching that week in week out.

@PaddySkinhead

Many of the lads deserve MOM, but Clarke-Harris was a man on a mission! As soon as he was taken off they got further & further up the field and in doing so we lost the game. JCH won’t be here much longer putting in performances like that tonight.

@frankie198311

Burrows, Thompson, JCH, Dembele all very good, knocked ball around very well. Cruel end.

@whatsthepointsw

Subs changed game, lacked composure on ball after that, failing to clear ball for second goal proved costly. MOM Thompson or JCH.

@BainoBainer8

Beevers going off was the real turning point and his presence was missed for both their goals. Glad I don’t have to watch Cardiff every week. They were fairly dull. Dembele was excellent as were Ward and JCH but Nathan Thompson was terrific and MoM for Posh.

@csking75

Norburn MOM. Burrows, Dembele and JCH excellent. A striker and a a central midfielder short. Hamilton and Randall below par.

@DOC_Ray

Didn’t think Knight looked comfortable in the middle of the park and you’re quite right, when will Pym take charge of his area? Very encouraging though - JCH, Dembele, Norburn and Thompson were outstanding, with a special mention for Burrows.

@Mark_Nick_UK

They would not have scored if Beevers had not been injured. MOM JCH.

@BrianSwann1

They just got bigger and bigger. We just couldn’t cope in the end. Good point against one of the dark horses. Look how they played and look how we played and what would you rather watch each week? MOM Dembele who scared the life out of them.

@Rutlandspinner

Great performance, but lacking in target man up top to see out the more physical games (like tonight). I lost count of the amount of headers we lost in the final third once JCH went off. Wardy, Thommo or Kent MoM for me.

@PaulGC84

Biggest team I’ve ever seen in my life against a small defence and GK. JCH MOM.

@imtomhutch

Fitness and injuries are a worry but very good performance, ran out of steam at the end. MOM Burrows, but closely followed by Norburn who could be a McCann figure in this team. Keep taking points whilst we get everyone back and fit then push on.

@Tommochats

Only one team playing football. Result very harsh. We should be proud of that performance. MOM Dembele.

@CHAMM24

We deserved to win that one. I do worry that we concede a lot from crosses and there are a lot of big sides in this division. MOM Harrison Burrows, but lots of contenders tonight.

@paul_gauntlett

Superb 75 minutes, take the point as a positive, Cardiff made Bowyer’s Charlton look cultured. On to Saturday, be nice if we could sort this half fit squad out. MOM JCH

@Sweeney95Alex

Proud of them all tonight. Gutted we couldn’t hang on for the win, but showed they could hold their own in this league.

MOTM: Ollie Norburn.

@Knighty28

Quality team performance. JCH MOM with two high quality assists.

@andyfairch

Cardiff, the land of the giants, great game and so many positives, proved we can compete, trust the process!

@Deepingposh

Brave effort from Posh given so many key players not available or lacking match fitness. MOM: JCH - 2 assists and kept Posh up the pitch.

@PoshboyAlan

Continue playing like that and we’ll be just fine. MOTM Burrows, looked like he’d played in the Championship for a good couple of years tonight.

@juppy95

If I could would give the team MoM however as I can’t,got to give it to Ollie Norburn as he controlled the midfield and showed he is a leader.

@ChestneyS

Disappointing, but good performance. Think the main thing is the improvement each game so far, we will be fine over a season. Dembele MOTM.