Peterborough United fans found plenty to moan about after a heavy home defeat at the hands of Lincoln City
The PT asked fans to deliver a brief summary of the game and to nominate a man-of-the-match, something many found difficult to do.
All replies to @PTAlanSwann on X…
Outplayed for most of the game it’s as simple as that. We created two chances and we should have scored both, but Lincoln were better all over pitch. They had a tough game midweek, while Posh had rest and they looked fitter and quicker – @Razorblue
I’d hoped these type of results and performances were behind us. The lack of creativity was a big worry. Nevett MOTM, he made some good interceptions and tried to be positive when he was on the ball – @JamesGWesley
5-3-2 is just so dull. If it doesn’t yield results either, then Fergie needs to go – @AndrewKing1990
Poor recruitment inevitably leads to poor results. Too many players just not good enough. Time for Director of Football Fry to step down gracefully. Faffball no longer works. MOM Garbett, the only player with something about him – @TobyWoody
Appalling football. Obsession with possession is a massive problem. MOM. No-one – @alanposh
Beaten by a better team. No intention to go forward, but when the forwards got the ball they were rubbish – @AlexJB_2002
It’s the hope that kills ya – @scarboroughsss
Replaced most of the 1st 11 so what do we replace next? Is the problem Ferguson, Rooster, or the physios? MOM Garbett – @Robewing71
Very disappointing to see a return of the sideways and backwards passing with zero end product. Let’s hope the previous two games were not a false dawn, but on today’s evidence they might have been. MoM - Nevett was the best of a mediocre bunch – @derren_cooper.
Pathetic. Doesn’t get more brief than that – @PUFCChris
Poor from start to finish. Aimless backward passing. Huge gap from back 8 to the front 2 and they were ineffective. Shape should have been changed. Bring Odoh on at 2-0 down, why? He was bullied off every ball. Boys against men. MOM Garbett, at least he tried to play forward – @BaldeyAl
No plan B and plan A was woeful – @adi_mowles
No creativity. No-one prepared to take full backs on. The entire midfield need to play 30 yards further up the pitch. Feels like Fergie time may be at a natural end – @Gary_chapm9618
Even an inept refereeing display can't deflect from how poor Posh were again. Bizarre substitutions made Posh weaker. Not sure Fergie has the answers - @g_skltn
Sideways. Backwards. Clueless. Toothless. MOM: Nevitt – @eamonnduff
Lacking creativity and energy. Too slow in possession. Strange bench choices and even stranger changes. MOM: O'Connor - @IanJBryant
If DMAC genuinely believes that’s a top 6 squad then Fergie has to go as the football is boring, repetitive and predictable! – @Malcolm18668825
As poor as I can remember as we made a average team look good – @StevenAdams2
Back to August form, lacked any urgency. Morgan's 2 chances makes it a different game maybe. MOM O'Connor – @SBCastorPosh
Man of the match goes to Peter Burrow. Showed more energy, commitment and urgency than anyone else wearing a blue shirt – @clarkbatfan
Worryingly outmuscled by an organised if slightly limited team – @romysdad
No creativity when presented with a stubbornly defensive team. O'Connor MOM for making the best of a bad job – @navaloccasion