Peterborough United fans found plenty to moan about after a heavy home defeat at the hands of Lincoln City

Matt Garbett in action for Posh against Lincoln. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United fans didn’t enjoy the performance, the result, the style of play or the substitutions as they crashed to a 3-0 League One home defeat at the hands of Lincoln City on Saturday.

The PT asked fans to deliver a brief summary of the game and to nominate a man-of-the-match, something many found difficult to do.

All replies to @PTAlanSwann on X…

Outplayed for most of the game it’s as simple as that. We created two chances and we should have scored both, but Lincoln were better all over pitch. They had a tough game midweek, while Posh had rest and they looked fitter and quicker – @Razorblue

Posh wing-back Jacob Mendy battles for possession against Lincoln City. Photo Joe Dent.theposh.com

I’d hoped these type of results and performances were behind us. The lack of creativity was a big worry. Nevett MOTM, he made some good interceptions and tried to be positive when he was on the ball – @JamesGWesley

5-3-2 is just so dull. If it doesn’t yield results either, then Fergie needs to go – @AndrewKing1990

Poor recruitment inevitably leads to poor results. Too many players just not good enough. Time for Director of Football Fry to step down gracefully. Faffball no longer works. MOM Garbett, the only player with something about him – @TobyWoody

Appalling football. Obsession with possession is a massive problem. MOM. No-one – @alanposh

Beaten by a better team. No intention to go forward, but when the forwards got the ball they were rubbish – @AlexJB_2002

It’s the hope that kills ya – @scarboroughsss

Replaced most of the 1st 11 so what do we replace next? Is the problem Ferguson, Rooster, or the physios? MOM Garbett – @Robewing71

Very disappointing to see a return of the sideways and backwards passing with zero end product. Let’s hope the previous two games were not a false dawn, but on today’s evidence they might have been. MoM - Nevett was the best of a mediocre bunch – @derren_cooper.

Pathetic. Doesn’t get more brief than that – @PUFCChris

Poor from start to finish. Aimless backward passing. Huge gap from back 8 to the front 2 and they were ineffective. Shape should have been changed. Bring Odoh on at 2-0 down, why? He was bullied off every ball. Boys against men. MOM Garbett, at least he tried to play forward – @BaldeyAl

No plan B and plan A was woeful – @adi_mowles

No creativity. No-one prepared to take full backs on. The entire midfield need to play 30 yards further up the pitch. Feels like Fergie time may be at a natural end – @Gary_chapm9618

Even an inept refereeing display can't deflect from how poor Posh were again. Bizarre substitutions made Posh weaker. Not sure Fergie has the answers - @g_skltn

Sideways. Backwards. Clueless. Toothless. MOM: Nevitt – @eamonnduff

Lacking creativity and energy. Too slow in possession. Strange bench choices and even stranger changes. MOM: O'Connor - @IanJBryant

If DMAC genuinely believes that’s a top 6 squad then Fergie has to go as the football is boring, repetitive and predictable! – @Malcolm18668825

As poor as I can remember as we made a average team look good – @StevenAdams2

Back to August form, lacked any urgency. Morgan's 2 chances makes it a different game maybe. MOM O'Connor – @SBCastorPosh

Man of the match goes to Peter Burrow. Showed more energy, commitment and urgency than anyone else wearing a blue shirt – @clarkbatfan

Worryingly outmuscled by an organised if slightly limited team – @romysdad

No creativity when presented with a stubbornly defensive team. O'Connor MOM for making the best of a bad job – @navaloccasion