Peterborough United fans fear a mid-table finish, but fancy Cambridge United or Northampton Town to finish bottom
For the first time in the PT’s annual survey of fans before a League One campaign the majority are predicting a campaign of consolidation rather than a march to glory.
The questions we asked drew a terrific response.
1 Where will Posh finish?
The most popular suggestion was 9th (27.5%) followed by 10th (17.5%) and 12th (12.5%).
Every position between 5th and 17th was predicted, but only one pundit suggested a top two finish.
And only five went for Posh to finish in a play-off place (the top six).
2 Who will be champions?
This was a landslide victory for Derby County, the bookies favourites and apparently the overwhelming fancies of Posh fans.
Almost two thirds (65.6%) of those who responded to our survey predicted the Rams would win League One.
Charlton Athletic (15.9%) and Bolton Wanderers (13.6%) were next in what was far from a crowded field.
The only other nominations were Blackpool, Barnsley and Posh, but the only punter to pick Posh, selected them alongside Derby!
3 Who will finish bottom?
There was possibly some regional bias in the answers to this question as the top two nominations were Cambridge United (31.48%) and Northampton Town (20.37%).
In third place was Cheltenham (12.9%) and other clubs to receive a vote were Fleetwood Town, Carlisle United, Wigan Athletic, Port Vale, Burton Albion, Leyton Orient and Stevenage.
4 Who will be Posh Player-of-the-Year
New captain Ephron Mason-Clark picked up 60.3% of the nominations in this category, a tribute to the impact he made last season.
New midfield signing Archie Collins (12.5%) was a distant second with Kwame Poku (8.3%) in third place.
Other players to be nominated were Ryan De Havilland, Kabongo Tshimanga, Peter Kioso, Romoney Crichlow, Ricky-Jade Jones, Hector Kyprianou and Nicholas Bolokapic.