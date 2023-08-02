News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United fans fear a mid-table finish, but fancy Cambridge United of Northampton Town to finish bottom

Peterborough United ​fans fear a season which ends in mid-table obscurity.
By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 16:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 16:49 BST

​For the first time in the PT’s annual survey of fans before a League One campaign the majority are predicting a campaign of consolidation rather than a march to glory.

The questions we asked drew a terrific response.

1 Where will Posh finish?

Posh skipper Ephron Mason-Clark. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comPosh skipper Ephron Mason-Clark. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Posh skipper Ephron Mason-Clark. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
The most popular suggestion was 9th (27.5%) followed by 10th (17.5%) and 12th (12.5%).

Every position between 5th and 17th was predicted, but only one pundit suggested a top two finish.

And only five went for Posh to finish in a play-off place (the top six).

2 Who will be champions?

This was a landslide victory for Derby County, the bookies favourites and apparently the overwhelming fancies of Posh fans.

Almost two thirds (65.6%) of those who responded to our survey predicted the Rams would win League One.

Charlton Athletic (15.9%) and Bolton Wanderers (13.6%) were next in what was far from a crowded field.

The only other nominations were Blackpool, Barnsley and Posh, but the only punter to pick Posh, selected them alongside Derby!

3 Who will finish bottom?

There was possibly some regional bias in the answers to this question as the top two nominations were Cambridge United (31.48%) and Northampton Town (20.37%).

In third place was Cheltenham (12.9%) and other clubs to receive a vote were Fleetwood Town, Carlisle United, Wigan Athletic, Port Vale, Burton Albion, Leyton Orient and Stevenage.

4 Who will be Posh Player-of-the-Year

New captain Ephron Mason-Clark picked up 60.3% of the nominations in this category, a tribute to the impact he made last season.

New midfield signing Archie Collins (12.5%) was a distant second with Kwame Poku (8.3%) in third place.

Other players to be nominated were Ryan De Havilland, Kabongo Tshimanga, Peter Kioso, Romoney Crichlow, Ricky-Jade Jones, Hector Kyprianou and Nicholas Bolokapic.

